Climber hit by falling ice in New Hampshire
HART'S LOCATION, N.H. - Fellow climbers came to the aid of a man who was hit in the head by falling ice in New Hampshire on Friday afternoon.New Hampshire Fish & Game said the experienced climber, 37-year-old James Lawrence of Dover, NH, was wearing a helmet and had all the right equipment but still suffered a head injury when the ice struck him on Willey's Slide in Hart's Location.His climbing partner and ice climbers nearby helped get Lawrence to the bottom of the slide, down the trail and to the road, where he was taken by ambulance to a hospital."The recent warm weather has made ice unpredictable and officials urge climbers to use extra caution while venturing out," Fish & Game said in a statement.
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best Chinese food in New Hampshire
There are a lot of great Chinese restaurants in New Hampshire, but which ones are the best? We asked our viewers for their choices. Golden Tao offers a large variety of classic dishes and specialties. 4. Lilac Blossom in Nashua and Merrimack. Some viewers say either location of Lilac Blossom...
WMUR.com
4 New Hampshire adults die of flu so far this season
MANCHESTER, N.H. — There have been four flu-related deaths in New Hampshire so far this season. According to the weekly flu report issued by the New Hampshire Department of Health and Human Services, the four people who died were adults who lived in Belknap, Coos, Hillsborough and Merrimack counties.
a-z-animals.com
The 10 Best Lakes for Ice Fishing in New Hampshire
New Hampshire is home to many passionate ice fishers that spend their winter huddled in huts, hoping to reel in some of the hardest-to-catch species. There are tons of different fishing locations in New Hampshire, so there is something new to do even if you’re an experienced fisherman. Whether you’re just looking for something new or something unique, we’ve listed some of the best lakes for ice fishing in New Hampshire below. Keep in mind, regulations can differ depending on the lake. Therefore, be sure to read the current regulations before you take to the ice.
WMUR.com
Two people from New Hampshire charged with drug trafficking after traffic stop in Maine
WATERBORO, Maine — Two people from New Hampshire are accused of drug trafficking after a traffic stop in Maine. The York County Sherriff's Office in Maine said around 11:30 p.m. on Wednesday, a deputy initiated a traffic stop in Waterboro for erratic operation. As the vehicle was pulling over,...
WNYT
Vermont State Trooper accused of stealing $14,000 Rolex from evidence
A Vermont state trooper is accused of stealing a $14,000 Rolex from evidence. Trooper Giancarlo DiGenova is under investigation for grand larceny, after allegedly stealing the watch from the storage room, reports the Bennington Banner. The paper says DiGenova had the watch appraised at a Burlington jewelry store. He has...
What to Say if You’re Caught Driving 161 MPH in New Hampshire
For whatever reason, drivers have felt a great need for speed on highways in New Hampshire lately, like the Mainer caught going 120 miles per hour on I-95 in mid-December, or two drag racers who were clocked at 130 miles per hour just days before. But neither top the man...
WPFO
New Hampshire man pleads guilty to Maine home invasion plot to steal marijuana
A New Hampshire man pleaded guilty to plotting a home invasion to steal pot plants from someone in Maine who was shot as a result. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in New Hampshire says 34-year-old Derek Daprato pleaded guilty to conspiracy and robbery on Wednesday. In August 2019, police say...
Radio Ink
‘Rob Carson Show’ to Air on New Hampshire Stations
Newsmax Radio says it has reached an agreement with Binnie Media to bring “The Rob Carson Show” to several stations in New Hampshire. The show will start airing on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. Eastern Time. The show will be distributed in nearly two dozen markets when the stations add the program next week.
As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions
Two flocks of infected domestic birds have been killed in Vermont to prevent further spread of the avian flu, according to officials at the Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department. Read the story on VTDigger here: As reports of bird deaths rise, state officials ask Vermonters to take precautions.
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming...
2 New Hampshire Residents Charged with Drug Trafficking in Maine
Two people from New Hampshire are facing drug charges after a traffic stop in Waldoboro. The York County Sheriff's Office reports Brandon Corliss, 32, and Danielle Lemay, 39, both of New Hampshire, were arrested during the traffic stop at approximately 11:30 Wednesday night. Deputy Devon Spates pulled the vehicle over after watching it being driven erratically. As the vehicle stopped, Deputy Spates said he noticed that the passenger was making furtive movements inside the car.
WMUR.com
Lakes Region shelter receives two large donations
LACONIA, N.H. — An organization that helps children in need in the Lakes Region is celebrating several recent large donations. Belknap House provides safe shelter for New Hampshire families battling homelessness. Since the organization first opened its doors in 2017, it has provided shelter and resources to hundreds of families.
How Many Jo-Ann Stores Are Closing in Maine, New Hampshire in 2023?
JOANN Fabrics and Crafts, which began as a single store in 1943, has about 850 stores in 49 states, according to its website. The popular craft retailer has five locations in Maine and nine locations in New Hampshire. JOANN is reported to be closing some of its stores in 2023.
Almost 500,000 Are Without Power Across Massachusetts, Maine, and New Hampshire
New England has been experiencing an influx of extreme weather this holiday season, after torrential rain and strong gusts of wind slammed the Boston area, as well as parts of Maine and New Hampshire just before Christmas. Since the holiday, almost 500,000 in New England have been experiencing power outages....
WCAX
Study: Vermont, New Hampshire almost opposite on climate action policy
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont trails only Maine in the New England region when it comes to climate action, that’s according to new research out of the University of New Hampshire, the state that scores the worst in the study. “Understand what each of the six New England states...
newscentermaine.com
Two NH residents face drug trafficking charges
Brandon Corliss and Danielle Lemay were arrested Tuesday after a search of their vehicle turned up suspected methamphetamine and fentanyl. Corliss also faces an OUI.
Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft
Giancarlo DiGenova was placed on paid leave on Dec. 19, according to the Vermont State Police. The agency said it was conducting a criminal investigation into alleged theft in the temporary evidence storage room in the Williston Barracks. Read the story on VTDigger here: Vermont state trooper suspended during investigation of barracks theft.
WMTW
Baldwin woman without power since Friday finally gets it back
BALDWIN, Maine — Margaret Mitchell and her family has been without power since Friday. She lost power when a tree came crashing down blocking her driveway. After alerting CMP to the issue, she started her generator and waited for power to come back. "We lose power every time God...
Notable NH Deaths: Columnist John Harrigan; Former Weare Fire Chief
InDepthNH.org scans the websites of New Hampshire funeral homes each week and selects at random some of our friends, relatives and neighbors to feature in this column. The people listed here passed away during the previous week and have some public or charitable connection to their community. InDepthNH.org is now offering obituaries through the Legacy.com service. We view this as part of our public service mission. Click here.
