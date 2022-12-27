Obituary: Leta Marie Judy, 82

JUDY

Leta Marie Judy, 82, of Chester, VA, formerly of Ronceverte, WV, passed away Sunday, December 25, 2022, at Tylers Retreat, Chester, VA.

Born January 7, 1940, in Ronceverte, WV, she was the daughter of the late William Jennings Morgan and Viola Long Morgan.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Charles Michael Judy; siblings, Bucilla Belle Hodges (E.B.), Zack Morgan (Linda), and Nancy Morgan.

Survivors include her husband, Charles Edward Judy; daughters, Tammy Jinks and Lori Judy; son, Jack Judy, all of North Chesterfield, VA; grandchildren, Alexander Dale Jinks and Rachael Judy; brothers, Steve Morgan (Linda) of Warner Robins, GA, and Issac Lowell (Toby) Morgan of Lewisburg, WV; several nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be 12 p.m., Monday, January 2, 2022, at the Morgan Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service, Monday, at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service in the Morgan Cemetery, Ronceverte, WV.

Arrangements by Morgan Funeral Home, Lewisburg, WV.

