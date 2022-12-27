‘Enraged’ man with face tattoo insulting cops dies in jail custody, Florida cops say

A man who “exhibited strength greater than a normal person” while fighting three sheriff’s deputies died in a Florida jail, according to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.

It happened Dec. 23 at South County Jail in Frostproof and the cause of death is under investigation, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. Frostproof is 75 miles southeast of Tampa.

The 46-year-old — who sported a two-word face tattoo insulting police — was being processed on drug possession charges when he “attacked one of the deputies, punching him twice in the face,” the sheriff’s office said in the news release.

“Three deputies attempted to place him into handcuffs. Even after being placed on the ground the inmate continued to fight, punch, kick, and bite the deputies,” the sheriff’s office said.

“He ... was able to get up off the floor, at which time more deputies arrived to assist. It was abundantly evident to the deputies that he exhibited strength greater than a normal person, likely due to the influence of an illegal drug.”

The suspect later began “repeatedly kicking” his cell door, which prompted medical staff to recommend he be transferred to a medical dorm for “suicide watch,” officials said.

“Deputies deployed their agency-issued chemical agent (spray) in order to gain control over the inmate, which had no effect, and the inmate continued to violently fight and resist,” officials said.

Four deputies eventually got the suspect in handcuffs and leg shackles, officials said.

It was after they reached his cell that deputies noticed “he wasn’t breathing and his face was changing color,” the sheriff’s office said.

Medical staff performed CPR and used a defibrillator, but the suspect could not be revived. He was pronounced dead at a hospital, officials said.

An autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Four separate investigations are underway, including independent investigations by the 10th Judicial Circuit Officer Involved Deadly Incident Task Force and the State Attorney’s Office, officials said.

