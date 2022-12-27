VIDEO: Burst pipe leads to extensive flooding at Ohio Statehouse

COLUMBUS — Cleanup is underway at the Ohio Statehouse after a burst pipe caused extensive flooding.

Retiring State Senator Jay Hottinger, R-Newark, posted a video of the flooding on social media.

“My last day at the Statehouse not going very well,” Hottinger wrote on the post.

Video shows water pouring from the ceiling from an office off from the Statehouse floor. A blue bucket was put under it, but can be seen overflowing with water.

Large puddles can be seen throughout the Senate floor.

Laura Battocletti, executive director of the Capitol Square Review and Advisory Board that maintains the Statehouse, said that workers were drying things out by afternoon and starting to evaluate any damage, the Associated Press reported.

The AP reported that the flooding isn’t expected to affect the scheduled start of the new legislative session next

©2022 Cox Media Group