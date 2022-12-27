Read full article on original website
Braves acquire another outfielder in trade with Rangers
On the free agent front, the Braves have been practically dead silent all offseason, but Alex Anthopoulos has been active trying to improve the roster via trade. That continued last night with two more under-the-radar moves. The most notable was the acquisition of Lucas Luetge from the Yankees — a lefty reliever that has been incredibly steady in New York over the last two seasons. He will likely fill the role of Tyler Matzek, who suffered Tommy John at the end of the 2022 campaign and is scheduled to miss all of 2023, in middle relief.
A Mets trade package to land another star if they miss out on Carlos Correa
If the New York Mets miss out on Carlos Correa, they don’t necessarily need to have a backup plan. However, this trade with a division rival could work. What’s going on with the Mets and Carlos Correa? No one really knows, as we haven’t heard from either side since before the Christmas holiday.
Silence on Carlos Correa shows difference in New York Mets
It has been over a week since Carlos Correa was supposed to sign with the New York Mets. Since then, all that is known is that the deal is being held up by Correa’s medicals. The Mets are looking to add protections to the contract in case of injuries while Correa reportedly refuses to restructure his contract. This leaves everyone at the impasse where these conversations have been for the past few days.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
Yankees may already have their future left fielder on the roster
New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman is taking a conservative approach toward filling the vacant left field spot. Free agency has dried up, and the Yankees don’t seem keen on parting ways with their top prospects, notably Anthony Volpe, Oswald Peraza, and Jason Dominguez. Acquiring a left fielder...
Angels Rumors: Seven-Time All-Star Starting Pitcher Linked to Halos
He would be quite the big name to bring into the Angels' rotation.
Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players
The San Diego Padres may be clearing some cooks out of their kitchen. Dennis Lin of The Athletic reported this week that the Padres are open to discussing trade offers for both outfielder Trent Grisham and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. The former is signed through 2025 while the latter is signed through 2026. Though both players... The post Report: Padres willing to trade 2 notable players appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams
Eric Hosmer’s MLB career may not be running on empty just yet. Jon Heyman of the New York Post reported this week that the former All-Star slugger Hosmer is on the radar of both the Chicago Cubs and Baltimore Orioles. Hosmer was just designated for assignment by the Boston Red Sox and subsequently released within... The post Eric Hosmer reportedly drawing interest from 2 prominent teams appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Former Angels All-Star Designated for Assignment By Giants
He appeared in 108 games with the Angels between 2019 and 2020.
1 perfect MLB trade Cardinals must make this offseason
The St. Louis Cardinals haven’t done much this offseason, but the moves they have made have reinforced the core of a team that looks destined to be a World Series contender for the next few seasons. And sometimes, that’s all it takes to put together a successful offseason of work.
Meet MLB Pitcher Corey Kluber’s Wife, Amanda Kluber
The MLB trade rumor mill is abuzz with news of Corey Kluber’s new contract. The power pitcher has reportedly signed with the Boston Red Sox, ending his free agency and moving his family to Massachusetts. Amanda Kluber, Corey Kluber’s wife, is probably ecstatic to return to where she grew up after relocating for the MLB WAG life. However, the couple is low-key about their marriage except for their philanthropic endeavors. So we delve further into her background in this Amanda Kluber wiki.
If Carlos Correa, Mets Saga Continues, Red Sox Pursuit May Make Perfect Sense
The Red Sox should make a major splash
Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider
The New York Yankees have had a strong offseason of work for the most part. They achieved their main goal of re-signing Aaron Judge to a long-term contract, and also made some big splash moves alongside that, such as signing Carlos Rodon, to prove that they are serious World Series contenders in the 2023 season. […] The post Giancarlo Stanton trade and 2 wild moves Yankees must consider appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Meet Sarah Wacha, MLB Pitcher Michael Wacha’s Wife
Michael Wacha has been in the social media spotlight since his free agency. And he shares some of that attention with his family. Michael Wacha’s wife, Sarah Wacha, recently gave birth to their first child. While they have been together for most of the MLB pitcher’s career, they had to balance their respective careers, make a long-distance relationship work, and have their wedding plans nearly derailed. Fans want to know more about Michael Wacha’s wife, so we delve into her background and their relationship in this Sarah Wacha wiki.
Keith McPherson 'cool' with Yankees offseason so far, but sees 'sneaky' deal coming
Keith McPherson says he is content with the Yankees offseason, but sees one of Brian Cashman’s trademark ‘sneaky’ deals coming in the future.
Potential Red Sox Target Reportedly Available; Trade Makes Perfect Sense For Boston
Should the Red Sox swing a deal?
3 remaining free agents Dodgers must sign
MLB free agency is slowing down. The only superstar free agent who’s not technically signed to a contract is Carlos Correa at this juncture. However, he is expected to work things out with the New York Mets. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles Dodgers are still looking for ways to improve their roster. They are reportedly in […] The post 3 remaining free agents Dodgers must sign appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers Make All-Star Signing Official, Cut RHP from 40 Man Roster
Another low-risk contract made official by the Dodgers
Angels Fans React to LA Signing Brandon Drury to Two-Year Deal
Fans are excited about him joining an already stacked lineup.
Yankees land former highly-touted OF prospect
The New York Yankees and OF Willie Calhoun came to terms on a non-roster deal, per Mark Feinsand. Feinsand adds that Calhoun will be at the Yankees’ big league camp. Some fans may overlook this deal. However, Willie Calhoun is a former highly-regarded prospect who features impressive potential. Injuries have unfortunately hampered his overall production […] The post Yankees land former highly-touted OF prospect appeared first on ClutchPoints.
