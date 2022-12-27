As more businesses expand in cities across Pinal County, more developers have also been eyeing vacant land for new industrial projects. One of the newest proposed industrial facilities is Park 8-Ten, which will feature six multi-tenant buildings totaling approximately 741,149 square feet close to the interchange of Interstates 10 and 8 and west of Sunland Gin Road. Each building will be able to house one to four tenants.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 1 DAY AGO