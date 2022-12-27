ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

HueMan1911
4d ago

Just a normal everyday thing anymore. Y’all know who it is! Only time you speak up is when it’s…we’ll you know

News19 WLTX

Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home

SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting

ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is a 15-year-old boy. Deputies have not released the suspect’s name because of his age. Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says he is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death on Estate Court.
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

SLED, local agencies investigating after body found in Kershaw County donation bin

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation of a body found on Saturday morning in Kershaw County. According to Coroner David West, his office, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are now looking into the case after a body was found in a metal bin just before 9 a.m.
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

Barnwell County deputies hunting for clues after robbery attempt

BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident. It is dark blue with gray at the...
BARNWELL COUNTY, SC
WIS-TV

Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, December 30 on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive. According to officials, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling...
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, SC
cn2.com

Stolen Pistol Recovered Following Arrest in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it arrested a man who attempted to flee from deputies. Investigators says Dwayne Rashaad Worthy was arrested Thursday, December 29th after attempting to run from deputies initiating a traffic stop. During the arrest investigators say a deputy...
CHESTER COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting

COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
SALUDA COUNTY, SC
WYFF4.com

South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says

LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
LUGOFF, SC
abccolumbia.com

Lexington PD searches for suspect accused of fraud

Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help locating a woman suspected of buying multiple gift cards fraudulently. Authorities say the gift cards were worth more than $950.00 dollars and were purchased at the Speedway Gas Station. Authorities say the suspect was seen leaving the scene...
LEXINGTON, SC
