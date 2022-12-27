Read full article on original website
HueMan1911
4d ago
Just a normal everyday thing anymore. Y’all know who it is! Only time you speak up is when it’s…we’ll you know
Two found shot, dead in Saluda County home
SALUDA COUNTY, S.C. — The Saluda County Coroner's Office has released the names of a man and woman who were found dead in a home on Tuesday. According to a statement released by Coroner Keith Turner, his office was called to a mobile home in the Johnston area after law enforcement had found both victims shot while conducting a welfare check.
Teen arrested following deadly Nov. 28 shooting in Orangeburg County
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) – A fourth person has been arrested in connection with a deadly November shooting in Orangeburg County. Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenel said Friday the latest suspect, a 15-year-old male, relocated to Berkeley County after the November 28 shooting that left an 18-year-old man dead. “Once we obtained the necessary paperwork, […]
WIS-TV
Deputies arrest 15-year-old in fatal Orangeburg Co. shooting
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office says the fourth person arrested in a deadly November shooting is a 15-year-old boy. Deputies have not released the suspect’s name because of his age. Sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker says he is being charged in connection with the Nov. 28 death on Estate Court.
SLED, local agencies investigating after body found in Kershaw County donation bin
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Multiple agencies are now involved in the investigation of a body found on Saturday morning in Kershaw County. According to Coroner David West, his office, the Kershaw County Sheriff's Office and agents from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division are now looking into the case after a body was found in a metal bin just before 9 a.m.
WRDW-TV
Barnwell County deputies hunting for clues after robbery attempt
BARNWELL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Barnwell County Sheriff’s Office is seeking a suspect after an attempted robbery at a Dollar General. The robbery attempt occurred around 5 p.m. Wednesday. Deputies released a surveillance photo of a van involved in the incident. It is dark blue with gray at the...
WIS-TV
Driver dies after single-vehicle collision in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after a collision in Orangeburg County. Trooper Tyler Tidwell said the collision happened around 12 a.m. on Friday, December 30 on U.S. Highway 15 near Theater Drive. According to officials, a 2007 GMC Yukon was traveling...
cn2.com
Stolen Pistol Recovered Following Arrest in Chester County
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Chester County Sheriff’s Office say it arrested a man who attempted to flee from deputies. Investigators says Dwayne Rashaad Worthy was arrested Thursday, December 29th after attempting to run from deputies initiating a traffic stop. During the arrest investigators say a deputy...
abccolumbia.com
CPD: Two arrested in connection with Colony Apartment shooting
COLUMBIA. S.C. (WOLO)— The Columbia Police Department says two people have been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting of a 23 year-old female victim at the Colony Apartments. Authorities say Jimmy Murphy Kelly, 19, is accused of shooting the victim on Dec. 27 in a parking lot. He...
WIS-TV
One injured in Downtown Columbia vehicle collision
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Columbia Police Department reports one person was injured after a vehicle collision in downtown Columbia. The collision temporarily shut down a street according to law enforcement. Officials said the collision happened around 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 29 at the 2700 block of North Main...
WRDW-TV
Man, woman shot dead in their home near Johnston
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - A man and a woman were found shot dead this week in a Saluda County mobile home. It happened Tuesday evening in the Johnston area, according to the Saluda County Coroner’s Office. The bodies of the man and woman were found in their mobile home...
WIS-TV
Coroner identifies Lugoff man who died in tree-cutting accident in Kershaw County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A Lugoff man was killed Thursday morning in a tree-cutting accident, according to Kershaw County Coroner David West. Coroner West identified 71-year-old Ned Lyles as the victim. The incident happened around 11:21 a.m. on December 29 on the 100 block of Richardson Boulevard. According to officials,...
WYFF4.com
South Carolina man killed by falling tree in the woods, coroner says
LUGOFF, S.C. — A South Carolina man has died after a tree fell on him in the woods, according to an official. Ned Lyles, 71, was cutting a tree Thursday morning when a different tree toppled over and struck Lyles on the back of his neck, Kershaw County Coroner David West said.
live5news.com
One killed in single-vehicle crash near Holly Hill, troopers say
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - The South Carolina Highway Patrol says one person died around midnight Friday in a single-vehicle crash in Orangeburg County. The crash happened on U.S. 15 near Theater Drive, about four miles south of Holly Hill, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. The driver of a 2007...
WIS-TV
1 person escaped, 2 pet dogs died after house fire in Lexington County
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Lexington County Fire Service reports a house fire severely damaged a home in the Oak Grove community. Officials said one person was able to escape the home safely while the fire was raging, unfortunately, two pet dogs died as a result of the fire. Units...
abccolumbia.com
Lexington PD searches for suspect accused of fraud
Lexington, SC (WOLO) — The Lexington Police Department needs your help locating a woman suspected of buying multiple gift cards fraudulently. Authorities say the gift cards were worth more than $950.00 dollars and were purchased at the Speedway Gas Station. Authorities say the suspect was seen leaving the scene...
Suspect arrested in shooting that occurred outside Harbison Boulevard restaurant
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police have made an arrest in the shooting that unfolded outside a restaurant on Harbison Boulevard on Friday. According to Columbia Police, Brandon Benjamin has been arrested and charged with attempted murder following a shooting that occurred outside the Olive Garden restaurant at 274 Harbison Blvd. around 6 p.m. that night.
Hope for the missing: Richland County Coroner's Office to host event for families of missing persons
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Do you have a friend or family member who has been reported missing and has not yet been found? Would you be willing to use a sample of your DNA in searching for missing individuals?. Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford, along with Richland County Coroner's Office,...
A portion of residents at Colony Apartments allowed to return, several remain evacuated
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A long series of weeks has become even longer as hundreds of residents at the Colony Apartments are still waiting to get back into their homes. Heat and water have been restored but a new group of issues is causing further problems. Columbia-Richland Fire Chief Aubrey Jenkins says gas leaks are the latest concern.
Ga. man and 3-year-old girl die in fiery I-20 crash on Christmas Day
WARREN COUNTY, Ga. — A Georgia man and a 3-year-old girl died in a fiery crash on I-20 on Christmas Day. According to Georgia State Patrol (GSP), at 1:28 p.m., troopers responded to a crash involving a Dodge Charger and a tractor trailer on I-20 eastbound near mile marker 163.
WRDW-TV
2 arrests bring peace to family of Saluda County murder victim
SALUDA, S.C. (WIS) - The family of a Ridge Spring man who was murdered last month near a pond is sharing their relief after two arrests have been made in the death that’s part of a surge in deadly crimes that’s claimed more than 60 lives since spring in the CSRA.
