MBTA bus driver admits to stealing passenger’s wallet, police say

BOSTON — An MBTA bus driver has been charged with stealing the wallet of a passenger who had just gotten off the bus and entered a subway station. 5 Investigates has learned that Lee Creech was arrested by MBTA Transit Police after the bus passenger reported the theft on Friday, Dec. 23.
York police attempt arrest only to find suspect dead

YORK, Maine — The York Police Department attempted to arrest a suspect Friday, only to find them dead inside a residence, authorities said. A news release from the York Police Department stated authorities were called to a home on Sewall's Pasture Road at 9:23 p.m. Thursday in response to a domestic disturbance incident.
Boston police investigating after woman shot on MBTA bus

BOSTON (WHDH) - Transit police are investigating after a 60-year-old woman was shot on an MBTA bus near Andrew Square Station on Friday, officials said. Officers responding to a report of shots fired on board an MBTA bus just outside Andrew Square Station found the woman suffering from an apparent non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the abdomen, according to a transit police official.
60-year-old woman shot in abdomen on MBTA bus; Man wanted for questioning

A man is wanted for questioning after a 60-year-old woman was shot in her abdomen while aboard an MBTA bus Friday evening, authorities said. Police officers responded to a call about shots fired aboard the bus just outside of Andrew Station in South Boston around 5:25 p.m. The woman was found suffering from a gunshot wound to her abdomen, according to a statement from Richard Sullivan, a spokesperson for MBTA Transit Police.
PHOTO: Two Police Cruisers Collide Overnight in RI

Two police cruisers collided in Rhode Island early Saturday morning. The incident occurred on Winter Street in Woonsocket. Ryan Taft, who said he did not see the crash take place, took the photo of the aftermath. “The intersection was blocked off to traffic from three directions and bystanders said they...
Crash caught on camera at dangerous East Boston intersection

By Mike Sullivan, WBZ-TVEAST BOSTON - A chain reaction crash in East Boston was caught on camera and has neighbors asking what can be done to make their street safer. It happened on Bennington Street on Christmas morning. Surveillance cameras captured the moment a driver slammed into a car damaging three in the process. Lexi Hargrave had her car damaged in the crash. She fears the car may be totaled. It was the first car she ever bought. "I don't know if there is any under damage. Underside damage is going to not be good," said Hargrave before...
Teenager shot on Cape Cod; 2 fugitives are armed and dangerous, police say

Police are seeking two alleged fugitives in connection with the shooting of a teenager on Cape Cod earlier this week, according to authorities. The Barnstable Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating the alleged fugitives, who authorities consider violent, following the shooting of the 19-year-old man in Hyannis on Wednesday, the agency said in a statement Friday. The suspects have been identified as 26-year-old Kyle Mugford and 21-year-old Damein Gonsalves, both of Hyannis.
Woman stabs, hits cheating boyfriend with car in Mattapan

BOSTON (WHDH) - A man is in the ICU after his girlfriend stabbed him in the stomach and hit him with a car in Mattapan. Police say the incident happened around 9:30 Friday night after the victim’s girlfriend found out he was cheating on her. A neighbor who helped...
