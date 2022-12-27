Read full article on original website
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, Harriman
Louise “Wheezy” Lawson, age 79 of Harriman, gained her heavenly wings on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the Life Care Center of Wartburg. She was born on June 25, 1943, in Rockwood, TN. She is preceded in death by her father and mother: John “Footlog” Kirby & Ann Kirby; husband of 38 years: James Lawson Sr; brothers: Clarence “Bud” Kirby, Tommy Kirby, Larry Kirby; and sister; Barbara Brown. She is survived by:
Carl Joseph Malenovsky, Harriman
Carl Joseph Malenovsky age 80 of Harriman, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Roane Medical Center. He was a veteran of the United States Army and retired from Tennessee Valley Authority after working at the Kingston and Bull Run Steam Plants for over 35 years. Carl enjoyed the outdoors and traveling. He is preceded in death by his wife Donna Malenovsky and a host of brothers and sisters.
Jerome “Jerry” Swenson, Harriman
Jerome “Jerry” Swenson age 80 of Harriman, passed away Thursday, December 29, 2022. He was a member of Riverside Baptist Church. Jerry was a Veteran during the Vietnam Era. He was a devoted coach of youth baseball and basketball. He worked on the C-130, F-16, F-22, and many other fighter planes during his 32 years at Lockheed. Jerry was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. Preceded in death by his brothers Robert and Paul Swenson.
Keith Woznek, Clinton
Keith Woznek died on Wednesday, December 28th, 2022 at his home in Clinton, TN after battling cancer. He is now in the presence of his Savior, Jesus. Born January 9th, 1950 in Syracuse, NY to Harriet (Murray) Woznek and Peter Woznek, Keith lived a life of distinction, devotion to family, and service to Jesus. In the later years of his life, Keith was a member of Second Baptist Church in Clinton, TN.
Harold Leab, Caryville
Harold Leab, age 53, of Caryville, Tennessee, passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at the North Knoxville Medical Center in Powell. Harold was born in LaFollette, Tennessee on April 1, 1969. He was a coal miner for Premium Coal. Harold was a member of Grave Hill Baptist Church in New River. He enjoyed playing pool, fishing, watching NASCAR, searching for ginseng, and being out in the mountains. Harold is preceded in death by his dad Ike Leab, sister Faye, grandparents Guy, and Sabra Phillips Leab, and George and Ada Phillips Burchfield.
Margie Lee McNelley, Clinton
Margie Lee McNelley, age 90, of Clinton, TN, passed away at Diversicare in Oak Ridge, TN on Thursday, December 22nd, 2022. Margie enjoyed going to church and she enjoyed volunteering for the Salvation Army. In her free time, she did embroidery. Above all, Margie loved her children and grandchildren. She...
Stephen Lee Seiber, Sunbright
Mr. Stephen Lee Seiber of Sunbright, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, December 28, 2022, at Methodist Medical Center in Oak Ridge. He was 80 years young. Steve was born in Devonia, Tennessee, and was a U.S. Army Veteran, a member of Sunbright First Baptist Church, a member of American Legion Post 149 Wartburg, and a retiree of the Tennessee Department of Corrections.
Charles J. Brewer, Oliver Springs
Charles J. Brewer, age 59 of Oliver Springs passed away at his home on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends on Monday, January 2, 2023, from 12-1:00 pm at Jackson Funeral Home and Cremation, 51 Edmonds Drive, Oliver Springs, Tn. The memorial service will begin at 1:00...
Barbara Ruth Sisson, Oak Ridge
Barbara Ruth Sisson, 69 of Oak Ridge passed away on Sunday, December 25, 2022. She began a career with Kroger in 1986 and retired from the Oak Ridge store after 30 years of employment, making many friends throughout the company as well as with customers. She enjoyed sewing and crafts and spending time with her son Mycle and her dog Beau.
