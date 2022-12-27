ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Top 10 Project Baltimore investigations of 2022

(WBFF) — Since Project Baltimore launched in 2017, many of its investigations have made an impact on the community and led to change in the education system. In 2022, Project Baltimore took on topics from violence in schools to students being marked "present" yet missing school. These are the...
What did the Baltimore City Council accomplish in 2022?

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 was another eventful year for the Baltimore City Council. They had their fair share of success, failures, and controversies. In March, one of their strongest efforts to help fight crime when a bill that bolsters cash rewards for crime tips was signed into law. April...
Subway service restored after partial train derailment in northwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Subway service is fully restored after a train partially derailed at Rogers Station in northwest Baltimore, according to The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT MARYLAND). On Monday, Baltimore City Fire Department treated several people who were injured in the incident, according to a tweet from the...
Baltimore city families wait for arrest in murder cases

Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore police have announced a few recent arrests in both attempted murder and murder cases, including the arrest of 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds in the killing of a man found in an alley last month. But while police have an arrest, in that case, many other families are still waiting for police to crack their loved one's case.
2022 IN REVIEW | Top photo galleries of the year

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Pictures captured the imagination of people across Maryland. These are the top photo galleries of 2022, capturing the acts of Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson, renderings of what Druid Hill Park could look like, and the license plates you will never see on the streets of Maryland.
Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
Police release photos of suspect in Essex homicide from September

ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department released photos on Friday of the woman that is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Essex in September. An officer was on patrol on Sept. 22 in the 1000 block of Old Western Avenue, when they found a man with "trauma" to his upper body on the sidewalk.
Bach in Baltimore's New Year Concert

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ring in the New Year with talented and emerging artists in our region. Now in its 35th season, Bach in Baltimore will perform a dynamic concert on New Year's Day. Founder and Music Director T. Herbert Dimmock shares more.
