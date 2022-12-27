This video is for educational purposes only and is not intended to replace the guidance of a qualified professional. We don’t get rid of our anxiety or OCD. We can make it super small. We can make it insignificant in our lives. But the whisper of anxiety or OCD is often still there. I like to look at my own social anxiety as a daily practice. It is a daily practice how I show up to the annoying whispers of “you are not enough.” It is a daily practice how I show up to the pleads to avoid uncomfortable situations. It is a daily practice to walk toward the things that overwhelm me with my head held high.

1 DAY AGO