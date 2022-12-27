Read full article on original website
Jerry Mandering
3d ago
We've been through this enough to know that you won't know anything untill you watch the first game of the regular season next year to see who the starter is. And even that doesn't rule out a comeback or sudden retirement mid season. There's just no telling and I don't even think people involved know at this point.
Bruce Kellerman
3d ago
Robin Adam's is the journalist getting false information for a article to print.this is why I don't trust journalists
Davante Adams Makes His Opinion On Derek Carr’s Benching Very Clear
Davante Adams has finally broken his silence on the Wednesday benching of veteran Raiders' quarterback Derek Carr. Traded to the Las Vegas franchise this past offseason, Adams has made it well known that he and Carr - former college teammates at Fresno State - are good friends. In an ...
Longtime Packers Star Is Retiring From NFL At 30
On Thursday afternoon, a longtime star for the Green Bay Packers announced his retirement. Former first-round safety Ha Ha Clinton-Dix is signing a one-day contract to retire as a member of the Packers. He last played for the Denver Broncos near the end of the 2021 season. Green Bay selected...
Cowboys, Terrell Owens unable to reach deal as 49-year-old asks for too much money: report
Terrell Owens' agent was reportedly in talks with the Dallas Cowboys for an NFL return, but after asking for too much money, they were unable to agree to a deal.
Aaron Rodgers Names Packers' No. 1 Rival Right Now
On Thursday afternoon, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers revealed the main rival for the Green Bay Packers. Sorry, Chicago Bears fans, Aaron doesn't have too much love for your team right now. Instead, the back-to-back NFL MVP thinks a different NFC North team is the Packers' main rival. He gave the...
Packers QB Aaron Rodgers is a Cleveland Browns fan This Week
The Green Bay Packers are in unfamiliar territory where they are going to need help to make the playoffs. That help could come from the Cleveland Browns, who take on NFC foe Washington Commanders in week 17. Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is aware the Browns could help Green Bay out big time.
Packers Coach Matt LaFleur on Vikings Offense
“The (Minnesota Vikings) offense is definitely loaded with weapons,” Packers coach Matt LaFleur said before Wednesday’s practice.
Packers Get Brutal Injury Update On Key Offensive Star
The Green Bay Packers kept their playoff hopes alive with a 26-20 victory over the Miami Dolphins on Christmas Day. They will look to keep things rolling this week in a big matchup against their rivals and NFC North champion, Minnesota Vikings, at Lambeau Field this weekend. Both teams have...
Vikings QB who made sure he met Bart Starr wins honor named for Packers great
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins had an opportunity to meet Bart Starr, and he didn’t miss it. Now Cousins is this year’s recipient of the Athletes in Action/Bart Starr Award. The award has been presented annually since 1989 to “the NFL player who best exemplifies outstanding character and...
NFL slaps Packers' Allen Lazard with $10k fine for taunting, WR calls reprimand 'very contradictory'
Allen Lazard was fined by the league for taunting the three Dolphins players he knocked them to the turf during a block that sprung Aaron Jones for a touchdown.
Football World Is Shocked By Jim Harbaugh's Decision
The Wolverines are now trailing No. 3 TCU, 7-0, early in the first quarter on Saturday afternoon. Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy just threw a pick-six to TCU. Prior to that, the Wolverines had a truly bizarre play call on a fourth and goal from the 2-yard line. What was this,...
49ers QB Trey Lance undergoes second ankle surgery
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance underwent surgery on his right ankle for the second time in just over three
Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers wants to be part of another 'Celebrity Jeopardy!' tournament and he has an opponent in mind
Aaron Rodgers' opponent this weekend is the Minnesota Vikings defense and the location is Lambeau Field as he and the Green Bay Packers look to keep their improbable playoff hopes alive this weekend. But earlier this week, the Packers quarterback also had his mind on another opponent and tournament off the field. ...
Robert Griffin III Sprints Off Mid-Broadcast After Wife Went Into Labor
The former Heisman Trophy winner caused a bit of commotion during an alternate telecast of Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl.
Packers Wire staff predictions: Week 17 vs. Vikings
The Green Bay Packers (7-8) might be two wins away from recovering from a 4-8 start and clinching a playoff berth. First things first: the NFC North champion Minnesota Vikings are coming to Lambeau Field for a pivotal renewal of the rivalry. The Vikings scored the team’s only win by...
Packers’ Allen Lazard fined more than $10K for taunt after massive block
Allen Lazard’s blocking and taunting skills got the best of him. The Packers wide receiver was slapped with a $10,690 fine on Friday for taunting during the team’s 26-20 win against the Dolphins on Sunday, according to Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio. Lazard made an epic block in the fourth quarter – knocking down three Miami defenders, and afterward, pointing and counting each of them. His teammates looked at Lazard’s block as critical to Green Bay’s win. “[It was] a huge play and a huge block that Allen had on that play. That’s what we do. It’s about more than just catching passes,” Packers receiver Randall Cobb said to Packers.com. “It’s about being a complete receiver in this offense.” With former star Packers receiver Davante Adams now in Las Vegas, Lazard is in the midst of a breakout season with a career-high 51 receptions. Lazard, who is in his fifth year with Green Bay, leads the Packers with 688 yards and five touchdowns.
