Read full article on original website
Related
Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce
Tom Brady, the quarterback of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, probably knew Christmas would look different this year following his highly publicized divorce from Brazillian supermodel Gisele Bündchen. Bündchen, for her part, got to take the couple’s three children to her native Brazil for a scenic holiday weekend while Brady led the Buccaneers in a come-from-behind Read more... The post Tom Brady makes major Christmas move after divorce appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Raiders May Lose Davante Adams over Derek Carr’s Benching
It’s not a stretch to think he might demand a trade if his good friend Derek Carr is no longer with the team.
San Francisco 49ers: 3 bold predictions for Week 17 vs. Raiders
The weekend is almost here, which means it is time for some San Francisco 49ers Week 17 bold predictions. The Niners will travel to face the Las Vegas Raiders at the Allegiant Stadium on Sunday. San Francisco is currently on an eight-game winning streak and has clinched the NFC West...
Austin Ekeler sends very important message to fantasy football managers before Week 17
Los Angeles Chargers’ star running back Austin Ekeler shared a bold message with fantasy football managers ahead of Week 17, per Ekeler’s Instagram. “For all the fantasy owners out there, I know you guys have been wondering… ‘Austin, what’s going on? Austin, are you playing? I saw you were limited, give us something,'” Ekeler said in an Instagram video. “I’ve been scoring points for you guys all season. And look… this week’s going to be no different baby! I’m going to be out there… it’s championship weekend so definitely a big week for us in the fantasy community and for the Chargers as well.”
Huge Deebo Samuel, Nick Bosa updates for Week 17 vs. Raiders
Heading into their Week 17 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers have gotten two key playmakers back on the practice field. Both Nick Bosa and Deebo Samuel were back at practice on Thursday. Star edge rusher Nick Bosa, who has been the driving force of the...
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery
The San Francisco 49ers are rolling with Brock Purdy at quarterback right now. The rookie signal-caller looks poised to run the offense through the postseason with Jimmy Garoppolo and Trey Lance still on the sidelines. The good news is Jimmy G has taken a step forward in his recovery as Garoppolo has finally gotten the […] The post 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan drops Jimmy Garoppolo truth bomb amid major step in recovery appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Kyle Shanahan Gives His Thoughts On Raiders
The Las Vegas Raiders, the San Francisco 49ers‘ opponents in Week 17, have been having a horrendous season considering the talent they possess. They have lost a number of close games and blown multiple fourth-quarter leads, and with a 6-9 record, they have virtually nothing to play for right now.
Why Raiders did Derek Carr dirty with benching
The Las Vegas Raiders 2022 season has been a major disappointment, but this team just continues to find new ways to upset their fans. Just when you thought the suffering was coming to a close, salt was rubbed in sore wounds on Wednesday afternoon when it was announced that the Raiders would be benching their starting quarterback Derek Carr for the final two games of the season.
Why Broncos’ first practice with new coach frustrated some players
The Denver Broncos have already cut bait with Nathaniel Hackett after his disastrous first year as the head coach. Hackett wasn’t the only problem for the team, but he was a major reason for their struggles. Now, they have handed the reins to Jerry Rosburg, who is running things differently for the team. For starters, he organized another fully padded practice sessions after the team shied away from them last season. All good, right? Well, apparently, that might’ve rubbed some players the wrong way, per Mike Florio’s report.
Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys
Add Terrell Owens to the extensive list of free agent wide receivers the Dallas Cowboys have been linked to throughout the season. The former superstar wideout was said to be in talks with the Cowboys to receive a tryout to make the team, a report that was quickly shot down by team owner Jerry Jones. […] The post Jerry Jones fires back at Terrell Owens report linking him to Cowboys appeared first on ClutchPoints.
49ers’ nightmare scenario for NFL Playoff seeding, matchups
The San Francisco 49ers have been having a very interesting season. On one hand, they have been decimated at key positions. It all began when second-year quarterback Trey Lance suffered a season-ending injury back in Week 1. Jimmy Garoppolo was then thrust into action despite not even having this year’s playbook.
Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate proposes shocking Davante Adams-Darren Waller trade
After a very slow start to the season, the Green Bay Packers are making quite the late season playoff push. Regardless of whether or not the Packers make the playoffs, though, it’s clear that Aaron Rodgers is going to need some more weapons alongside him on offense if he is going to lead Green Bay […] The post Aaron Rodgers’ former teammate proposes shocking Davante Adams-Darren Waller trade appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Bengals’ Joe Mixon puts Bills, Chiefs on notice with stern AFC message
Joe Mixon made an extremely confident statement in reference to the Cincinnati Bengals’ standing in the AFC, per Ben Baby of ESPN. “At the end of the day, what people got to realize and understand, we the big dog of the AFC and that’s just what it is,” Mixon said. “For anything to happen, it goes through us.”
Will Anderson Jr.’s emotional walk off the field will make Alabama fans teary-eyed
The Alabama Crimson Tide’s 2022 Sugar Bowl win over Kansas State likely marked the end of an era for multiple players in the program, including Will Anderson Jr. The junior linebacker is expected to soon declare for the 2023 NFL Draft, where he is projected to be selected in the first round. Anderson could have […] The post Will Anderson Jr.’s emotional walk off the field will make Alabama fans teary-eyed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
DeAndre Hopkins injury update will have fantasy football managers on edge
Arizona Cardinals’ star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is reportedly dealing with a knee ailment, per Ian Rapoport. It was also reported that Hopkins left the Cardinals’ practice field, per Bo Brack. The Cardinals have been hit hard by the injury bug throughout the 2022 campaign. Kyler Murray and...
NBC Sports
Aiyuk clarifies IG comment directed at Adams amid Carr drama
SANTA CLARA -- Brandon Aiyuk ruffled Las Vegas Raiders fans' feathers this week, but the 49ers wide receiver shared it all was in good fun. Earlier in the week, Raiders receiver Davante Adams spoke out in support of embattled quarterback Derek Carr, and NBC’s "Sunday Night Football" Instagram account posted the video. Aiyuk left a comment urging the All-Pro wideout to sit the game out with his teammate.
Yardbarker
49ers vs Raiders: Players to Watch in Should Win Game for Niners
This weekend the San Francisco 49ers will face the Las Vegas Raiders. In this 49ers vs Raiders matchup, the Niners are in the hunt for a higher seed in the playoffs, while Las Vegas has made a switch at quarterback. These two teams have a history of not being a fan of one another, but this year the 49ers should get the win. The Raiders will be starting Jerrett Stidham at quarterback this weekend, an interesting change. Here are three players to watch in the 49ers vs Raiders game this Sunday.
Dolphins’ latest QB move doesn’t bode well for Tua Tagovailoa amid concussion issues
The Miami Dolphins aren’t in a great spot right now. They are currently in the middle of an untimely four-game losing streak, and are now going to be without quarterback Tua Tagovailoa for their crucial Week 17 matchup with the New England Patriots after he suffered another concussion in their Week 16 loss to the […] The post Dolphins’ latest QB move doesn’t bode well for Tua Tagovailoa amid concussion issues appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Randy Gregory’s rough campaign over with Broncos’ latest move
Randy Gregory’s rough debut campaign in the Mile High City has officially come to a close. The Denver Broncos announced on Saturday that the veteran pass-rusher has been placed on injured reserve, effectively ending his 2022 season. In a related move, the Broncos have promoted cornerback Lamar Jackson and outside linebacker Jonathan Kongbo to the […] The post Randy Gregory’s rough campaign over with Broncos’ latest move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Alabama HC Nick Saban’s strong advice for Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. after Sugar Bowl win
The Alabama Crimson Tide took care of business on Saturday with a 45-20 win over Kansas State in the 2022 Sugar Bowl. From Bryce Young’s five touchdown passes to Will Anderson’s assertiveness to disrupt the Will Howard-led Wildcats offense, the Crimson Tide orchestrated quite a convincing performance in its final game of the campaign. The […] The post Alabama HC Nick Saban’s strong advice for Bryce Young, Will Anderson Jr. after Sugar Bowl win appeared first on ClutchPoints.
ClutchPoints
Los Angeles, CA
213K+
Followers
128K+
Post
127M+
Views
ABOUT
ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.http://www.clutchpoints.com
Comments / 0