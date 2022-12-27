ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

WKRG News 5

One of three suspects in Walmart shooting arrested by Mobile Police

UPDATE: Late Friday night Mobile Police announced one of the suspects, Karmelo Derks, was arrested. He was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just after midnight Saturday morning. The jail log indicates he has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released the […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile man attacked, came home to burglars, say police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile homeowner was attacked Wednesday afternoon when he came home and found a man sitting in a vehicle in the home’s driveway. Police said that suspect drove away, but a second attacked the homeowner before running off. Police said they responded to a burglary call on Wednesday, Dec. 28 at […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG

Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on 3 chases Wednesday, 1 involved murder suspect

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three separate police chases on Wednesday. All three ended with an arrest. One of the chases led to the arrest of Chickasaw murder suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Michael Timmons. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at around 4:50 p.m., officers tried to pull over 32-year-old […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Murder charge for suspect in Chickasaw deadly shooting

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man sought by U.S. Marshals and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for an October murder in Chickasaw was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail early Thursday morning on several charges, including murder. In addition to murder, Joseph Michael Timmons, 19, is charged with two counts of robbery. Timmons […]
CHICKASAW, AL
AL.com

Mobile police provide update on Tuesday night Walmart shooting

Mobile police are continuing to look for the people involved in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart off Interstate 65. Cpl. Ryan Blakely said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 101 East I-65 Service Road South. Police responded to a shots-fired call and...
MOBILE, AL
Alabama Now

Shooting breaks out inside Alabama Walmart, police say

Two people were shot inside an Alabama Walmart Tuesday night, police said. The shooting began at approximately 8:30 p.m. at the Walmart off Interstate 65 in Mobile. Reportedly two groups of people began fighting in the self-checkout line at the store when guns were drawn and they groups began shooting at one another.
MOBILE, AL
utv44.com

Witness to Mobile Walmart shooting says he heard 20-30 shots fired

MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Don’t celebrate the New Year with gunfire: Mobile Police

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are reminding citizens that it’s not safe to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire. “Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere,” police said in a news release, “and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage […]
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD investigating shooting into an unoccupied building

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied building on Monday night. Officers responded to the 700 block of Farnell Street in reference to shots fired at approximately 9:41 p.m. and discovered bullet holes in an abandoned residence, according to authorities. Police said this...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Daphne Police expect busy New Year’s weekend

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Year’s Eve is a busy time for law enforcement, and in Baldwin County, Daphne Police are already increasing patrols ahead of the weekend. “DUI is a problem all over the country around the holidays. There’s always an uptick and ultimately making the decision to get behind the wheel of that […]
DAPHNE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD boosting security for New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Downtown Mobile are eagerly anticipating New Year’s Eve, and the Mobile Police Department is boosting security to make sure people can celebrate safely. “Our safety efforts include making sure we have officers on the ground. We’ll have them in patrol vehicles with steady...
MOBILE, AL
WPMI

Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
GULF SHORES, AL

