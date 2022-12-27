Read full article on original website
miamivalleytoday.com
Troy fourth-grader runs one mile everyday in 2022
TROY — Sub-zero temperatures and snowfall can’t stop Troy resident Anthony Cianciolo from running at least one mile every day. Anthony, age 10, is currently finishing up a full year of running a mile per day in 2022, and he hasn’t missed a single day yet. “He...
miamivalleytoday.com
New Years celebrations
Join the Valley Church at the Troy Rec from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31, for new year’s eve game night at the Troy Rec featuring soccer, basketball, ping-pong, pool, board games and more. Bring some friends and a snack to share. The Troy Rec is located at 11 N. Market St.
miamivalleytoday.com
What made the news in 2022
TROY — In 2022, life began to get back to normal in Miami County after nearly two years of dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic. The year had plenty of news stories of crime and tragedy, but also memorable, positive moments too. Here are some of the top stories, in...
miamivalleytoday.com
Thursday/Friday Basketball Roundup
PIQUA — The Troy Christian boys basketball team cruised to a 68-29 win over Newton in the consolation game of the WPTW Holiday Classic Thursday at Garbry Gymnasium. The Eagles used 13 3-pointers to improve to 6-3 on the season, while Newton dropped to 3-7. Troy Christian hit four...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua awards grants to small businesses
PIQUA – Piqua City Commission has approved the award of $500,000 in grants to support local small businesses. The grant dollars combined with matching funds committed by the recipient businesses will result in nearly one million dollars being invested into Piqua’s small businesses community. The city of Piqua...
miamivalleytoday.com
Piqua boys win WPTW Holiday Classic in OT
PIQUA — The Comeback Kids did it again. The Piqua boys basketball team extended its win streak to eight games in familiar fashion in the WPTW Holiday Classic championship game Thursday at Garbry Gymnasium. The Indians improved to 8-1 by erasing a 10-point deficit midway through the third quarter...
miamivalleytoday.com
Commissioners adjust water and sewer rates
TROY – On Tuesday, Dec. 27, the Miami County Commissioners adjusted the water and sewer rates for the Miami County Sanitary District No. 1 which includes the unincorporated areas of the county that utilize these systems. The rate changes will begin in January which will be reflected on the...
miamivalleytoday.com
Wednesday Boys Basketball Roundup
PIQUA — Piqua advanced to the championship game of the WPTW Holiday Classic Wednesday night with a 63-26 win over Newton. The Indians jumped out to a 28-2 lead in improving to 7-1 on the season. Newton dropped to 3-6. Piqua will play Graham in the championship game at...
miamivalleytoday.com
Jacob Roeth scores 1,000th point as Miami East caps big week with win over Versailles
CASSTOWN — What a night for the Roeth family. What a week for the Miami East boys basketball program. Viking junior Jacob Roeth joined his mom — the late Carrie Chivington Roeth — and his aunt Jessie Roeth in the Miami East 1,000-point club as the Vikings improved to 10-1 with a 69-51 win over Versailles Friday night.
miamivalleytoday.com
Car strikes Abbey Credit Union building
TROY — Troy Police responded to a single-vehicle crash involving a car that struck a building at Abbey Credit Union on West Market Street on Friday, Dec. 30. “We just heard a really loud noise,” branch Manager Lori Burk said. “We came out, and made sure all of our members were taken care of and everybody was safe.”
