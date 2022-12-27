Read full article on original website
Authorities investigating Town of Lansing shooting incident
LANSING, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Tompkins County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting in the Town of Lansing. Deputies arrived at Milton Meadows Apartments on Robin’s Way around 5:45 pm Wednesday for the reported incident. A male victim that suffered a gunshot wound to the leg was located and transported to a trauma center. He was later released. The victim and suspect reportedly had a verbal dispute prior the shooting. A person of interest was located and temporarily detained, though the investigation is still ongoing.
Cayuga Bird Club needs volunteers for 61st bird count this Sunday
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) – The Cayuga Bird Club’s annual Christmas Bird Count will be held on Sunday, January 1st. They’re in dire need of volunteers to help census the birds. Those who wish to avoid the weather can help by being a feeder-watcher from indoors. Officials say don’t forget to fill your feeders on New Year’s Eve.
TCAT announces cuts for spring schedule
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — TCAT will operate under a reduced schedule for spring service. Beginning January 22, some night service will be curtailed, and three routes will be cut. The transit agency is operating with significant labor and bus shortages. A planned public hearing for January 5 has been canceled, though officials at TCAT say they welcome public feedback all year.
