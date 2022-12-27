Read full article on original website
Clintonville officer receives state award
Officer Joe LeBreck, with the Clintonville Police Department, received the Practitioner of the Year award from the Wisconsin Crime Prevention Practitioner’s Association (WCPPA). LeBreck received the award at a banquet in Oshkosh on Oct. 20. After finding out that he would receive the award, LeBreck said he couldn’t believe...
Lytie, Janice
Janice J. Lytie, age 84, of Waupaca, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022. She was born in Green Bay on August 29, 1938 to William and Rose (Gillette) Kuska. On October 30, 1954 she was united in marriage to Alden Lytie and together they had five children. He preceded her in death on December 9, 2001.
New flight school, familiar faces
This month was a milestone for Celestial Kinetics. Their first student earned his private pilot license at the Waupaca Municipal Airport and they have more students logging time in the air and working on flight simulators. Kent Sykes is the owner of Celestial Kinetics and he has teamed up with...
Christmas for Kids
Thirty-one local area children in need had a Merry Christmas with the help of Marion Body Works’ annual Christmas for Kids fundraiser. Gift recipients are residents of the Marion, Tigerton, Clintonville and Shawano communities. Marion Body Works’ Christmas for Kids provides employees at the company an opportunity to support...