Dizzy Dean Lowe, 87
Dizzy Dean Lowe, age 87, passed away, on December 26, 2022, at the UT Medical Center in Knoxville, TN. Dizzy was born on October 29, 1935, and raised in the New River Community, and he lived most of his life in this area. He was a member of Batley Baptist Church. He retired from Coastal Lumber in Braxton, W.V. He loved trains, mowing, fishing, and spending time with his family.
Angela Rena Kinney, Rockwood
Mrs. Angela Rena Kinney, age 53, of Rockwood, passed away Tuesday, December 27, 2022. She loved a good crossword puzzle and she even loved to color. Angela’s love for her family was evident by all who knew her, and that same love was given right back to her by her family. Angela was loved immensely and will be missed.
Patsy Garrison Baker, 88
Patsy Garrison Baker, age 88, went to be with the Lord, Thursday, December 28, 2022. She was a member of First United Methodist Church of Oak Ridge and had retired from ORNL, working at both the K25 & Y12 plants. Patsy was preceded in death by husband, Alva “Al” Baker;...
Marion Parten Stubbs, 98, Oliver Springs
Marion Parten Stubbs, 98, of Oliver Springs passed away peacefully on December 27, 2022. She was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Stubbs who she married in 1947, parents Joseph Stirl and Martha Jane “Jennie” Parten, siblings Margarette (Delmer) Roberts, Jay (Myra) Parten, “Wid” Parten, Maud (R.C.) Fox, Sally Byrd Parten, niece Becky (Michael) Schaaf, and nephew Gary Fox.
Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, Briceville
Gladys Marie Duncan Fateley, age 88, formerly of Briceville, Tn passed away on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Signature of Rockwood. Gladys was a member of Hill Top Baptist Church in Halls, TN. Gladys was a strong-minded individual throughout life. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Marvin & Martha Harness Duncan, brothers Joe Duncan, Lawrence Duncan, sister Sadie Jenes, daughter Sharon Thomas, niece Shelvy Jenes. Gladys is survived by:
Knoxville woman celebrates 105th birthday with motorcycle ride
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Helen Akard retired from Regions Bank at 93 and spent 70 years as a loan officer. Now, the Knoxville woman spends her days waiting on adventures as she celebrated her 105th birthday with friends and family Friday afternoon. In her 20s Akard was an avid motorcycle...
Opal Porter, Wartburg
Opal Porter, of Wartburg, passed away on December 28, 2022. The family will receive friends Saturday, December 31, 2022, at Schubert Funeral Home in Wartburg from 11:00-1:00 p.m. with the funeral to follow at 1:00 p.m. with Bro. Kerry Ruppe officiating. Interment will follow in the Morgan Memorial Gardens in Wartburg.
A community and a country express its thanks to Kevin Walden
TOP PHOTO: State Representative Dennis Powers (right) congratulates Kevin Walden, Director of Campbell County Veteran Services. Walden was celebrated on Thursday with a retirement gathering at The Grand on Central. Representative Powers stopped by to wish him well and thank him for all he has done for Campbell County veterans.
Standoff ends in arrest
A Pineville man was arrested after deputies say he was shooting at them from a home on Highway 119 Monday evening, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Department. A Pineville man was arrested after deputies say he was shooting at them from a home on Highway 119 Monday evening, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Department.
Knoxville third-grader makes national name for himself
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The phrase win or learn isn’t just a play for the basketball court. The motto also applies to a lifestyle for one East Tennessee father-son duo. “I love playing the game of basketball. It’s just, it’s just fun. And it teaches about life a lot,” King Peace, a 9-year-old basketball player, said.
Princeton Fant and his daughter Aaliyah share a special bond
KNOVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There’s a few players on the Tennessee football team that are dads. Defensive back Brandon Turnage has a little girl, and so does tight end Princeton Fant. After Tennessee wins, Fant’s daughter Aaliyah steals the spotlight from her dad, smiling for the camera and emulating what Princeton does on the field. […]
