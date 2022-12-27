ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

Community Impact Houston

3.1 million square feet of commercial real estate space under construction in Tomball, Magnolia in December

There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14. (Courtesy Pexels) There were 49 commercial buildings under construction across Tomball and Magnolia as of Dec. 14, adding more than 3.1 million square feet of upcoming office, industrial and retail space to the market. Data shows 19,958 square feet of office space being built, 2.92 million square feet of industrial space under construction and 234,237 square feet of retail space in the works as of Dec. 14.
TOMBALL, TX
Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston now serving residential, commercial clients

Fresh Coat Painters offers interior and exterior services. (Courtesy Pexels) Fresh Coat Painters of Northwest Houston opened this fall at 13330 West Road, Unit 1227, Houston. The business offers residential and commercial painting and related services, such as wallpaper removal, wallpaper installation, faux finishes, drywall repair, texture matching, specialty paint application, pressure washing, and deck and fence staining. This location serves Cypress, Hockley and northwest Houston.
HOUSTON, TX
Memorial Hermann Pearland to expand, add beds

The Memorial Hermann Pearland expansion will begin construction in 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) The Memorial Hermann Pearland Hospital at 16100 South Freeway will start construction sometime in 2023 on a new $18.4 million expansion project. The expansion will consist of adding space on the second floor for 33 new beds, adding two intensive care unit beds, relocating 10 ICU beds and adding 21 universal beds, totaling 97 beds in the hospital upon completion.
PEARLAND, TX
New Chair King and four other businesses, renovations coming to Sugar Land

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Sugar Land? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
SUGAR LAND, TX
New OMG! Burger and four other businesses, renovations coming soon to Pearland

The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. (Courtesy Canva) Curious as to what new businesses and renovations are underway or coming to Pearland? The following projects have been filed in the last month through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation. The following information may be subject to change.
PEARLAND, TX
Annual bourbon sale in Houston draws hundreds for hard-to-find bottles

HOUSTON - After all the season's gift giving, hundreds of people splurged on themselves in downtown Houston, to toast the new year with a freshly-stocked bar. More than 1,000 people waited in line, for up to two days, to buy their favorite bottles of bourbon; hard-to-find varieties that liquor retailer Specs gathered for their thirsty customers.
HOUSTON, TX
Inspired Peak brings boutique yoga to Spring area

The new yoga and fitness studio opened Dec. 13 and offers yoga, barre, dance, athletic fusion and restorative classes. (Courtesy Inspired Peak Studios) Inspired Peak, a boutique yoga and fitness studio, opened Dec. 19 at 3784 Rayford Road in Spring. The studio offers classes for children and teens as well as adults. The new building has two studios that include shock-absorbing flooring, heaters for hot yoga classes and a sound/lighting system that will provide different moods and environments for different classes including yoga, barre, dance, athletic fusion and restorative classes. 832-403-3352.
SPRING, TX
Redistricting, new store concepts, academic calendars: The top ten trending stories of 2022

The new Target in Katy opened on Nov. 10. (Courtesy Target) Throughout the year, Community Impact has covered a multitude of topics, including healthcare, education, local government, new businesses, development and transportation. Here are the top trending stories from 2022. Texas legislators approved new lines for statewide and congressional districts...
KATY, TX
This $2.99 Million Luxurious Contemporary Estate in Houston Texas Is Perfect For Entertaining And Family Gathering With Backyard Haven

5135 Longmont Dr, Houston, Texas is an outstanding and luxurious residence with ideas and designs by famed local architects Francisco Robles and Robert Dame in 2005. This Home in Houston offers 6 bedrooms and 7 bathrooms with over 8,018 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 5135 Longmont Dr, please get in touch with Kate Myhan (Phone: 713 855 0588) at JPAR – The Sears Group for full support and perfect service.
HOUSTON, TX
