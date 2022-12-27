ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derek Carr benched as Raiders starting quarterback

This is a move that no one expected. On Wednesday, shocking news arrived out of Las Vegas, as it was announced that Derek Carr will not start for the Raiders for the team's last two games of the campaign. Holy smokes. With this, Jarrett Stidham will take over the offense...
Christian Watson status for Packers up in the air

Will Christian Watson be able to suit up for the Green Bay Packers? That's what everyone is hoping for, as the rookie is dealing with a hip injury. It's looking like he'll be a game-time decision for this one in Week 17. With Green Bay needing a win vs. the...
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision

The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
