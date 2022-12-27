Read full article on original website
jeffrey schmiedeck
4d ago
What happened to black lives matters? I guess black lives matters to everyone but black people !
5
Adam Kostowicz
3d ago
8 in the morning….I live on Oakland and mark and my man cave is on the 2nd floor facing the north side and I hear gunshots almost every night…sometimes automatic fire….I’ll be moving in spring
2
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee shooting near 37th and Melvina, man wounded
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man was shot and wounded on the city's north side early Saturday morning, Dec. 31. Police said the shooting near 37th and Melvina happened around 3 a.m. The 45-year-old victim arrived at a hospital for treatment. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee fatal shooting; man dead near 77th and Bender
MILWAUKEE - A Milwaukee man, 51, was pronounced dead at the scene of a shooting near 77th and Bender Friday, Dec. 30. Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.
WISN
Deadly shooting on Milwaukee's northside
MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city's northside. They say a 51-year-old man was killed just before midnight near 77th St. and Bender Ave. Right now, the incident is still under investigation, and police are looking for suspects. If you have any information, call...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Whitefish Bay shooting near Hampton and Anita; woman dead
WHITEFISH BAY, Wis. - An 18-year-old woman is dead after police said she was fatally shot in Whitefish Bay early Saturday morning, Dec. 31. Whitefish Bay Police officers responded to a report of shots fired near Hampton and Anita around 2:45 a.m. and found a woman on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting; Community Briefing released, Riverwest incident
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Police Department released a Community Briefing on Friday, Dec. 30 tied to the police shooting of a man in the city's Riverwest neighborhood on the morning of Monday, Nov. 14. According to police, at approximately 12:15 a.m. on that Monday, officers responded to the area near...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Fond du Lac police chase, crash involving deputy's squad
FOND DU LAC, Wis. - The Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office said multiple people were arrested Saturday morning, Dec. 31 after an assault investigation led to a police chase. Initially, Fond du Lac police were investigating the assault complaint, which possibly involved a gun and a stolen vehicle. Officers spotted that vehicle near Western and Military around 8:25 a.m.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee police shooting, man killed previously involved in standoff
MILWAUKEE - Court documents provide new details related to the fatal police shooting of a Milwaukee veterans home resident on Dec. 20. An officer shot and killed 66-year-old Vets Place Central resident Stanley Stubblefield inside the facility near 34th and Wells. It was not his first run-in with law enforcement, the documents show, and he had a history of mental illness.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man charged in 2019 fatal shooting, on the run
Mario Balli of Milwaukee is now charged in connection with the fatal shooting of 44-year-old Rolando Barrera near Burnham Park in July 2019. A warrant has been issued for Balli's arrest.
CBS 58
Milwaukee police investigate fatal shooting near 26th and Capitol
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Friday, Dec. 30 around 3:25 a.m. near 26th and Capitol. An unidentified man was pronounced dead at the scene from fatal gunshot wounds. Police are looking for an unknown suspect and clues to what lead up to...
nbc15.com
MPD uses drone to catch suspect wanted for Milwaukee homicide charge
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison Police Department (MPD) Sergeant used a drone to find a suspect who was wanted for a Milwaukee homicide charge, officials announced Thursday. The Wisconsin State Patrol was chasing a suspect vehicle on Dec. 21, MPD explained. The car eventually crashed on the off-ramp from eastbound I-90 to westbound Highway 12, and the driver fled the scene, according to officials.
CBS 58
Bodycam video released in Milwaukee officer-involved shooting
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- The Milwaukee Police Department on Friday, Dec. 30, released information and video regarding an officer-involved shooting that happened near North Avenue and North Booth Street on Nov. 14. A report released on Monday, Nov. 14 details that upon responding to a welfare check at a residence...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Wauwatosa chase, Milwaukee crash, officer hurt in scuffle
A Wauwatosa police chase ended with a crash and the arrests of two men near 67th and Glendale in Milwaukee. Another driver was seriously injured.
CBS 58
Driver hit by gunfire, Milwaukee police investigating
MILWAUKEE (CBS 58) -- Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that happened on Thursday, Dec. 29 around 12:25 a.m. near 14th and Arthur. A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was hit by gunfire from someone shooting at his car as he was driving. The injured man drove to Police District Two located at 245 W. Lincoln Ave, where he asked for help.
CBS 58
Suspect sought in fatal Racine hit-and-run
RACINE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- Racine police say a man has died following a hit-and-run Dec. 22. Officers responded to the area near Erie Street and Hagerer around 10:36 p.m. Information was gathered that an individual went outside to start his vehicle when he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
South Milwaukee homicide; teens found dead in car
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. - South Milwaukee police said two people were found fatally shot inside a car near 5th Avenue and Bay Heights late Thursday night, Dec. 29. Officials said they received a call shortly before 11 p.m. on Thursday about two unconscious people inside a car. Officers arrived and found the victims dead.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Shots fired in Beaver Dam, vehicle hit
BEAVER DAM, Wis. - The Beaver Dam Police Department is looking for video and information related to a shots fired investigation. Police said someone fired "approximately 14 rounds" near the Cooper Street bridge around 1:35 a.m. on Thursday morning, Dec. 29. Around the same time, police said a vehicle near...
ABC7 Chicago
3 charged after postal worker killed while delivering mail in Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE, Wis. -- Three people have been arrested and charged in connection with the killing of a Milwaukee mail carrier earlier this month. The federal complaint alleges that Kevin McCaa, 36, and Charles Ducksworth Jr., 26, both of Milwaukee, killed or aided and abetted the killing of a postal employee.
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Milwaukee man shot while driving near 14th and Arthur
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Dec. 29 near 14th and Arthur. It happened at approximately 12:25 a.m. The victim, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, was driving a vehicle when unknown suspect(s) fired shots at his vehicle, striking him. The victim drove to Police District Two.
CBS 58
Community mourns two killed in South Milwaukee
SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (CBS 58) -- South Milwaukee police are searching for a killer after a startling discovery was made last night. Two teens were found dead in a car outside an apartment complex. We're on a dead end street. On the other side of that fence are some trees...
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee
Walworth County high-speed pursuit, Illinois man arrested
WALWORTH COUNTY, Wis. - The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said an Illinois man was arrested after a high-speed chase Saturday, Dec. 31. Authorities were patrolling southbound I-43 near Bowers Road in the town of LaFayette when they spotted a vehicle "traveling considerably slower" than the 70 mph speed limit around 11:10 a.m. The driver was "seated low" and "reaching all over the front area of the vehicle" – swerving and "impeding traffic."
