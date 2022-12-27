ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Moraine, OH

Police: 94-year-old man beaten, robbed on Christmas Eve; reward offered for info leading to arrest

By WHIO Staff
WHIO Dayton
WHIO Dayton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39T2WS_0jvhVbWa00

MORAINE — Moraine police are investigating an aggravated burglary that happened during the late night or early morning hours of Christmas Eve into Christmas Day.

According to a spokesperson for the Moraine Police Department, a widowed 94-year-old man, was beaten, bound, and robbed of his possessions by unknown suspects sometime during the night at his home in the 3500 block of Clearview Road.

On Sunday, December 25, at approximately 11:30 a.m., officers responded to the the victim’s home to perform a welfare check after a family member reported the man had told them during a phone call that his house was broken into, the spokesperson said.

Officers arrived and found the house ransacked and victim “bloody and beaten to the point he was unable to call for help.”

Medics transported him to a local hospital for emergency treatment.

Officers and detectives began investigating the crime by searching the scene and surrounding area for evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for witnesses, the spokesperson said.

Investigators have determined that at least two suspects were involved in the break-in and at least one vehicle was used.

The suspects have not yet been identified.

The police department is asking anyone with information to come forward.

The victim’s family has offered a cash reward of $5,000 to anyone for information that leads to the arrest the suspects, the spokesperson said.

We will continue updating this story as we learn more.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 11

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WHIO Dayton

Man accused of hitting Butler Twp. cruisers with stolen truck indicted on charges

DAYTON — A Columbus man is facing charges after Butler Twp. police say he hit and damaged multiple police cruisers with a stolen truck on Christmas Eve. Anthony L. Brown, 32, was indicted Friday by a Montgomery County Jail on three counts of vandalism and one count each of grand theft of a motor vehicle, obstructing official business and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer.
COLUMBUS, OH
WHIO Dayton

Woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at vehicle indicted Friday

A woman accused of shooting multiple rounds at a vehicle in early December was indicted on Friday. Brittany Grant-Mayo is facing one count of felonious assault and discharge of a firearm on or near prohibited premises following an incident that occurred on Dec. 4th., according to the spokesperson with Montgomery County Prosecutor’s Office.
DAYTON, OH
Fox 19

Man accused of stealing AR-15 from Cincinnati police vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man has been arrested for allegedly stealing a gun out of a Cincinnati Police Department vehicle. Daveno Brown, 27, is facing a theft charge for the alleged crimes, according to Hamilton County Court documents. He is accused of stealing a Cincinnati police-issued AR-15 on Dec. 29,...
CINCINNATI, OH
1017thepoint.com

HOMICIDE SUSPECT CRITICAL AFTER SELF-INFLICTED SHOOTING

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department released more information Thursday on a person they originally called a suspect in a recent homicide. On Wednesday, investigators went to a home on US 27 just south of Richmond based on a tip that Erica Petry was there. Petry was found inside the home with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Petry was flown to Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton. At last check, she was in critical but stable condition. Petry has not yet been charged and the investigation is continuing.
RICHMOND, IN
WHIO Dayton

UPDATE: Suspect in deadly Dayton shooting located

DAYTON — UPDATE: 1:50 p.m. Cierra Jett, the suspect in a shooting that left one dead Wednesday night, has been located, a spokesperson for the Dayton Police Department said. Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in a deadly shooting that happened Wednesday in Dayton. Officers were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
1017thepoint.com

WOMAN WANTED IN HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION LOCATED

(Richmond, IN)--The Richmond Police Department on Wednesday solicited help from the public for a woman wanted for a homicide. A few hours after that notice was posted on social media, Erica Petry had been located. In the original post, investigators did not specify what homicide Petry is suspected of having committed. In the update, RPD said that she had been located in what it described as an active scene. Petry was not in the Wayne County Jail Thursday morning. Kicks 96 and 101.7 The Point News is working to confirm a report that she has been hospitalized as a result of the incident in which she was located.
RICHMOND, IN
Fox 19

$11,000 in musical instruments stolen from Lebanon store

LEBANON, Ohio (WXIX) - Police are investigating a theft from a musical instrument store after surveillance video shows a man break in and escape with four mandolins valued at more than $11,000. The store owner, Zach Vance, says it happened around 7 p.m. on Thursday. See a spelling or grammar...
LEBANON, OH
Eaton Register Herald

Gambling bank robbery suspect arrested

LEWISBURG — On Friday, Dec. 2, the Lewisburg branch of LCNB Bank, located on South Commerce Street in the village, was robbed, and two weeks later, the suspect was arrested after being located in Cincinnati. At approximately 11:58 a.m. “a male subject entered the bank, handed a note to...
LEWISBURG, OH
WHIO Dayton

Man killed in Dayton shooting identified

DAYTON — A Dayton man is dead after a shooting Wednesday evening. Charles Nolan, 48, was identified as the person killed in the shooting, according to the Montgomery County Coroners Office. Around 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, police and medics were called to reports of a shooting in the 100...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

WHIO Dayton

Dayton, OH
106K+
Followers
148K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT

WHIO TV Channel 7 is serving the Dayton-Miami Valley Area local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.whio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy