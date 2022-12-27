Read full article on original website
roselawgroupreporter.com
Pinal County saw largest change in votes following recount
Pinal County Elections Director Virginia Ross holds up a certificate of accuracy that was signed in November by Republican and Democratic witnesses in Coolidge for the general election. || Pinal County photo. While the statewide recount confirmed Thursday that Democrat Kris Mayes was elected the new state attorney general, the...
Incoming DES director to inherit issues in the agency
ARIZONA, USA — Governor-elect Katie Hobbs is continuing to announce new positions to fill her cabinet come the start of her administration in 2023. Among the new names announced, is Angie Rodgers, whom Hobbs' has tapped to take over the Department of Economic Security, the agency in charge of things like unemployment benefits, welfare and protecting vulnerable communities.
Kari Lake appeals election lawsuit
In the appeal, Lake is asking Arizona's Court of Appeals to reverse the lower court's decision to throw her case out.
Democrat wins Arizona attorney general race after recount
PHOENIX — (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last...
Lake loses suit over her defeat in Arizona governor’s race
A judge has thrown out Republican Kari Lake’s challenge of her defeat in the Arizona governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs.
Kari Lake Says She Would Have Been Graceful if She'd Lost Arizona Election
The Donald Trump-endorsed candidate did lose her gubernatorial midterm race to Democrat Katie Hobbs, but is fighting the results through the court.
votebeat.org
Arizona recount uncovers several ballot-counting errors in Pinal County
The final recount results released Thursday in the Arizona attorney general’s race — which shrank to a razor-thin margin of 280 votes and confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes’ victory — show that ballot-counting errors in Pinal County were largely responsible for the shift. Pinal County, which has...
AZFamily
Mesa farmers ask for help after city council moves forward with 3-year development plan
MESA, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) - For nearly 50 years, Superstition Farm has been a local food supply for the Mesa community, a safe haven for rescued farm animals, and a place for agricultural education. “Our family homesteaded out here, we built the roads and brought in utilities back in the 70s,” said Casey Stechnij, a third-generation farmer and owner of Superstition Farm.
fox10phoenix.com
2022 Election: Arizona recount results expected Dec. 29
Recount results from the November election in Arizona should be finished by Dec. 29. In all, two statewide races were subjected to a recount: the Attorney General and the Superintendent of Public Instruction. State Legislative District 13 in Maricopa County was also subjected to a recount.
AZFamily
Judge releases recount results of 3 statewide races; including contested Arizona AG race
PHOENIX (AP) — A recount of votes has confirmed Democrat Kris Mayes narrowly defeated Republican Abraham Hamadeh in the Arizona attorney general’s race, one of the closest elections in state history. The highly anticipated results announced Thursday in Maricopa County Superior Court are among the last in the...
KTAR.com
Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announces 5 cabinet members to administration
PHOENIX — Democratic Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs announced Tuesday five members who will run the health and human services state agencies. This is her first announcement of several members of the cabinet that will offer a track record of expertise to run the health and human services state agencies. “These...
roselawgroupreporter.com
New industrial park proposed for Pinal County
As more businesses expand in cities across Pinal County, more developers have also been eyeing vacant land for new industrial projects. One of the newest proposed industrial facilities is Park 8-Ten, which will feature six multi-tenant buildings totaling approximately 741,149 square feet close to the interchange of Interstates 10 and 8 and west of Sunland Gin Road. Each building will be able to house one to four tenants.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Parcels to be developed into subdivision in Paradise Valley
Mockingbird Vistas, Mummy Mountain Park and Bret Hills subdivisions in Paradise Valley can expect new neighbors. The Paradise Valley Planning Commission has unanimously approved a preliminary plat for a 12-lot subdivision on 17 undeveloped acres south of Coconino Road and Mockingbird Lane. Town Planner Brandon McMahon presented the plat to...
azgovernor.gov
Governor Ducey Appoints Six New Judges to the Arizona Court of Appeals
PHOENIX – Governor Doug Ducey today announced appointments to fill vacancies on the Arizona Court of Appeals, the first level of appeal from Superior Courts on cases including civil, criminal, juvenile, tax, and family matters. The governor appointed Michael Catlett, Anni Hill Foster, and Daniel Kiley to Division I....
Katie Hobbs, Maricopa County file for sanctions against Kari Lake
Arizona's governor-elect Katie Hobbs and Maricopa County filed for sanctions against failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake after Lake filed "frivolous" lawsuits against both parties following her election loss.
East Valley Tribune
Mattress firm CEO plans vast Mesa estate
At the last Planning and Zoning Board meeting of the year the mood was light as board members and some city staff donned “ugly Christmas sweaters” to celebrate the season. “I will apologize to the public in advance for the sweaters that you see up here,” board chair Jeffrey Crockett said, sporting a sweater featuring Santa Claus riding a Tyrannosaurus Rex. “This is an annual tradition that somehow unfortunately was started years ago that continues on.”
Kari Lake's Own Words Come Back to Haunt Her in Election Fight
In a now-deleted tweet, Lake echoed unfounded claims that the judge who ruled against her did so on the advice of attorneys aligned with Democrats.
roselawgroupreporter.com
Scottsdale ‘concerned’ by response to vacation rental law
The number of Scottsdale property owners applying for licenses for their short-term vacation rentals is falling short of expectations, city officials said. The city has notified all known short-term/vacation rental properties about the licensing requirement via direct mail, according to a release. As of Dec. 14, 530 of an estimated...
Kari Lake deletes tweet against judge who dismissed her election lawsuit
Failed gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake deleted a tweet accusing an Arizona judge of being biased after he dismissed a lawsuit challenging her loss to Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs in the midterm elections.
Rio Verde Foothills residents running out of time to find water before cutoff
RIO VERDE, Ariz. — In about 72 hours, the standpipe that supplies about 500 homes in Rio Verde Foothills, north of Scottsdale, will be cut off and there is one last Hail Mary attempt to prevent the shutoff from happening. Those homes rely on water hauled to tanks on...
