Columbus, OH

Columbus Moment in Time

By ThisWeek
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 4 days ago

ThisWeek

Ash Jurberg

This Ohio actor has given away $600 million

This month, I have been writing a series of 'good news' articles looking at people who have been generous in giving back to their community. This includes entrepreneurs, business leaders, and entertainers. Leading into Christmas, it is nice to read positive articles.
CLEVELAND, OH
KISS 106

The Ugliest Home in America is Found Here in Indiana

One Indiana home has been dubbed "The Ugliest Home in America". So, let's find out why. We all have seen homes on television that make us cringe. Heck, there are probably some that you have seen just driving around that make you wonder how people live there. Whether it be strange architecture, poor painting, or just something that is severely outdated, there are quite a few scattered throughout the United States. The website, Cheapism, recently compiled a list of the strangest homes in every state. Some of these homes are quite...unique, to say the least. However, one of the homes featured on this list has been named "The Ugliest Home in America," and it's located right here in Indiana.
INDIANA STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Buffets To Check Out in Ohio

Do you have a big appetite? Are you a fan of buffets?. If you answered yes, you should check out these buffets in Ohio. Disclaimer: the prices below are at the time of writing and subject to change.
OHIO STATE
The Independent

Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 finally identified

Skeletal remains found on Ohio farmland in 1991 have finally been identified after 31 years. The remains were found on a country lane by hunters in Pickaway County, Ohio. Officials initially thought the remains came from a Native American woman around 25 years old because of where the remains were found as well as the small stature, the Sheriff’s office said. The investigation later discovered that the remains had only been in its shallow grave for around three years. More information was revealed as the decades passed and as DNA analysis and forensics improved. University of North Texas scientists...
PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH
Travel Maven

This Might be the Weirdest Restaurant in Ohio

While Ohio is absolutely brimming with restaurants that serve incredible food, there are a rare few that can actually be considered quirky one-of-a-kind spots. These are the restaurants you visit when you're looking for more than just a great meal. We scoured the state for the weirdest most interesting dining destinations and we think we found our winner hiding in Portage County along the Cuyahoga River in northeast Ohio. Keep reading to learn more.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Hot Dogs in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should visit these places (this list is by no means exhaustive!). If you like your hot dogs to be a delicious mess, you should check out this joint in northeast Ohio. Their hot dogs are locally made with a special recipe. You can choose to have your hot dog with a classic all-beef hot dog, pork kielbasa, a "red hot" option, or a vegan dog. Then, at no extra charge, you can top your hot dog with ingredients such as (but not limited to) confit pulled pork, chorizo chili, brie, nacho cheese, shredded cheddar, SpaghettiOs, Froot Loops, marinated cremini mushrooms, house-made peanut butter, sport peppers, sliced cucumbers, diced tomatoes, ketchup, mustard, and/or creamy lime cilantro sauce.
OHIO STATE
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Ohio

Photo byPhoto by José Ignacio Pompé on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
OHIO STATE
a-z-animals.com

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town

Chaos in Ohio: Discover the Night 18 Tigers and 17 Lions Were Set Free in an Ohio Town. Years before Tiger King alarmed viewers and mainstream media by showing the ease with which an unhinged person could obtain dangerous wild animals, people in and around Zanesville, Ohio lived the unfortunate, brutal repercussions of bad owners collecting exotic pets. The chaos in Ohio caused widespread panic and death as over 50 wild animals including wolves, bears, tigers, and lions were set loose by a private owner.
ZANESVILLE, OH
Alina Andras

4 Great Burger Places in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh and high-quality ingredients.
OHIO STATE
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in Ohio

If you're in Ohio, you should consider visiting these local restaurants (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). Located in northeast Ohio, this upscale restaurant with white candlelit tables is a fantastic option for Italian cuisine. Customers love the veal tortellini (which is served with prosciutto and a rich parmesan cream), seafood risotto (which has scallops, shrimp, butter poached lobster tail, and roasted tomatoes), pappardelle alla Bolognese (which has Muscovy duck and veal meat sauce), and Braciola di Agnello Grigliato al Vincotto, which features a grilled lamb rack with a delicious aged balsamic vinaigrette. If you have room for dessert, try the tiramisu. On some nights, you can eat your meal while listening to live music.
OHIO STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Megan Mitchell Leaving WLWT: Where Is the Cincinnati Anchor Going?

Megan Mitchell, the WLWT weekend morning news anchor with almost two million TikTok followers, has been brightening up the days of Cincinnati residents since 2016. But now Megan Mitchell is leaving WLWT in January 2023. Since the announcement came out, her fans have been asking questions, and they especially want to know if she will also be leaving Cincinnati. Thankfully, the anchor answered most of their questions. Here’s what Mitchell has to say about her departure from WLWT News 5.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bryan Dijkhuizen

5 Delicious Pizza Places in Ohio

The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: TripAdvisor and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
OHIO STATE
The Columbus Dispatch

The Columbus Dispatch

