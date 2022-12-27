Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Hector Luis Garcia's Trainer: Gervonta Davis Has Never Fought Anybody As Good As Him
LAS VEGAS – Hector Luis Garcia’s trainer is confident that his fighter will give Gervonta Davis the most difficult fight of the undefeated knockout artist’s career. Bob Santos, who guided Garcia to two career-changing wins in 2022, doesn’t see anyone on Davis’ record who was as prepared, particularly in the prime of his career, to test Davis the way Garcia will push him in their Showtime Pay-Per-View main event January 7 at Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. Rugged Mexican contender Isaac Cruz is commonly considered the toughest opponent of Davis’ nine-year professional career to date.
Boxing Scene
Tony Harrison Willing To Fill In For Injured Jermell Charlo Against Tim Tszyu
Tony Harrison seized a red marker, grabbed the first calendar he could find, and immediately began circling one date in particular, the 28th of January. On the night, the former WBC junior middleweight belt holder planned on nestling into a comfortable lush seat and take in the sights as Jermell Charlo was set to defend his undisputed throne against Tim Tszyu.
Boxing Scene
BoxingScene.com's 2022 Upset Of The Year: Hector Luis Garcia Over Chris Colbert
Without a fight scheduled, Hector Luis Garcia remained in the gym at this time last year. The Dominican southpaw hoped he would get the chance to change his career and his life, yet Garcia wasn’t assured of anything, let alone a televised main event. That’s why the little-known Garcia immediately accepted an opportunity to face another undefeated 130-pound contender, Chris Colbert, on about three weeks’ notice early last February.
Boxing Scene
Robert Garcia Says Anthony Joshua Needs A 'Stricter Camp'
It appears that Anthony Joshua is on the hunt once again for a new trainer. After losing to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, Joshua split from longtime coach Rob McCracken and had training sessions with the likes of Eddy Reynoso, Floyd Mayweather Jr., Ronnie Shields, and Virgil Hunter, among others, before settling with Robert Garcia.
Boxing Scene
Joshua Franco, Kazuto Ioka Fight To Majority Draw In WBA/WBO Title Unification Bid
Joshua Franco and Kazuto Ioka will begin 2023 the same way as this year ended—with their respective title reigns intact. The final title fight of 2022 failed to produce a winner as the pair of junior bantamweight titlists fought to a twelve-round, majority draw. Franco managed to win by score of 115-113 on the dissenting card, overruled by matching scores of 114-114 to produce a stalemate in the WBA/WBO unification bout Saturday evening at Ota-City General Gymnasium in Tokyo, Japan.
Boxing Scene
Shields: Stop Trying To Down Me or Down Katie or Serrano; Everybody Knows GWOAT is No. 1
Claressa Shields just cannot wrap her mind around the logic that went into one outlet’s year-end awards. The multi-division world champion let off some steam recently in response to an ESPN article that deemed Ireland’s Katie Taylor, the undisputed women’s lightweight champion, as the top female boxer in the world. The article was not a pound-for-pound tabulation per se, as it sought to account for the fighters’ “global reach” and “breadth” of career. (Shields is still the No.1 on ESPN’s women’s pound-for-pound list proper). Shields' gripe seemed to center on the rationale that put Taylor above her on that particular list: “Her global reach -- and her influence that has helped push the sport to bigger levels in Europe than in the U.S. -- gave her the very small nod over Shields for No. 1.”
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis Believes Spence Should Keep Frank Martin Far Away From Him
Amongst a long list of interested observers that tuned in to watch Frank Martin face off against Michel Rivera, Gervonta Davis admits that he took in the sights as well. Officially, the two placed their unsullied records on the line two weeks ago at the Cosmopolitan in Las Vegas, Nevada. With both fighters considered big-time prospects at 135 pounds, it was Martin who took one gigantic step forward.
Boxing Scene
Calvin Ford Doesn't Believe World Titles Are Important
Outside of his IBF title win against Jose Pedraza in 2017, Gervonta Davis has opted against taking on truly solidified world champions. Instead, the 28-year-old deleterious knockout star from Baltimore, Maryland, has nabbed a number of secondary titles. In turn, his detractors have consistently chastised him while attempting to place...
Boxing Scene
Matchroom Boxing Exploring Plans For Flyweight Unification In 2023
It’s not often that a fighter ends a successful championship reign just to drop down in weight. Such a decision was made by Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez, who relinquished his WBC junior bantamweight crown in late October in favor of pursuing a run In the flyweight division. The move caught his co-promoter off guard but also motivated big plans for the year ahead, including an unofficial flyweight tournament between the divisional champions.
