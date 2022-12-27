ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clayton awards contract for treatment plant

By Scott Bolejack
The Johnstonian News
The Johnstonian News
 4 days ago

CLAYTON — The Town Council on Dec. 19 marked a milestone on Clayton’s long journey to a new sewage-treatment plant. The council awarded the construction contract to Thalle Construction of Hillsborough, which bid $171.4 million, or roughly double what Clayton had expected to spend before inflation swamped the building industry. Related work, including pipelines, will bring the project’s total cost […]

