FOX 11 and 41
Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says
STROUDSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Suspect in killings of 4 Idaho college students arrested in Pennsylvania, law enforcement official says.
Rapid rising temperatures causing damage to homes; what you should know
PACIFIC NORTHWEST – Temperatures are starting to get warmer which means snow is melting and streets have puddles of water on them . Homes are affected by this as well. Local homeowners are dealing with burst pipes in their homes which results in flooding in their homes causing water damage.
