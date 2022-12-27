BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Joel Brown scored 21 points, freshman Grant Newell posted his first double-double and California held on for an 80-76 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Brown sank 9 of 14 shots with a 3-pointer for the Golden Bears (2-13, 1-3 Pac-12). Newell finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Lars Thiemann had 12 points, Kuany Kuany scored 11 and DeJuan Clayton scored 10 with three assists. Thiemann scored all his points in the first half — sinking 4 of 6 shots from the floor and all four of his free throws — to guide the Golden Bears to a 39-27 lead at halftime. Cal, which led for all but 26 seconds of the first half, shot 58% from the floor (15 of 26) and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range. The Buffaloes shot 40% overall but hit just 1 of 12 from beyond the arc before intermission.

BERKELEY, CA ・ 31 MINUTES AGO