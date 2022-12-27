Read full article on original website
Carl Cauble
4d ago
I was hoping we could break the 300,000 laws on the books, and add a new anti-fart law.
Reply
5
Related
Several New Driving Laws to Go Into Effect Jan. 1 in Illinois
More than 180 new laws take effect in Illinois at the start of 2023, including a number of traffic-related changes drivers might want to learn about. From new penalties for certain violations to guidelines for those who are carjacked or have their vehicle stolen, changes are coming across the state.
Illinois seeks to be major player in cannabis research
State government is teaming up with the city of Chicago and the Discovery Partners Institute at the University of Illinois to create a Cannabis Research Institute. It is expected to open in Chicago in 2023.
Domestic Violence Protections to Minimum Wage Bump, Here’s the New Illinois Laws Taking Effect Jan. 1
The Illinois legislature was busy in 2022, enacting hundreds of new laws, many of which will take effect on Sunday. The most controversial change has received widespread attention: The portion of the SAFE-T Act that will eliminate cash bail. That provision will go into effect for counties not covered by a court ruling issued Wednesday night that finds the law unconstitutional and will keep in place the current bail system in some 65 counties that are part of a consolidated lawsuit.
New Illinois laws for 2023 to affect drivers of all ages
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Heading into 2023, a slew of new Illinois state laws will go into effect at the start of the New Year.As CBS 2's Marissa Perlman reported Friday, there will be changes when you get behind the wheel of a car come January – whether you're a teen or an adult.The first law, HB3772, is good news if you have been the victim of a carjacking. Chicago and its suburbs have seen a big bump in such crimes – and the law aims to ease the burden on victims, who will not be liable for violations, impounding fees,...
54 Illinois Counties at an Elevated COVID-19 Community Level as Cases Drop
As holiday celebrations wrap up across the state and country, cases of COVID-19 in Illinois have substantially dropped since last week's reporting according to the CDC, although a drop in testing over the holidays may have played a factor. All counties in the Chicago area are at a "medium" COVID-19...
WIFR
New Illinois laws take effect on January 1
SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - Over 180 new laws will take effect in Illinois on Jan. 1. From criminal justice reform to health care and education, there are plenty of changes you should know about before Sunday. The pretrial fairness portion of the SAFE-T Act is the most popular law taking effect...
advantagenews.com
New Illinois laws in 2023 will affect employers
Illinois' minimum wage will increase by an additional dollar an hour in 2023, and new laws on the books will impact how the state's businesses manage employees. In May, Gov. J.B. Pritzker signed a measure to provide employees with at least one day of rest in each workweek and meal or rest breaks during daily work shifts.
beckersdental.com
The state of dentistry in Illinois: 8 notes
What five dental roles earn on average per year in the state:. There are 7,154 active general dentists in Illinois. Illinois has 247 dental professional shortage areas. Illinois received a score of 22 out of 32 for the extensiveness of its adult Medicaid dental coverage. Illinois landed the No. 6...
Central Illinois Proud
Jelani Day Bill goes into effect Jan. 1, 2023
ILLINOIS (WMBD) — A bill that could help solve crimes in Illinois in the new year will go into effect starting Jan. 1, 2023. Senate Bill 3932, known as the Jelani Day Bill, will now require FBI involvement in cases where human remains are not identified within 72 hours.
KFVS12
Judge rules parts of SAFE-T Act unconstitutional in Illinois; Gov., Atty. Gen., Republicans respond
CHICAGO, Ill. (KFVS) - A Kankakee County Circuit Court Judge has ruled parts of the controversial Safety, Accountability, Fairness and Equity-Today (SAFE-T) Act violates Illinois’ Constitution. Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Thomas Cunnington’s decision was made late Wednesday night, December 28. He ruled the pretrial release and bail reform...
One Illinois City Named Among The Top 25 'Loneliest Cities' In America
Chamberofcommerce.org put together a list of the loneliest cities across the country.
Here's Which Chicago-Area Counties Will End Cash Bail After SAFE-T Act Ruling
After a judge ruled that certain provisions in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional, cash bail will remain in place in at least 65 Illinois counties come Jan. 1. The dozens of counties were part of a class-action lawsuit brought by several prosecutors and sheriffs around the state in opposition of the legislation pushed by Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly.
Several new Illinois laws affect the education system
(The Center Square) – A host of new laws go into effect in 2023 that will affect education in Illinois. In the wake of school shootings across the country, there are measures to address trauma. One law mandates school board members to receive training on trauma-informed practices. Practices include...
Cash Bail Won't Be Eliminated on Jan. 1 in These Illinois Counties After SAFE-T Act Ruling
In at least 65 Illinois counties, cash bail will remain in place on Jan. 1 unlike the rest of the state following a judge's ruling that the pre-trial release provisions in the SAFE-T act are unconstitutional. The dozens of counties were part of a class-action lawsuit brought by several prosecutors...
Don't Forget To Fill Up Before The First Of Two Tax Raises Hit The Pumps On New Year's Day In Illinois
Why are we getting taxed twice and what exactly are the taxes per gallon?. Six months ago, Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker approved freezing the July 1st, 2022, gas tax hike to help Illinois residents suffering from runaway inflation and gas prices poised to be over five dollars in even downstate areas. As we approach 2023, the 2022 gas tax hike is poised to take effect on January 1st, even though inflation is still high and people are still struggling with the realities of the previous year. Illinois is already the second-highest state for gas taxes, trailing only California, according to the Accounting and Consulting firm Pasquesi Sheppard LLC.
IL: FOID card to automatically renew for people with fingerprints on file
ILLINOIS (WEHT) – The Illinois State Police (ISP) says as of January 1, 2023, upon a Firearms Transaction Inquiry Program (FTIP) approval, ISP will automatically renew a person’s Firearm Owner’s Identification Card (FOID) for people who have submitted a full set of fingerprints to ISP, specifically for their FOID card or Concealed Carry License. Police […]
New Illinois bereavement leave laws take effect Jan. 1
(WTVO) — Two new Illinois laws surrounding leave taken from work will go into effect on Jan. 1. Gov. JB Pritzker signed the Family Bereavement Act in June. It provides up to 10 days unpaid leave to mourn the loss of a family member. “An employer may require reasonable documentation,” the law states. “Documentation may include […]
It's official: New Illinois law for 2023 reminds us to appreciate sweet corn
HB 5254 establishes Sweet Corn Appreciation Day for August 1st. (Read on to find a corn-freezing recipe at the bottom.) There's no question Illinois produces some of the best sweet corn in the world. You can find it in abundance at roadside stands and local farms all around the state in late summer.
Illinois sees drop in population for 9th year in a row, according to Census data
CHICAGO — According to U.S. Census Bureau data Illinois’ population dropped for the ninth year in a row. Data from a recent U.S. Census Bureau report shows Illinois is the sixth most populous state in the country with 12,582,032 residents as of July 2022, but that 104,437 residents have moved out of the state in the same period. West […]
WAND TV
License plate fees to drop in 2023 for some Illinois residents
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – The Illinois Department on Aging announced on Wednesday, eligible older adults and persons with disabilities will see their annual license plate renewal fee reduced by more than half in the new year. According to the IDoA, under Public Act 102-0807, which takes effect Jan. 1,...
Comments / 13