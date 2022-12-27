New Year’s Eve Guide: 50+ parties and family-friendly events to help ring in 2023 in style across Greater Cleveland

Read full article on original website
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
One Of The Most Haunted Road In America Is Here In Ohio And It’s CreepyLIFE_HACKSCleveland, OH
3 Places To Get Italian Food in OhioIsla ChiuOhio State
Newburgh Heights Police Apprehend Teens Crashing a Stolen Car Without a Fatal Incident Following a Police ChaseBrown on ClevelandNewburgh Heights, OH
3 Places To Get Greek Food in ClevelandIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
Cleveland’s ‘Mr. Christmas,’ Bill Hixson, dies at 93
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Right until the end, Bill Hixon, co-owner of Hixon’s, the landmark Lakewood holiday shop at 14125 Detroit Ave, was the embodiment of the spirit of Christmas. Hixon passed away at home on Dec. 29 at the age of 93. “He was the meaning of Christmas,” said...
4 Places To Get Corned Beef in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these places in Greater Cleveland. If you're looking for great corned beef, you can't go wrong with this joint, which has been around since 1981. Their corned beef sandwiches are massive and piled high with the juicy meat. Customers also love their Reubens and New Yorker sandwiches. For breakfast, they offer great corned beef omelets and wraps stuffed with corned beef, eggs, cheese, and home fries.
Life in the city: Tours offer a taste of downtown Cleveland apartment living
CLEVELAND, Ohio – High-rises overlooking cheerful Christmas lights, inviting lobbies and swanky amenities. This and much more delighted potential renters, as well as people who just wanted to see what downtown Cleveland has to offer. Downtown Cleveland Alliance, a nonprofit aimed at improving downtown, hosted its first “Downtown Living...
Funky Winkerbean ends today, after five decades
MEDINA, Ohio – Don’t miss today’s Funky Winkerbean comic strip. It’s the last in a 50-plus-year run. Medina resident and cartoonist Tom Batiuk started the strip in 1972, three years after graduating from Kent State University, where he studied fine art. He announced in November that Funky Winkerbean would end on Dec. 31, 2022.
Best Cleveland steakhouses, donuts, coffee shops, delis, ice cream shops, soups and more: Yelp’s top spots for 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The end of any year is always a time to pause and reflect. For most of us, it is a time to remember all the good life has to offer -- most including cherished times spent with loved ones sharing a great meal or having fun at one of Northeast Ohio’s many attractions.
VIDEO: New iHeart Cleveland Sign Goes Up on 668 Euclid
CLEVELAND - You may notice a new sign while driving down Euclid Avenue. Your favorite radio stations are just one of the things that made a move to Downtown Cleveland. The iHeartMedia sign that once stood atop the iHeart headquarters in Independence, Ohio, has made the move. Below is a...
Where does Cleveland rank among best cities for New Year’s Eve?
CLEVELAND, Ohio – First, we hear Cleveland doesn’t fare all that great in a ranking of best cities to celebrate Christmas. Now add New Year’s Eve to the list. WalletHub, the personal-finance website that analyzes data across various topics, ranked the best cities for New Year’s Eve. Cleveland was No. 60 – one position ahead of that party capital Chandler, Arizona, and one behind Memphis.
Playhouse Square looking to add new RedCoat volunteers to their roster in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — They are the unsung heroes of Playhouse Square. The iconic, RedCoats!. For decades the volunteer ushers have dedicated their work to making sure all shows run smoothly for the guests who attend. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the...
We’re taking our summer break in January, but here’s the complete Cleveland’s Promise story to date: Letter from the Editor
We know what the calendar says, but we are taking a summer break in our innovative Cleveland’s Promise story that you’ve been reading in serialized form since September. Pausing at this point in the storytelling makes sense because the children have just completed fourth grade. In February, we’ll take you back to school, picking up the story as the students begin fifth grade.
