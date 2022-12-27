Read full article on original website
Related
Two Beloved Disney World Rides Face 2023 Closures
Fans of Disney World and the Disneyland Resort who are planning to visit any of the parks in the months ahead need to keep up on which rides and attractions are not operating and when they might reopen to get the best experience. Disney theme parks have ramped up construction...
disneyfoodblog.com
Everything That Will Be CLOSED in Disney World in 2023
We’ve got some big opening dates coming up, like the TRON Lightcycle Run, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and the completion of the EPCOT transformation. But unfortunately, there will also be some closures. We already know about a lot of them, and we’re here with the FULL list for 2023 so far!
disneyfoodblog.com
The Random DATE That Has Already SOLD OUT for 2023 in Disney World
Update: Park Pass availability continues to change. We’ve placed some updates in this post but continue to check for updates on Disney World’s Park Pass availability calendars. If you’re hoping to go to Disney World in January of 2023, there’s one date that you’ll have to cross off...
disneyfoodblog.com
The Secret Formula Disney World Uses To Keep You Snacking Through the Parks
We love the food at Disney World! From seasonal cocktails to fancy new treats to tried-and-true theme park favorites, Disney food is often over-the-top in its flavor combos and visual appeal. The culinary staff at Disney World is super creative for sure, but they are also following some formulas that...
Photos show what it's actually like to stay at Disney World's cheapest accommodation — a campsite
I paid $92 per night to pitch a tent at Disney's Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, the least expensive accommodation at the Orlando theme park.
Travel Agent Shares One 'Disney World' Room Type Everyone Should Avoid
It sounds like this particular room has no space.
disneyfoodblog.com
2023 Ornaments Just Dropped in Disney World!
We’ll admit that we’ve been so caught up in the holiday season (thanks to all the festive decorations in the parks, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays, and ALL those holiday snacks) that we forgot that 2023 is right around the corner!!. Now, the first sign that 2023...
My family spent under $40 at Disney World's Dawa Bar, and it's the best-kept secret at Animal Kingdom
Tucked inside Animal Kingdom, Dawa Bar is somewhat of a hidden gem, but it serves tasty cocktails that rival Oga's Cantina's at Hollywood Studios.
disneytips.com
VIDEO: Where Do Service Dogs Wait in Walt Disney World? One Guest Gives a Behind the Scenes Look!
Whether visiting Magic Kingdom, Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, or EPCOT, Walt Disney World is known for its unique attractions and experiences, many of which don’t have a height requirement. That means anybody can ride regardless of height, including service dogs!. But for some rides, such as Space Mountain, Big...
dallasexpress.com
Disney Raises Park Prices Again
Disney World just got more expensive again. For the second time this year, the company raised its ticket prices, setting new rates for its different parks in Orlando, Florida. According to CNN Travel, three of the four theme parks that make up Disney World will see higher prices, with Magic Kingdom and Disney’s Hollywood Studios raising them by more than 12%. The cost of admission to Animal Kingdom will go unchanged.
I went to Disney World 35 times this year. Here are 19 of the best things I did.
I'm a theme-park journalist who's been going to the Florida Disney properties for 30 years. In 2022, I visited dozens of times and found plenty to do.
How much is a Disney World ticket? More than ever for three parks. See how much prices went up.
The price range for each Disney World park now varies by both date and location with Magic Kingdom topping out at $189 per day.
WDW News Today
‘it’s a small world’ Boats Turning Black, Disney-Cast Member Union Negotiations to Resume in January, Disneyland Website Adds Courtesy Advisory, & More: Daily Recap (12/26/22)
We bring you a lot of stories every single day. Sometimes it’s hard to keep up. So in case you missed anything from our feed, we have rounded up all our stories in one place to get the news at a glance. Here is your Daily Recap for Monday, December 26, 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
Big Changes in Disney World in 2023
One thing that’s inevitable in Disney World is change. New attractions open, while old ones close. There’s always some kind of construction going on. That’s all part of Walt Disney’s original vision, after all — parks that change and expand and grow with the times. So one thing we can be sure of in 2023 is that there’s going to be even MORE change from 2022.
disneyfoodblog.com
DFB Video: The BEST Times To Go To Disneyland in 2023
You may THINK you know when you wanna visit Disneyland in 2023, but before you pull that trigger, KEEP WATCHING. TODAY we’re gonna talk about ALL the Disneyland events happening throughout the year — here on DFB Guide. Check out our video below about The BEST Times To...
disneyfoodblog.com
Save This Phone Number BEFORE Your Disney World Trip
If you’re headed to Disney World soon, you probably know that it can get super crowded some days. Disney World requires Park Pass Reservations to try to manage the crowds, and that’s why we tell you to make your reservations as soon as you can — they do sell out!
disneyfoodblog.com
How Flight Costs to Disney World Are CHANGING for February 2023
STOP what you’re doing — if you’re flying to Disney World in February of 2023, we’ve got the information you need right here. Each month we’ve been watching the changes in flight costs — seeing whether your trip to Disney World might be more or less expensive than you might expect. Now, we’re diving into the costs for February flights to the Most Magical Place on Earth to see just how flight costs are changing.
disneyfoodblog.com
Here Are Our Best Selling Disney Amazon Deals for 2022
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It’s the end of the year, which means it’s time to look back on 2022. In 2022 we laughed, we cried, … and we shopped. A LOT....
WDW News Today
New Disney Skyliner Pin Featuring Spaceship Earth Available at Walt Disney World
Travel the “world” with a new open edition Disney Skyliner pin available at Walt Disney World. We found it in the Darkroom at Disney’s Hollywood Studios. The pin reads “On the way to fun!” above an image of a red Disney Skyliner gondola. Mickey and Minnie are kissing in the gondola, which rocks back and forth.
disneyfoodblog.com
The FUZZIEST Disney Merch Collection Just Dropped Online!
DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. We’ve seen some seriously cold weather at Disney World lately, ya’ll. It’s had us dreaming of warmer weather, but fortunately, Disney just released some fuzzy new merch...
Comments / 0