Clayton awards contract for treatment plant
CLAYTON — The Town Council on Dec. 19 marked a milestone on Clayton’s long journey to a new sewage-treatment plant. The council awarded the construction contract to Thalle Construction of Hillsborough, which bid $171.4 million, or roughly double what Clayton had expected to spend before inflation swamped the building industry. Related work, including pipelines, will bring the project’s total cost […]
Sorry! An active online subscription is required to access this content.
Please login below or Subscribe today!Username Password Remember Me Forgot Password
The post Clayton awards contract for treatment plant first appeared on Restoration NewsMedia .
Comments / 1