Frederick L. Chetwynd, of Quincy, formerly of New Jersey, died peacefully at his home on Tuesday, December 27, 2022. He was 75. Frederick was born in Boston on March 26, 1947 and was a son of the late Francis B. and Catherine (Day) Chetwynd. He was raised in North Quincy, attended local schools, and graduated from North Quincy High School. Following graduation, Frederick enlisted in the United States Air Force on June 26, 1967. He proudly served his country during the Vietnam War. Frederick was stationed in Guam on the Anderson Air Force Base, where he oversaw armor transportation and loading the explosives onto the aircraft. Frederick was honorably discharged at the rank of Sergeant on June 25, 1971.

QUINCY, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO