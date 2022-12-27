Read full article on original website
One of three suspects in Walmart shooting arrested by Mobile Police
UPDATE: Late Friday night Mobile Police announced one of the suspects, Karmelo Derks, was arrested. He was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail just after midnight Saturday morning. The jail log indicates he has been charged with attempted murder, assault, and reckless endangerment. ORIGINAL STORY: MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department released the […]
Alabama homeowner attacked after surprising home burglars, police say
An Alabama homeowner apparently surprised two burglars when he came home Wednesday afternoon and found a strange man sitting inside a car parked in his driveway. Mobile police said the man in the car quickly drove away, but a second suspect appeared and began attacking the homeowner before running away.
WKRG
Woman’s car allegedly stolen in front of own home: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they are investigating after a woman’s car was allegedly stolen in front of her own home on Wednesday night. Officers were called to the 300 block of Lexington Avenue at around 8:03 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 28 for a stolen car.
Mobile Police led on 3 chases Wednesday, 1 involved murder suspect
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Police Department said they were led on three separate police chases on Wednesday. All three ended with an arrest. One of the chases led to the arrest of Chickasaw murder suspect, 19-year-old Joseph Michael Timmons. On Wednesday, Dec. 28, at around 4:50 p.m., officers tried to pull over 32-year-old […]
WALA-TV FOX10
Mobile restaurant recovering after police say suspect crashed into building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase through Crichton ends with a driver crashing into a popular restaurant. Roshell’s on Springhill Avenue had minor damage from the crash. But it never even slowed down business. A portion of the side building was crashed through and a window was shattered.
Murder charge for suspect in Chickasaw deadly shooting
MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A man sought by U.S. Marshals and the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office for an October murder in Chickasaw was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail early Thursday morning on several charges, including murder. In addition to murder, Joseph Michael Timmons, 19, is charged with two counts of robbery. Timmons […]
Mobile police are continuing to look for the people involved in a shooting Tuesday night at a Walmart off Interstate 65. Cpl. Ryan Blakely said the incident happened at about 8:35 p.m. at the Walmart Supercenter at 101 East I-65 Service Road South. Police responded to a shots-fired call and...
utv44.com
MOBILE, Ala. (WPMI) — Shots rang out inside a local Walmart last night sending shoppers and employees running in fear. It happened at the Walmart off I-65 in Mobile. Two people were injured. Mobile Police Chief, Paul Prine, says the shooting started as an altercation between two groups of people. This all happened at the self-check out line. One man who witnessed the whole thing says he heard 20 to 30 shots fired off.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Officer shoots dog that charged toward him
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Police Department is investigating after they say an officer shot and killed a dog Tuesday night. When police responded to 600 block of Merritt Drive around 10:18 p.m. about a disorderly complaint involving an assault, the victim’s dog charged toward an officer, who was forced to shoot the animal, according to police.
Don’t celebrate the New Year with gunfire: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department are reminding citizens that it’s not safe to ring in the New Year with celebratory gunfire. “Bullets discharged from a gun, even into the sky, must land somewhere,” police said in a news release, “and when they do, they cause significant amounts of property damage […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD investigating shooting into an unoccupied building
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - MPD said they are investigating a shooting into an unoccupied building on Monday night. Officers responded to the 700 block of Farnell Street in reference to shots fired at approximately 9:41 p.m. and discovered bullet holes in an abandoned residence, according to authorities. Police said this...
2 men arrested for allegedly stealing 1992 gold Jaguar sedan at gunpoint: Escambia Co. Sheriff
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — Two Pensacola men are behind bars after allegedly pulling a sawed-off shotgun and pointing it at a man and stealing a 1992 gold Jaguar sedan, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Kopelyn Gerard Gildon, 52, was charged with possession of a weapon by a convicted felon, a weapon offense, […]
Mobile officer on leave while department investigates traffic stop gunfire
A Mobile police officer is on administrative leave after firing his weapon during an arrest Tuesday.
Man found unconscious from drugs in stolen car out of Prichard: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after they found him passed out in a car that was reported stolen out of Prichard. Vernon Collier, 37, was found in the stolen car after officers responded to a call about “an unresponsive male inside a reported stolen vehicle […]
Daphne Police expect busy New Year’s weekend
DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – New Year’s Eve is a busy time for law enforcement, and in Baldwin County, Daphne Police are already increasing patrols ahead of the weekend. “DUI is a problem all over the country around the holidays. There’s always an uptick and ultimately making the decision to get behind the wheel of that […]
Woman allegedly punched by man at Chick-Fil-A on Airport Blvd: Mobile Police
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department said they arrested a man after he punched a woman and her car at the Chick-Fil-A on Airport Boulevard last week. According to officials, officers were called to the Chick-Fil-A on Dec. 23 at 6:45 a.m. for a report of an assault. The victim told […]
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD boosting security for New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Downtown Mobile are eagerly anticipating New Year’s Eve, and the Mobile Police Department is boosting security to make sure people can celebrate safely. “Our safety efforts include making sure we have officers on the ground. We’ll have them in patrol vehicles with steady...
WPMI
Gulf Shores neighborhood and police at odds
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — A flurry of emails and letters have police and one Gulf Shores neighborhood at odds. It’s all over the use of golf carts on their street. The city council will have the final say next week. Susan and Joseph Jones aren’t allowed to...
