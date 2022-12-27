Read full article on original website
Mount Airy News
Water damage to Mount Airy High gym
Another piece of equipment is seen airing out the gym at Mount Airy High, Thursday, Dec. 30 after a water leak damaged parts of the interior of the building. Winter Storm Elliot, as the cold weather system that rocked much of the nation over the Christmas weekend was named, is still being felt in Surry County. Residents have heard by now about the recently resolved issues with a water main break in Pilot Mountain that yielded a boil advisory and can breathe a sigh of relief that it has been lifted and water is safe for human consumption again.
Mount Airy News
Recognition of Surry County 4-H members and volunteers
Pictured from left is Laura Robson, Evie Dowd, Josie Calhoun, Elly Dowd and Madeline Branch. NC Cooperative Extension recognized the youth in our local 4-H program for their hard work over the past year at the 4-H Achievement Night held on Nov. 16, 2022. 4-H is America’s largest youth organization that gives young people ages 5-18 opportunities to build character and strengthen life skills. Laura Robson and Alyna Rutt were recognized for their outstanding 4-H Project Record Books. This project encompasses everything a 4-H’er has done in the previous year and also includes activities outside of 4-H while focusing on a certain subject area. It provides the opportunity to develop writing and organizational skills.
Mount Airy News
Millennium Middle students win state writing title
CHAPEL HILL – The North Carolina Association for Scholastic Activities presented the 13th state finals of the state writing competition, The Quill, on Dec. 3 at Smith Middle School. Twenty schools qualified from regionals to compete in the state finals. Four students from each team wrote from four different...
Mount Airy News
City rolls out new website
Just in time for the new year, Mount Airy officials have unveiled a revamped city government website that in addition to serving local citizens is aimed at drawing more visitors and potential new residents to town. “We think this is a way we are going to be able to promote...
Mount Airy News
Ararat Ruritans to celebrate 70th year
ARARAT, Va. — It’s rare when an organization can exist for 70 years, and the Ararat Ruritan Club will be commemorating that milestone with a special event next week. It will be held on Jan. 7 at the club building, located on Ararat Highway not far from the North Carolina border.
Mount Airy News
Red Cross announces January blood drives
The American Red Cross has announced a series of blood-collection events for every corner of Surry County during January through what one spokesman calls an effort “to save and sustain lives in our communities.”. While many activities have been curtailed during the holidays, the need for blood in surgical...
Mount Airy News
Honor Society at SCC bridges language barriers
As part of their annual college project, the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society has partnered with Surry Community College administration and various divisions on campus to bridge language barriers in the community by adding a Spanish-language translation program to the college’s website, www.surry.edu, and by creating Spanish-language videos describing seven of the more popular programs: Certified Nursing Assistant, Cosmetology, Early Childhood Education, Electrical Systems, Spanish Interpreter, Truck Driver Training and Welding.
Mount Airy News
North, Central, Mount Airy compete in Chick-Fil-A Invitational
North Surry’s Jahreece Lynch (3) attempts to dunk over Starmount’s Zack Armstrong (25). Surry Central’s Layla Wall (12) boxes out a Starmount player. Mount Airy’s Morgan Mayfield (12) goes up for a layup against West Stokes. Charles Leftwich | Special to the News. Greyhound Cam Taylor...
Mount Airy News
Surry’s drop to Tier 1 status concerns officials
In some cases, being at the “1” level is a great thing — but where economic rankings are concerned, Surry’s recent designation as a Tier 1 county means it is among the state’s most-distressed localities. This development to be in effect for 2023 is prompting...
Mount Airy News
I-77 welcome center to be torn down, rebuilt
The state Welcome Center on Interstate 77 in Surry County just south of the Virginia line is a key resource for travelers entering North Carolina — which will be coming to a temporary halt for a construction project there. This will involve the present I-77 North Welcome Center, located...
New Year brings Guilford County woman $599,133 Jackpot
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Greensboro woman ends 2022 with a bang and brings in the New Year with the Cash 5 Jackpot win. Hours before the Dec. 20 drawing, Penny Lamb bought six Cash 5 tickets. One of those tickets won her the $599,133 jackpot. While walking her dog...
Mount Airy News
Is there a science of hope?
Among the many missions of the Surry County Office of Substance Abuse Recovery is outreach and sharing with the community knowledge to live a happy and clean life. Over the last months, their teams have spread out to the schools to discuss opioids, fake pills laced with deadly fentanyl, and more recently have been sharing information on the dangers of vaping.
ourstate.com
A Chance of Flurries
Winter adventurers find their thrills in the highest parts of our state, where the temperatures plunge and the white stuff sticks around. In 1961, North Carolina’s first commercial ski operation opened to unexpected acclaim, The State magazine reported: “Most observers were surprised to behold a season’s total of 3,000 adventurous skiers who appeared from somewhere to enjoy the Cataloochee slopes.” A series of ski facilities followed in quick succession, and today, skiers flock to resorts like Sugar Mountain (peak elevation 5,300 feet) and Beech Mountain (peak elevation 5,506 feet), as well as the Roan Highlands (6,286 feet at its highest point) for more rugged pursuits.
thestokesnews.com
King’s Crossing connecting community
King’s Crossing Market Center is being built across from the YMCA in King and will offer 14 retail spaces, 122 home sites and 64 townhomes. Progress continues at King’s Crossing Market Center. The coveted property across from the YMCA on Moore Road in King is projected to offer...
Mount Airy News
Holiday to halt garbage service
It undeniably will be a new year, but any cleansing or disposal processes accompanying the birth of 2023 must wait another day where sanitation operations for the city of Mount Airy are concerned. This will include no residential yard waste collections on Monday due to its proximity to New Year’s...
wsvaonline.com
Local food systems get government boost
Local food systems are getting a boost with new funding from the state government. Two organizations located in our region are receiving new funding to support local foods. The Youngkin administration recently announced Silver Creek and Seamans’ Orchards in Nelson County will receive financial assistance to purchase new processing equipment. Also receiving funds will be Kelley Turkeys in Crozet, which will use the new funding to purchase new packaging equipment. State officials say organizations like these are “growth engines” and are a source of jobs throughout rural Virginia.
Asheboro parents scramble for childcare after daycare closes on short notice
ASHEBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Dozens of parents are scrambling to find childcare after one of the biggest daycares closed its doors. On Wednesday, the former owners notified parents of the temporary closure just days before some of them were set to drop their children off at the daycare. Harley McPherson has been taking her son […]
WITN
Six Eastern Carolina counties locked out of their online records
RALEIGH, N.C. (WRAL) - They’re responsible for keeping and protecting your most important records. But Thursday, a company that works with local governments across North Carolina has been paralyzed by a cyber attack with no end in sight. WRAL reports that Cott Systems said they work with 300 local...
Mount Airy News
Chamber’s Collins resigns post as CEO
The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce made a surprise announcement Friday. In a statement released to the press that announced President and CEO Randy Collins has submitted his resignation to the board, and it was accepted. Their press release said, “The Greater Mount Airy Chamber of Commerce announced that...
Mount Airy News
Scenic Sales Manager Jessup retiring
A Scenic Ford ad from 1983, which was Jeff Jessup’s first year at Scenic, welcomes visitors to Mount Airy. Who knew visiting for Autumn Leaves Festival was a good excuse to buy a new Ford. Lincoln, or Mercury. A display of Ford Model T keys is seen on the...
