Happy New Year! Can you believe 2022 will soon be over and it will officially be 2023?. We can’t think of a better place to celebrate the New Year, though, than in Disney World — and there are LOADS of things to do. However, all we want to do is eat ALL the New Year’s snacks, and that’s exactly what we’re doing. So let’s head on over to Disney’s All-Star Resorts to check out a rather unique treat!

4 HOURS AGO