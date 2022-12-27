Allen Lazard’s blocking and taunting skills got the best of him. The Packers wide receiver was slapped with a $10,690 fine on Friday for taunting during the team’s 26-20 win against the Dolphins on Sunday, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Lazard made an epic block in the fourth quarter – knocking down three Miami defenders, and afterward, pointing and counting each of them. His teammates looked at Lazard’s block as critical to Green Bay’s win. “[It was] a huge play and a huge block that Allen had on that play. That’s what we do. It’s about more than just catching passes,” Packers receiver Randall Cobb said to Packers.com. “It’s about being a complete receiver in this offense.” With former star Packers receiver Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, Lazard is in the midst of a breakout season with a career-high 51 receptions. Lazard, who is in his fifth year with Green Bay, leads the Packers with 688 yards and five touchdowns.

GREEN BAY, WI ・ 23 HOURS AGO