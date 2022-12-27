Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
foxbaltimore.com
Top 10 Project Baltimore investigations of 2022
(WBFF) — Since Project Baltimore launched in 2017, many of its investigations have made an impact on the community and led to change in the education system. In 2022, Project Baltimore took on topics from violence in schools to students being marked "present" yet missing school. These are the...
foxbaltimore.com
From Harborplace to Mondawmin, Baltimore filmmaker profiles "dead malls" across the U.S.
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It's a passion project for Baltimore-based filmmaker, Salvatore Amadeo -- making videos and documentaries about the decline of shopping malls across the country. Short films about "dead malls" from South Carolina to Massachusetts to Ohio can all be viewed on his YouTube page. Here in Maryland,...
foxbaltimore.com
What did the Baltimore City Council accomplish in 2022?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — 2022 was another eventful year for the Baltimore City Council. They had their fair share of success, failures, and controversies. In March, one of their strongest efforts to help fight crime when a bill that bolsters cash rewards for crime tips was signed into law. April...
foxbaltimore.com
FOX45 News takes a look at Baltimore city council districts with the most homicides
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — FOX45 News is taking a closer look at three city council districts, combined they've seen more than 240 shootings with more than 120 people killed. What are the council members in those districts doing and saying about the crime crisis?. As 2022 approaches the end, Baltimore...
foxbaltimore.com
Subway service restored after partial train derailment in northwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Subway service is fully restored after a train partially derailed at Rogers Station in northwest Baltimore, according to The Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT MARYLAND). On Monday, Baltimore City Fire Department treated several people who were injured in the incident, according to a tweet from the...
foxbaltimore.com
Former BPD Chief of Communications gives Mayor a 'D' in crime prevention
WBFF (BALTIMORE, MD) — As the sun prepares to set on 2022, more people are weighing in on the year-end grade they’d give Mayor Brandon Scott when it comes to crime prevention in Baltimore. On WBAL Radio Thursday morning, TJ Smith, the former Baltimore Police Chief of Communications...
foxbaltimore.com
Mondawmin Mall MTA murder renews calls for Baltimore leaders to do more to stop crime
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department has identified the man shot and killed at the Mondawmin Mall MTA station the day after Christmas as Caleb Thompson, 20. Officers were called to the underground portion of the subway station around 5 p.m.. There they found Thompson with at least one gunshot wound.
foxbaltimore.com
West Baltimore man says Calhoun Street water leak has gone unresolved for months
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A West Baltimore man said a water leak in his neighborhood has gone unresolved for several months. “This leak has been running since September,” said Daniel Hamm, pointing to water spewing out of a water valve cover at the intersection of North Calhoun and Smithson Streets Thursday morning.
foxbaltimore.com
1 man killed, 2 men injured, Baltimore city reaches grim milestone of 334 homicides
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A man was killed and two men were injured in a west Baltimore triple shooting causing Baltimore city to reach the grim milestone of 334 homicides, matching the same number of homicides from last year. The Baltimore City Police Department says, at around 8:24 p.m., officers...
foxbaltimore.com
Baltimore city families wait for arrest in murder cases
Baltimore (WBFF-TV) — Baltimore police have announced a few recent arrests in both attempted murder and murder cases, including the arrest of 18-year-old Dominique Edmonds in the killing of a man found in an alley last month. But while police have an arrest, in that case, many other families are still waiting for police to crack their loved one's case.
foxbaltimore.com
Owner takes polar plunge to save dog after he falls through icy pond in Anne Arundel Co.
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, Md. (7News) — Moose, Moose, Moose the adventures you’ve had and the story you could tell of your time on the run and your brush with mortality. Your people can only imagine. We know the beginning of the story and the happy ending, but what...
foxbaltimore.com
2022 IN REVIEW | Top photo galleries of the year
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Pictures captured the imagination of people across Maryland. These are the top photo galleries of 2022, capturing the acts of Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson, renderings of what Druid Hill Park could look like, and the license plates you will never see on the streets of Maryland.
foxbaltimore.com
Police: Help identify Southwest Baltimore homicide suspect
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department needs your help identifying a suspect connected to a homicide that happened on Dec. 29 in Southwest Baltimore. Police said the homicide happened around 2 p.m. in the 2000 block of West Pratt Street. When officers arrived to the scene, police said...
foxbaltimore.com
Police identify three homicide victims killed in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have identified three people who have been killed in the city. 40-year-old David Watts Jr (B/M DOB 08/14/82) was killed on December 26, 2022, in the 700 block of Curley Street. 30-year-old Lattimore Thompson (B/M DOB 03/19/92) was killed on December 29, 2022,...
foxbaltimore.com
82-year-old Maryland homeowner hoping someone will remove huge tree off her house
KENSINGTON, Md. (7News) — Last week we told you about the plight of 82-year-old Viviane Bloodworth. A massive tree fell on her Kensington, Maryland home during Friday's windy weather. Part of the tree punctured her roof and ended up in her bathroom. “It hit me pretty bad and I’m...
foxbaltimore.com
4 shot, 1 killed within 1 hour in Baltimore overnight
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating after four people were shot in two seperate Baltimore shootings overnight with one man killed. On Thursday night at approximately 8:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of Eastshire Drive in South Baltimore to investigate a reported shooting. When officers arrived...
foxbaltimore.com
BPD: Ghost guns recovered from search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Multiple ghost guns were recovered from a search and seizure executed at a South Baltimore residence on Thursday, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said they performed the search and seizure warrant around 4:45 p.m. in the 400 block of North Rose Street. Inside the...
foxbaltimore.com
Police release photos of suspect in Essex homicide from September
ESSEX, Md. (WBFF) — The Baltimore County Police Department released photos on Friday of the woman that is the suspect in a homicide that happened in Essex in September. An officer was on patrol on Sept. 22 in the 1000 block of Old Western Avenue, when they found a man with "trauma" to his upper body on the sidewalk.
foxbaltimore.com
Outdoor activities at Inner Harbor canceled but fireworks will continue on New Year's Eve
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — All outdoor activities at the Inner Harbor are canceled but fireworks will still take place at midnight on New Year's Eve, according to the Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts. The canceled activities include entertainment and the countdown to the New Year due to inclement...
foxbaltimore.com
Bach in Baltimore's New Year Concert
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Ring in the New Year with talented and emerging artists in our region. Now in its 35th season, Bach in Baltimore will perform a dynamic concert on New Year's Day. Founder and Music Director T. Herbert Dimmock shares more.