3 Places To Get Burgers in the Akron Area
Are you looking for a delicious burger in Greater Akron?. If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in the area. If you like your burgers big and juicy, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Their classic jumbo burger has a half-pound beef patty, ketchup, mustard, onion, and pickle. Customers also love the Bomb burger (which comes with pepper jack cheese, bacon, red onions, lettuce, a delicious special sauce, and a pretzel bun), Big D's favorite (which is topped with grilled mushrooms, bacon, and white American cheese), and Mean Marlene (which is topped with hot yellow pepper rings and pepper jack cheese). If you want a lighter burger, they offer a junior burger with a quarter-pound patty. Customers also recommend their filet mignon sandwich, which comes with four ounces of steak, grilled onion, mushrooms, and white American cheese.
Car Jacking Suspect At Large on Cleveland Westside
CLEVELAND - On Friday, Dec. 23, on the 2200 block of Broadview Road in the Old Brooklyn Neighborhood. Police say the unknown man pictured below jumped out of an older red and black SUV and took a 2007 Toyota Matrix with an Ohio license plate HSZ6157. The suspect vehicle has...
Why the Cleveland Cavaliers are experiencing some bad luck lately: Wine and Gold Talk Podcast
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have been a bit streaky this season. While they’ve put together an eight-game win-streak, a four-game win streak and a five-game win streak this season, they’ve also lost five in a row and three in a row this season. The most recent...
Trans-Siberian Orchestra brings rockedup holiday classics, originals, lasers and fire to Cleveland (photos)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Trans-Siberian Orchestra has cornered a particular end of the seasonal music market. Sure, many artists do annual holiday/Christmas tours, but this time of year is the only time to get the full TSO sensory onslaught and get your fill of dramatically caffeinated holiday tunes. Sure, Manheim Steamroller...
Top 10 stories of 2022: Legislation, sports, leadership and controversy dominated the year
CLEVELAND, Ohio – As 2022 comes to a close, we look back on the stories that most shocked the community, shaped our conversations and impacted our lives over the last year – according to you, our readers. We asked cleveland.com and the Plain Dealer readers to review a...
Cleveland thanks Baker Mayfield; Guardians’ thrilling season: 20 most popular sports posts on cleveland.com’s Facebook page in 2022
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland is a sports town. Want some proof?. Of cleveland.com’s Top 40 posts on its main Facebook page in 2022, exactly half were sports-related. Here are the Top 20 sports posts, with data based on most likes, comments and shares on the page from Jan. 1 through Dec. 15, according to a CrowdTangle search.
Body found in Lake Erie took 4 hours to get to, Browns legend Bernie Kosar’s $19000 bet on January 1, and more: 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney
CLEVELAND — New on 3, get the latest information on what's happening and impacting you across Northeast Ohio on Friday, December 30, 2022, on 3News Daily with Stephanie Haney. Learn what we know about a body spotted yesterday on Lake Erie that took 4 hours to recover, along with...
Cold today, warm tomorrow. Are weather extremes an ‘Ohio thing?’
Northeast Ohio is experiencing huge swings in weather, with negative temperatures and weather warnings to 50 degrees in less than a week.
'Very frustrating': Playhouse Square residents react to string of car break-ins in downtown Cleveland
CLEVELAND — Cleveland police have made one arrest and identified other suspects after an increase in car break-ins in the downtown area. Justin School lives in an apartment in the Hanna Building in the Playhouse Square neighborhood, and pays to park his car in a separate, private surface lot, which is not owned by his building, off of Prospect Ave. East. On December 19th, he walked outside to find his car had been broken into.
Body found in Lake Erie in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — A body was found in Lake Erie at the Cleveland Lakefront Nature Preserve located at 8701 Lakeshore Blvd. on Thursday, the U.S. Coast Guard has confirmed to 3News. The body was discovered on Thursday afternoon, after a concerned citizen on E. 72 reported a body out on...
Restaurants that closed in 2022: From Cleveland to Strongsville and beyond
CLEVELAND, Ohio – Several restaurants, for a variety of reasons, shut their doors this year across Greater Cleveland. Northeast Ohio continues to have a vibrant dining scene, but one that continues to face the effects of the coronavirus pandemic, economic obstacles and other challenges.
