Pinal County saw largest change in votes following recount

Pinal County Elections Director Virginia Ross holds up a certificate of accuracy that was signed in November by Republican and Democratic witnesses in Coolidge for the general election. || Pinal County photo. While the statewide recount confirmed Thursday that Democrat Kris Mayes was elected the new state attorney general, the...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
12 News

Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency

ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
ARIZONA STATE
AZFamily

Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan

MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29

Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration

PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
PHOENIX, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

New industrial park proposed for Pinal County

As more businesses expand in cities across Pinal County, more developers have also been eyeing vacant land for new industrial projects. One of the newest proposed industrial facilities is Park 8-Ten, which will feature six multi-tenant buildings totaling approximately 741,149 square feet close to the interchange of Interstates 10 and 8 and west of Sunland Gin Road. Each building will be able to house one to four tenants.
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Parcels to be developed into subdivision in Paradise Valley

Mockingbird Vistas, Mummy Mountain Park and Bret Hills subdivisions in Paradise Valley can expect new neighbors. The Paradise Valley Planning Commission has unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 12-lot subdivision on 17 undeveloped acres south of Coconino Road and Mockingbird Lane. Town Planner Brandon McMahon presented the plat to...
PHOENIX, AZ
azgovernor.gov

Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals

PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
ARIZONA STATE
East Valley Tribune

Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate

At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
MESA, AZ
roselawgroupreporter.com

Scottsdale ‘concerned’ by response to vacation rental law

The number of Scottsdale property owners applying for licenses for their short-term vacation rentals is falling short of expectations, city officials said. The city has notified all known short-term/vacation rental properties about the licensing requirement via direct mail, according to a release. As of Dec. 14, 530 of an estimated...
SCOTTSDALE, AZ

