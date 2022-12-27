Read full article on original website
Torrey Pines Holiday Classic complete: All-Tourney, Nick Herrmann MVPs, top scorers, 4-day coverage
SAN DIEGO — It started with a buzzer-beater by St. John Bosco's Delyle Williams in a 68-67 win over the host school It ended 31 games later with a fantastic back-and-forth East Coast over West Coast title tilt, a 71-65 win for St. John's of Washington D.C. over local San Diego power St. ...
TCU topples Michigan, advances to College Football Playoff finale
TCU scored on two interception returns and held off a chaotic Michigan rally to win the Fiesta Bowl, the first College Football Playoff semifinal, 51-45 and clinch a spot in the title game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Ohio State-Georgia Betting Line Sees Significant Shift
Influential bettors are on the Buckeyes ahead of the Peach Bowl. As the College Football Playoff games approach, it is becoming clearer who bettors are taking to cover the spreads. In the last 24 hours, Georgia has gone from a 6.5-point favorite to a 5.5-point favorite, per ESPN’s David Purdam, which is proof that influential bettors are on the Buckeyes in the Peach Bowl on Saturday. SI Sportsbook now has the line at Ohio State +5, at time of publication.
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
TCU shocks Michigan, becomes first Big 12 team to make CFP title game
In the biggest upset since the advent of the College Football Playoff, third-seeded TCU rode its underdog status to a 51-45 win over undefeated and No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
Tennessee’s Mincey Calls Out Orange Bowl Over Field, Hotel Conditions
The Volunteers offensive tackle had some words for the nation's second-oldest bowl game. hit a program milestone in its 31–14 win over Clemson in the Orange Bowl Friday night, capturing its first major bowl win since the 1999 Fiesta Bowl against Florida State. The win, however, was hardly an...
Watch: TCU Hit With Seemingly Phantom Roughing the Passer Call vs. Michigan
The officiating was called into question once again in the first half of the Fiesta Bowl. View the original article to see embedded media. The first half of the College Football Playoff semifinal at the Fiesta Bowl could not have gone much better for TCU. The Horned Frogs ran an...
Pistons’ Killian Hayes, Magic’s Moe Wagner Ejected After Melee
Tempers flared in Detroit as Wagner and Hayes got into it in front of the Pistons’ bench. View the original article to see embedded media. Tempers flared during Wednesday night’s game between the Magic and Pistons in Detroit, resulting in a pair of ejections and a blow to the back of Orlando forward Moe Wagner’s head.
College Football Championship: TV, time, kickoff, line
TCU and either Ohio State or Georgia will play in the CFP final will be held at Sofi Stadium in Ingelwood, Calif., on Jan. 9
Brees Still Not Interested in Coaching Beyond Purdue Bowl Game
The former NFL star continues to shoot down questions about him possibly staying on the sidelines after the Citrus Bowl. Drew Brees returned to Purdue earlier this month to serve as an interim assistant coach for his alma mater’s upcoming Cheez-It Citrus Bowl game against LSU. The move has had many wondering if the former NFL quarterback is considering making a full-time career shift.
Brown, Newell lead California to 80-76 victory over Colorado
BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — Joel Brown scored 21 points, freshman Grant Newell posted his first double-double and California held on for an 80-76 victory over Colorado on Saturday. Brown sank 9 of 14 shots with a 3-pointer for the Golden Bears (2-13, 1-3 Pac-12). Newell finished with 13 points and 12 rebounds. Lars Thiemann had 12 points, Kuany Kuany scored 11 and DeJuan Clayton scored 10 with three assists. Thiemann scored all his points in the first half — sinking 4 of 6 shots from the floor and all four of his free throws — to guide the Golden Bears to a 39-27 lead at halftime. Cal, which led for all but 26 seconds of the first half, shot 58% from the floor (15 of 26) and made 4 of 5 from 3-point range. The Buffaloes shot 40% overall but hit just 1 of 12 from beyond the arc before intermission.
Ranking NBA Contenders Heading Into the New Year
There are arguably more contenders than ever. We are nearly halfway through the NBA season, and the year 2023 is rapidly approaching. That feels like a good time as any to rank contenders in the NBA. These are the teams who I believe can actually win a championship this year, though some need more breaks than others. In a season defined by an uneasy parity, there are arguably more contenders than ever…
Kirk Herbstreit Shares ‘Only Answer’ to CFB Transfer, Tampering Issues
The longtime college football analyst gave his opinion on Saturday’s College GameDay. View the original article to see embedded media. ESPN college football analyst Kirk Herbstreit was asked about the transfer portal and tampering that is taking place across the sport and potential remedies to the issues in the sport today.
The Return and Rebirth of the WNBA’s AD
Two years of long-haul COVID. Two seasons missed. For the Liberty's No. 2 pick from 2019, it was a chance to figure out who they are. This story was originally published on May 5, 2022. It was included in a year-end list of SI’s best stories of 2022. On...
Report: N.J. Ceases Citrus Bowl Betting Due to Drew Brees Connection
The former NFL quarterback was named an assistant coach for Purdue for the bowl game. Gaming directors in the state of New Jersey mandated sportsbooks to suspend betting on the Citrus Bowl between LSU and Purdue because an individual associated with the Boilermakers program violated the state’s regulations. ESPN...
