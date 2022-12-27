Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Extremely low rent for some qualifying Boston residents in affordable housing lotteryBeth TorresBoston, MA
The Boston Tea Party - History of MassachusettsSiddhartha SapkotaBoston, MA
After Over 100 Years, Whitman's Town Hall Lawn is Changed ForeverDianna CarneyWhitman, MA
Annual Diwali Food Drive Conducted in MassachusettsAditya_24Massachusetts State
Boston Red Sox Sign 2x Cy Young Winning PitcherOnlyHomersBoston, MA
Related
Boston Dad Busted Trying To Board Flight At Logan Airport With Loaded Gun: DA
Police arrested a 36-year-old Boston man this week after he tried to board a flight at Logan International Airport with a loaded pistol, authorities said. His young child was with him when he was handcuffed. Lorenzo Beechman faces charges of carrying a loaded firearm without a license (third o…
WCVB
MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say
BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
whdh.com
No bail for Boston man accused of bringing loaded gun through Logan Airport security
BOSTON (WHDH) - A Hyde Park man is being held without bail pending a dangerousness hearing after prosecutors say he tried to bring a loaded gun through a security checkpoint at Logan Airport on Wednesday, District Attorney Kevin Hayden announced. Lorenzo Beechman, 36, was charged in East Boston Boston Municipal...
York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead
YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
Police looking for suspect who brutally attacked a man at MBTA station
BOSTON — MBTA Police are looking for a suspect who brutally attacked a 54-year-old male at the Charles/MGH MBTA station. The suspect allegedly punched and kicked the victim. If you recognize the person in the photos, contact the Criminal Investigations Unit at 617-222-1050. This is a developing story. Check...
WCVB
22-year-old Mass. man killed in Rhode Island crash; driver faces DUI charges
LINCOLN, R.I. — A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed early Saturday in a crash on Route 146, Rhode Island State Police said. Police in Lincoln, Rhode Island, responded at about 2:34 a.m. to a motor vehicle crash on Route 146 North, near Route 116. The car was traveling north...
Feds: Man charged in Mass. bank robbery spree told tellers he was going to ‘blow their brains out’
Mass. — An accused banker robber who claimed Ben Affleck played him in “The Town” has been indicted by a federal grand jury on charges in connection with a spree of bank robberies in Massachusetts earlier this year. William Sequeira, 59, of Fall River, allegedly robbed four...
whdh.com
Boston police investigating after woman shot on MBTA bus
BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on board an MBTA bus just outside Andrew Square Station found the woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus; Man wanted for questioning
A man is wanted for questioning after a 60-year-old woman was shot in her abdomen while aboard an MBTA bus Friday evening, authorities said. Police officers responded to a call about shots fired aboard the bus just outside of Andrew Station in South Boston around 5:25 p.m. The woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to a statement from Richard Sullivan, a spokesperson for MBTA Transit Police.
GoLocalProv
PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI
Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection
By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
ezfavorites.com
Manchester-Boston Regional Airport Southwest Airline passengers left stranded
KEENE, NH – The Southwest Airlines travel nightmare across the U.S. will continue for several more days, Manchester-Boston Regional Airport, included. Southwest Airlines is a major carrier at Manchester’s Airport where all arriving flights, except for one, were canceled Wednesday. One Southwest jet could be seen at the...
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say
Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
MBTA finds more problems with Springfield-built Orange Line cars, pulls nine from service
BOSTON – An MBTA engineer conducting a recent inspection identified a failure in a power cable that may have created some electrical arcing with a nearby train axle, the transportation authority said Friday. The MBTA has inspected all Orange Line vehicles to determine if this issue appears in other...
Crash in Lincoln, RI kills 22-year-old Mass. man; Driver charged with DUI
A 22-year-old Massachusetts man was killed in a car crash in Rhode Island early Saturday that police say was caused by a person allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, according to authorities. Christopher Vincent, a 25-year-old Watertown, Massachusetts man, was taken into custody following the single-car...
Boston man accused of exposing self to teenager on MBTA bus, police say
BOSTON — A 48-year-old Boston man was arrested for exposing himself and making sexual comments to a teenager while onboard an MBTA bus on Tuesday night, police said. Carlos Pires was charged with annoying & accosting, threats to commit a crime, disorderly conduct and attempted unarmed robbery following the incident.
whdh.com
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan
BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
Billerica man finds roofing shingles in iPad bought at Target
LOWELL, Mass. — Who’s swapping out electronics with roofing shingles at stores in Massachusetts?. That question is being raised by people across the state after Boston 25 News first reported on the puzzling mystery Tuesday night. A Boston man said he found roofing shingles inside a Microsoft Surface...
Drivers Hitting the Brakes When Approaching Mass Pike or I-95 Tolls: Stop It
If you drive a lot like I do, you see things. These things are not necessarily good, nor filled with common sense. The Massachusetts Turnpike debuted the overhead electronic tolls in 2016, says Masslive.com. The I-95 Hampton tolls have been an ORT (Open Road Toll) since 2010, according to NH.gov.
fallriverreporter.com
Boston Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrest fugitive wanted for murder in Brazil
BOSTON — Officers with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston arrested a Brazilian criminal fugitive wanted for murder in Brazil, on Wednesday. Jaconias Rosa Pereira, 50, a citizen and national of Brazil, entered the United States without being inspected by an immigration officer on...
MassLive.com
Springfield, MA
91K+
Followers
73K+
Post
34M+
Views
ABOUT
Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.https://www.masslive.com/
Comments / 1