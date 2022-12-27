ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

One of three suspects in Walmart shooting arrested by Mobile Police

UPDATE: Late Friday night Mobile Police announced one of the suspects, Karmelo Derks, was arrested. He was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just after midnight Saturday morning. The jail log indicates he has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on 3 chases Wednesday, 1 involved murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three separate police chases on Wednesday. All three ended with an arrest. One of the chases led to the arrest of Chickasaw murder suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Michael Timmons. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at around 4:50 p.m., officers tried to pull over 32-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say

Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MOBILE, AL
AL.com

Mobile police provide update on Tuesday night Walmart shooting

Mobile police are continuing to look for the people involved in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart off Interstate 65. Cpl. Ryan Blakely said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 101 East I-65 Service Road South. Police responded to a shots-fired call and...
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

19-year-old suspect in Chickasaw murder is behind bars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The suspect in the murder of 25-year-old Triston Bohannon in Chickasaw in October is now locked up at Mobile County Metro Jail. Joseph Timmons, 19, of Semmes, was booked into the jail early this morning, according to jail records. He is charged with murder and two counts of first-degree robbery.
CHICKASAW, AL
WKRG News 5

Don’t celebrate the New Year with gunfire: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are reminding citizens that it’s not safe to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire. “Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere,” police said in a news release, “and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police investigate after officer fires gun during traffic stop

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police continue to investigate a Tuesday afternoon traffic stop during which an officer “discharged his weapon” during a “struggle” with a suspect, according to a department news release. “No one was struck by gunfire; however, the officer and subject sustained minor injuries,” according to the release. Police said they arrested […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

2 shootings on Monday, no one hurt: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating two separate shootings that happened Monday. No one was hurt in either incident. On Monday, Dec. 26 at around 3:46 a.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Chin Street in reference to shots being fired. On the same day at around […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police expect busy New Year’s weekend

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Year’s Eve is a busy time for law enforcement, and in Baldwin County, Daphne Police are already increasing patrols ahead of the weekend. “DUI is a problem all over the country around the holidays. There’s always an uptick and ultimately making the decision to get behind the wheel of that […]
DAPHNE, AL

