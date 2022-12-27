ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

FOX 11 and 41

Rapid rising temperatures causing damage to homes; what you should know

PACIFIC NORTHWEST – Temperatures are starting to get warmer which means snow is melting and streets have puddles of water on them . Homes are affected by this as well. Local homeowners are dealing with burst pipes in their homes which results in flooding in their homes causing water damage.