Boxing Scene
Broner: 'Shakur Stevenson Would Be The Most Difficult Fight For Tank'
Adrien Broner thinks the toughest test for Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis in the lightweight division is the southpaw out of Newark. Broner, the multi-division champion from Cincinnati, Ohio, was recently asked about how a potential fight between Baltimore’s Davis and Shakur Stevenson would play out. Broner, who is close friends with Davis, refrained from offering a purely partisan opinion, saying that he thinks Stevenson is the one fighter who would give Davis the most “difficult time” in the ring.
Boxing Scene
Manny Pacquiao Signs With Rizin, Announces Exhibition Fight in 2023
Exhibition fever has come for Manny Pacquiao. The Filipino icon will partake in an exhibition bout promoted by Rizin, the Japanese mixed martial arts league, sometime in 2023, the fighter announced Saturday in Japan. In a surprise appearance at Rizin FF 40 in Saitama Super Arena in Saitama, the eight-division...
Boxing Scene
Andrade: I'm Not Gonna Go Fight Over In Zach Parker's Country For $150 Grand
Had Demetrius Andrade been paid the purse he initially thought he was guaranteed, the American southpaw gladly would’ve fought England’s Zach Parker in Parker’s home country. Once his purse of nearly $1.2 million was slashed to barely 15 percent of what it once was, that math made...
Boxing Scene
'Bam' Rodriguez: Never Seen My Brother Look This Good
Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez has emerged as a breakout star over the course of the past year. The only thing left for the San Antonio native to do in 2022 is to watch his older brother join him in the winner’s circle. Joshua Franco—Rodriguez’s older brother by two...
Boxing Scene
Franco: Would Be Badass For Bam And Me To Become Undisputed Together, Very Possible For Us
Joshua Franco was thrilled to see younger brother Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez join him on the title stage earlier this year, even if it meant the two sharing the stage in a competitive junior bantamweight division. With Rodriguez now dropping down to flyweight for his next fight, the family...
Boxing Scene
Serrano-Cruz, Baumgardner-Mekhaled Undisputed Championship Double Set, Feb. 4 at MSG Hulu Theater
Amanda Serrano and Alycia Baumgardner could one day find themselves on a collision course. For now, the two will chase history on the same New York City show. BoxingScene.com has confirmed that plans are finalized for two undisputed championships atop a February 4 DAZN show from Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Brooklyn’s Serrano will face Mexico City’s Erika Cruz for all the featherweight chips in the evening’s headlining act, while BoxingScene.com has learned that Baumgardner’s quest for the undisputed junior lightweight championship will come versus France’s Elhem Mekhaled.
Philly DA Krasner announces new carjacking prosecution unit
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced a new task force that will handle carjacking-related prosecutions on Thursday. The DA's office admits this will be an uphill battle to get control of but the hope is that this new unit will help restore a sense of safety in the city."When we talk about carjackings, it's focusing on some of the most serious violent crime that there is," Krasner said. "There is a specific violent component and a selfishness that comes with a carjacking."The move follows a dramatic rise in carjackings in the city. Police say so far this...
Boxing Scene
Ioka vs. Franco: The Last Dance of 2022
In the US, the substantive boxing year is all but done but that’s only one piece of a global sports scene. Boxing’s year is never really done until Father Time hands off the baton as the clock strikes twelve. New Year’s Eve usually means at least one big card in Japan. 2022 is no different with the last of a flurry of unification clashes set to close the door on this fistic season.
Boxing Scene
Jesus Saracho Aims To Pull Off a Shocker in Cesar Francis Clash
Heavy-handed Mexican lightweight Jesus Saracho is looking to shock the world as he steps up against Brooklyn's Cesar Francis on Wednesday, January 25th at the Whitesands Events Center, in Tampa, Florida. ProBox TV will stream the event. Saracho discussed his opportunity against world rated Francis. "I'm very motivated for this...
Boxing Scene
"Bozy" Ennis: “Spence Is Not Scared, It's Business, Boots Is High Risk, Low Reward”
After training and nurturing his son for the big stage, Derek “Bozy” Ennis, trainer and father of highly ranked contender, Jaron "Boots" Ennis, believes that the time is now. Much to his delight, Jaron may have backed current unified champion, Errol Spence Jr., into a corner. On January...
Boxing Scene
Teddy Atlas: ‘Not Only Has Teofimo Lopez Not Progressed, He’s Regressed'
Teddy Atlas has no doubt that Teofimo Lopez has suffered a decline in his boxing abilities. The famed trainer and Hall of Fame broadcaster recently voiced a sentiment that seems to be growing in the boxing world, and that is that Lopez, a former unified lightweight champion, has not looked the same since his upset loss to George Kambosos Jr. in November 2021.
