Atlanta, GA

Looking to buy or sell Peach Bowl tickets? The FBI has these warnings for you

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — As Georgia fans get ready for this weekend’s Peach Bowl, the FBI is warning people still looking for tickets to be careful where they buy them.

Scammers are posing online as legitimate third-party resellers, the FBI says. And if you’re not careful, you could be out a lot of money and the opportunity to go to the game.

“If the ticket price looks too good to be true, it probably is,” FBI Atlanta supervisory special agent Aaron Seres said.

According to the FBI, one “online retailer pegs the current lowest price for a standing room only ticket to the 2022 Peach Bowl at $252.00.”

The agency is also telling people who might be interested in selling their tickets online, that there is something they should consider before doing so.

For one thing, do not post a picture of your tickets online or on social media.

Seres said the barcode found on most tickets is all a scammer needs to steal your time and money.

“They can either use the information to get into the game themselves without paying you or copy the information and sell many more fraudulent tickets to other unsuspecting buyers,” the FBI said in a news release.

The FBI said if you are planning on selling your Peach Bowl tickets, to either do it in person or use a verified third-party website to do so.

Bulldogs to play in Peach Bowl

Atlanta, GA
WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

