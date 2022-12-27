Read full article on original website
Christmas weekend events across the Pee Dee
Club alum, bank executive gives back
Premier basketball tournament returns for 36th year
Christmas events this coming week
Eight art stops in the Pee Dee
wpde.com
Camper, several barns catch fire in Aynor
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews responded to a reported structure fire in Aynor Saturday morning. Horry County Fire Rescue said they responded at 6:29 a.m. to the fire near Rogers Road. A camper and several barns caught fire along with nearby woods, crews said. As of 7:28 a.m.,...
wpde.com
Lanes closed after crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Co.
GEORGETOWN, S.C. (WPDE) — Lanes of traffic are closed due to a crash on Highmarket Street in Georgetown Saturday afternoon. Georgetown County Fire & EMS reported the crash at 3:38 p.m. near N. Hazard Street. The Georgetown City Fire Dept. also responded. Drivers are asked to use caution in...
wpde.com
40,000 gallons of water used to battle Darlington County house fire
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Crews used about 40,000 gallons of water battling a house fire early Thursday morning on Oates Highway in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Fire District Chief Ricky Flowers. Flowers said the fire appears to be an electrical fire. He added they had to...
WMBF
Early morning house fire in Marion under investigation
MARION, S.C. (WMBF) – The cause of a house fire in Marion is under investigation. Marion Fire Rescue was dispatched just after 1 a.m. Thursday to a home in the 800 block of Georgetown Street. Firefighters arrived within minutes to find flames coming from the home. Crews battled the...
wpde.com
Machine catches fire at Robeson County plant
ROBESON COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — A machine caught fire in a building at the Silgan plant in the Maxton area of Robeson County Saturday, according to officials with the Robeson County Fire Marshall’s Office. The plant’s maintenance team got an alert of an electrician problem in the room...
PHOTOS: 3 puppies rescued from house fire on Howe Springs Road near Florence
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Three puppies were rescued Tuesday during a house fire near Florence, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. It happened on Howe Springs Road, officials said. A Florence County sheriff’s deputy rescued three puppies from the porch of the home while it was still on fire after a resident said […]
wpde.com
Police hear 'barrage' of gunshots, respond to Green Sea home hit by bullets: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — An officer responded to reports of shots fired on Highway 9 near Green Sea early Thursday morning. Before arriving, the officer heard a barrage of rounds being shot in the area while answering another call nearby, according to an incident report. The report said...
wpde.com
Pedestrian dies after collision on Hwy. 905 near Conway
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A single-vehicle crash involving a pedestrian has shut down lanes of traffic along Highway 905 in the Conway area, according to Horry County Fire Rescue. According to LCpl. Tyler Tidwell with SC Highway Patrol, the crash happened at 6:39 p.m. near Williamson Lake Circle.
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lugoff man who died in tree-cutting accident in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff man was killed Thursday morning in a tree-cutting accident, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Coroner West identified 71-year-old Ned Lyles as the victim. The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. on December 29 on the 100 block of Richardson Boulevard. According to officials,...
WMBF
Man killed in Longs shooting, coroner says
LONGS, S.C. (WMBF) - One person is dead after a shooting in the Longs area. Horry County Deputy Coroner Michelle McSpadden said the incident happened Thursday evening at a home on Jefferson Road. She added that 51-year-old Bobby Liles, of Liles died of a gunshot wound. The Horry County Police...
wpde.com
Deputies searching for missing Florence teenager
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — Florence County Sheriff’s Investigators need the public's help to locate a missing Florence teen. Dhanel Martin, age 16, of 1102 Pitty Pat Drive, Florence, SC was last seen at his residence last night. According to his family, Dhanel may have been wearing a red and white shirt, blue jeans, and red shoes. He is described as standing approximately 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing approximately 160 pounds. See attached photograph.
wpde.com
7 Eleven coming to Carolina Forest Boulevard, permits show
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — According to county online land records, another 7-Eleven could be coming to Horry County and this time, to Carolina Forest. Online records show that builders were approved in Fall 2022 for commercial and sign permits to put in fuel tanks, a fuel canopy, signage, and a convenience store in front of the new Publix that recently opened along Carolina Forest Boulevard near River Oaks Drive.
WMBF
Police: Man arrested after throwing pills from vehicle during chase in Little River
LITTLE RIVER, S.C. (WMBF) - New documents obtained by WMBF News show an arrest was made after police activity slowed traffic in part of Little River on Thursday. A police report from the Horry County Police Department states officers stopped a suspect, 26-year-old Chance Mitchell, at the North Myrtle Beach Flea Market off Highway 17. The stop stemmed from a search warrant being served.
WMBF
Deputies: Man in serious condition after being beaten outside Florence County gas station
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Deputies are investigating after a man was beaten outside of a gas station in Florence County Wednesday evening. Florence County Deputy Chief Tommy Sullivan said the man was beaten with an object, possibly a hammer, at the gas station beside the Travelodge along Highway 76.
wpde.com
Victim fights off intruders with gun at Conway-area Waffle House: Report
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police responded to 1528 Highway 544 in the Conway area, which is the address of the Waffle House, on Dec. 22 for reports of an assault with possible shots fired, according to an incident report. The report stated witnesses told police that two men...
Horry County police investigate after 2 show up at McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County police are investigating after two people showed up Monday night to McLeod SeaCoast with gunshot wounds, according to a police report obtained by News13 on Thursday. Police were called to the Little River-area hospital after security said the two victims showed up in the emergency room, according to […]
wpde.com
Driver crashes into bridge pillar trying to get away from Florence police, official says
FLORENCE S.C. (WPDE) — A driver crashed into a bridge pillar at the I-95 ramp at Highway 52 in Florence Wednesday morning after police terminated a chase involving the car, according to Cpt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department. Brandt said, “we terminated the pursuit due to the...
2 cars, home hit by bullets in Mullins, police say
MULLINS, S.C. (WBTW) — No one was hurt Monday evening after someone fired roughly a dozen gunshots that hit two cars and a home in Mullins, according to a police report obtained by News13. Police responded at about 9:50 p.m. Monday to the 100 block of Magnolia Circle after getting a report of gunshots, the […]
wpde.com
People in 2 cars shot each other in Scotland County: Deputies
SCOTLAND COUNTY, N.C. (WPDE) — Deputies are investigating after people in two cars fired shots at each other near Fletcher Street in the Gibson area, according to Cpt. Randy Dover with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office. At this time, Dover said it's believed that no one was hurt in...
Teen charged after person left in critical condition in Florence-area shooting, deputies say
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A teenager was charged after a person was left in critical condition after being shot Wednesday morning in the Florence area, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Javorious Quantez Andrew Gore, 17, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during the commission of a […]
