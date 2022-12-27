Read full article on original website
These Bagels Have Been Named the Best in ConnecticutTravel MavenConnecticut State
Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-ins And Dives: Which Connecticut Restaurant Does He Name As The BestFlorence CarmelaNorwalk, CT
Rikers Inmate Attacked Guard with Mop Handle, DA saysBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New Year's Eve live event: Eastchester, NY 10709Bassey BYEastchester, NY
A man got arrested for fatally killing two people and assaulting threeNewsing the StatesBronx, NY
darientimes.com
7 construction projects in the Stamford/Greenwich area to watch in 2023: 'It all will be worth it'
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Construction is booming in Greenwich, Stamford and the surrounding areas. It’s not just apartment buildings either. Big projects are underway — many with completion dates earmarked for 2023 — that can mean more dollars in city and town coffers.
2 Immaculate High School Students Get Perfect SAT Math Scores
Two promising students who attend a high school in Fairfield County will likely have no problems getting accepted into colleges. That's because they both achieved a perfect score of 800 on the math portion of their SAT exams in December, according to Immaculate High School, which is located in Danbury.
darientimes.com
Fairfield native curates show of Italian artist's 'charming, funny and very colorful' work
Born in Fairfield and now living in Brooklyn, N.Y., Guarnaccia is a graphic designer, illustrator of children’s books, a professor in the department of Illustration at Parsons The New School for Design in New York and a curator. “I grew up in Fairfield and my parents were both school...
New year, new eats! 14 new restaurants coming to Connecticut in 2023
(WTNH) — The new year is looking bright! For all of the foodies out there looking to spice it up in 2023, we have some exciting news for you. While 2022 saw many restaurants come and go, 2023 is ringing in several new eateries across the state! Check out the list below of 14 new […]
darientimes.com
John Breunig (opinion): 'Sturring the pot' with readers, and playing ball with Coach Meat Loaf
I’ve developed an addiction. I genuinely appreciate any reader who takes the time to send feedback about a column I’ve written (bonus points to the scribes who responded to my typewriter column by crafting notes on vintage keyboards). But a new year is upon us, a good time to come clean.
greenwichfreepress.com
Greenwich Health Dept: Monitoring Your Health During the Post-Holiday Surge
By Dr. Stephanie Paulmeno, DNP, RN, NHA, CPH, CCM, CDPPublic Health Education Specialist/Greenwich Department of Health. Over the past week, Connecticut had 140 new patients hospitalized with COVID-19, and 137 more people died in Connecticut this past week from their COVID infection (ct.gov, 2022). Our Positivity Rate, which should be no higher than 5% (Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, 2020) is now at 15.56%, and that reflects only those who were tested in clinics, labs, and medical offices; those who home tested do not show up in the figures. The actual percent of positive tests is much higher than 15.56%. Until now, the predominant strains of COVID-19 in the United States have been offshoots of a prior Omicron mutation.
'A Dream For Me': High School Senior From Fairfield County To Join Division I Team
A talented senior from a high school in Fairfield County will play for a Division I women's equestrian team in college. Bethel resident Emily Clee, a senior at the Wooster School in Danbury, will join Auburn University's Divison I women's equestrian team after she graduates, according to Woost…
Look Inside: New England Stone Castle for Sale is Your Chance to Live Like Royalty
Have you ever wondered what it'd be like to upgrade your home? What about dreaming about multi-million dollar luxury properties with pools and other wild features?. Now, take that one step further, because there is an epic castle for sale in New England that will make your home living fit for a king or queen.
zip06.com
A New Gathering Place
I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
trumbulltimes.com
14 Middletown restaurants failed health inspections in October, November
MIDDLETOWN — Fourteen of 62 Middletown restaurants that underwent health inspections during October and November received at least one four-point violation from city personnel, although all passed upon reinspection, city records indicate. A rating below 80, or any four-point violation regardless of score, results in a failure, according to...
therealdeal.com
Yellowstone buys Fairfield County apartment complex for $49M
CBRE procured real estate investment firm Yellowstone Property Group in the purchase of a large apartment complex in Norwalk, Connecticut, last week. The Ramsey, New Jersey-based firm purchased the 164-unit Reserve41 complex at 41 Wolfpit Avenue for 48.7 million $from Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based real estate investment firm Belpointe, the CT Insider reported.
Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project
The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
darientimes.com
CT apartment complex sells for $49 million: 'Significant interest in the offering'
NORWALK — An apartment complex off U.S. Route 1 has sold for $48.65 million to a New Jersey firm that owns several other multifamily properties in Connecticut, real estate brokers announced Wednesday. The 164-unit Reserve41, at 41 Wolfpit Ave., was sold by Norpointe LLC, a partnership led by Greenwich-based...
CDC lists 4 Connecticut counties under 'high' community transmission of COVID-19
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Connecticut will be going into 2023 with a rise in COVID-19 cases. "We’re seeing exactly what was to be expected. We knew that once that the weather started getting colder that we would start to see a rise in numbers," said Dr. Ulysses Wu, infectious disease specialist at Hartford HealthCare.
westportjournal.com
Town sued over Old Mill Beach house approval
WESTPORT — The town, its Zoning Board of Appeals and a Hillspoint Road homeowner are being sued over the approval a house reconstruction plan at Old Mill Beach. Ellen and David van Dorsten of 216 Hillspoint Road filed their suit at state Superior Court in Bridgeport. It was received by the Town Clerk’s Office on Dec. 22.
darientimes.com
When Pelé played in Connecticut: Looking back at appearances in Hartford, New Haven
Soccer legend Pelé, who passed away on Thursday, made two memorable trips to Connecticut while playing for the NASL's New York Cosmos. In May 1976, Pelé and the Cosmos came to the state to play the Hartford Bicentennials at Dillon Stadium. The presence of Pelé attracted nearly 9,000 to the game, which New York won 3-0.
darientimes.com
Georgian brick manor in Greenwich on the market for $7.9M.
GREENWICH — Set back off of Glenville Road, the picturesque brick home with black shutters sits on more than eight acres of land. Built in 1929, the home at 106 Glenville Road follows a Georgian-style of architecture, which is described as proportional, symmetric and classical, according to thespruce.com, a home design website. The Georgian architecture was named after the reigns of all four King Georges in England and was created to add space and natural light compared to earlier architecture styles, the website adds.
DoingItLocal
Milford News: Railroad Bridge Hit
2022-012-29@2:02pm–#Milford CT– Report of a railroad bridge struck by a tractor-trailer on Old Gate Lane. DoingItLocal is run by Steve Krauchick. Steve has always had interest with breaking news even as an early teen, opting to listen to the Watergate hearings instead of top 40 on the radio. His interest in news spread to become the communities breaking news leader in Connecticut’s Fairfield County. He strongly believes that the public has right to know what is happening in their backyard and that government needs to be transparent. Steve also likes promoting local businesses.
CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels
Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
WTNH.com
Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition
New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
