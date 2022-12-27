Read full article on original website
Related
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
Biggest upsets in men’s college basketball history
Who doesn’t love an upset when it comes to college sports? For how rare it is to see some of
TCU topples Michigan, advances to College Football Playoff finale
TCU scored on two interception returns and held off a chaotic Michigan rally to win the Fiesta Bowl, the first College Football Playoff semifinal, 51-45 and clinch a spot in the title game Saturday in Glendale, Ariz.
Torrey Pines Holiday Classic complete: All-Tourney, Nick Herrmann MVPs, top scorers, 4-day coverage
SAN DIEGO — It started with a buzzer-beater by St. John Bosco's Delyle Williams in a 68-67 win over the host school It ended 31 games later with a fantastic back-and-forth East Coast over West Coast title tilt, a 71-65 win for St. John's of Washington D.C. over local San Diego power St. ...
College Football Championship: TV, time, kickoff, line
TCU and either Ohio State or Georgia will play in the CFP final will be held at Sofi Stadium in Ingelwood, Calif., on Jan. 9
TCU shocks Michigan, becomes first Big 12 team to make CFP title game
In the biggest upset since the advent of the College Football Playoff, third-seeded TCU rode its underdog status to a 51-45 win over undefeated and No. 2 Michigan in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday.
Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor
The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
