The 3 Best Winless Drivers in NASCAR Cup Series History
Mike Skinner and his former boss were among the best winless drivers in NASCAR Cup Series history. The post The 3 Best Winless Drivers in NASCAR Cup Series History appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Dale Earnhardt Jr. Has a Massive Obsession With Pickles
It's no secret that Dale Earnhardt Jr. loves him some pickles. As a NASCAR retirement gift, the folks at Phoenix Raceway gave Junior and his wife Amy an entire barrel's worth of pickles from his favorite Arizona-based pickles place, Max's Dill Pickles, following his final race in Phoenix back in 2017. Honestly, it's a wonder more people didn't call him Dill Jr., or that he didn't keep his race car just stocked with pickles.
Autoweek.com
How a Hated, 1950s Rich Yankee NASCAR Team Owner Got the Last Laugh
After helping to persuade Walter P. Chrysler to build a powerful car featuring a hemi engine, Carl Kiekhaefer first arrived on the sands of Daytona with a C-300. After hiring Tim Flock to drive, the new car owner won on the Beach & Road Course race in his first attempt—despite the car’s automatic transmission.
Top Speed
10 Things To Know About The Forgotten Ford Torino Talladega
Some muscle cars from the last century simply stand out above the crowd. Other ones make a huge splash, but for only a brief second. The ones that will always pop out when discussing classic muscle cars are the Ford Mustang, Chevy Camaro, Dodge Charger, and even the infamous Chevrolet Chevelle. However, some other all-out muscle cars could shame most of those well-known vehicles, such as the race-ready 1969 Ford Torino Talladega. To say this was one of the quickest cars on the roads in '69 would be a stretch, but when put to the test on a racetrack, not much could touch it. Here's what you need to know about the Ford Talladega so it can be understood why this car is so rare but so awesome.
Jeff Gordon Jumped Off a 23-Foot Cliff to Ring in the New Year a Few Years Back
During his 26-year career as a NASCAR driver, Jeff Gordon encountered danger pretty much on a weekly basis. Like every other driver who competes in the sport's highest level, Gordon consistently hit speeds of nearly 200 MPH, wrecking several times and coming close to catastrophe even more frequently. Guys who race as long as Gordon did come to embrace that intensity and crave that adrenaline rush, to the point that, even in retirement, they're still looking for other exciting ways to get the ticker pounding. Even in his 50s, Gordon is looking for every opportunity to experience the extreme. He may have traded in the racing suit for a business suit, but thanks to all the money he's made over the years, he can afford to get the blood pumping in, let's just say, more exotic ways.
Rusty Wallace Paid a $5,000 Fine, but NASCAR May Not Have Seen It as ‘Change’ for the Better
Rusty Wallace tried getting in the last word after using a costly bad word on the radio. The post Rusty Wallace Paid a $5,000 Fine, but NASCAR May Not Have Seen It as ‘Change’ for the Better appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Experienced German racing team set to enter EuroNASCAR
Right before new year, an experienced German racing team has declared their intention to work on a NASCAR Whelen Euro Series entry for the 2023 season. Bremotion from Frankfurt, a renowned GT outfit in Germany, is set to enter the championship with one car in the 2023 NWES season. Team owner Patrick Brenndörfer plans to team up with the championship winning team Hendriks Motorsport from the Netherlands and Team Hezeberg boss Toine Hezemans, who runs a NASCAR Cup Series organization in the United States.
qcnews.com
2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R, NASCAR ‘Garage 56’ Le Mans racer take to the track
A trio of Chevrolet race cars were recently caught testing at Sebring International Raceway in a video posted to YouTube by Corvette Blogger. In the video, the number 3 Corvette C8.R, which finished third in the 2022 IMSA GTD Pro championship, shares the track with the new 2024 Corvette Z06 GT3.R. Also appearing: the NASCAR Cup Series Camaro that Hendrick Motorsports is preparing for next year’s 24 Hours of Le Mans.
MotorTrend Magazine
The Hemi LS Engine: Yes, It’s Real, and It Kicks Ass!
That's the outrage we'd expect from the Mopar faithful or perhaps even the Ford hemi guys. After all, their righteous indignation is aimed directly at a set of hemi heads sitting astride an LS short-block. Allow that to stew in its own juices for a moment or two. Then ignore...
NASCAR Classic: New series using old rule books on the way?
Historical NASCAR racing series appears to be in the works. NASCAR team owner Justin Marks announced the ‘NASCAR Classic’ idea to social media in mid-December. The idea would see NASCAR race cars for eras prior back in-action on modern racing circuits. Immediately, the idea was welcomed by nostalgic...
Why Chris Buescher Could Be a True Contender in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023
Chris Buescher is in good position to build on his 2022 progress in the NASCAR Cup Series. The post Why Chris Buescher Could Be a True Contender in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2023 appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Judge Reportedly Issues Ruling On Former NASCAR Owner
Former NASCAR Cup Series owner Ron Devine is going to have to pay up. Devine, the onetime owner of BK Racing, has reportedly been ordered to pay $31 million to the trustee handling his team's bankruptcy proceedings. "The [money], if available/collected, would go to bank that issued loans, IRS, employees,...
Claire B. Lang of Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Reveals Most Compelling Interviews in 2022 NASCAR Season, Including Some Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Moments
SiriusXM NASCAR Radio's Claire B. Lang details her most compelling interviews in 2022, and there are some memorable and emotional moments. The post Claire B. Lang of Sirius XM NASCAR Radio Reveals Most Compelling Interviews in 2022 NASCAR Season, Including Some Emotional Behind-the-Scenes Moments appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Leland Honeyman Jr. to join Alpha Prime Racing
Alpha Prime Racing is excited to announce that Leland Honeyman Jr. will be joining the team for select races during the 2023 NASCAR XFINITY Series season. “What Leland was able to do in ARCA East last year was really impressive,” said APR President Tommy Joe Martins. “It's even more impressive given his age. We see Leland as a young driver that can grow and develop with us not just this year but for years to come.”
Autoweek.com
The Death of NASCAR Superstar Fireball Roberts
Glenn "Fireball" Roberts was a NASCAR superstar in the early 1960s. Roberts was on Lap 7 of the 1964 World 600 at Charlotte when Junior Johnson and Ned Jarrett crashed. Roberts tried to avoid the wreckage, but instead he also crashed. The wreck was one of the most horrifying in NASCAR history.
Bloomsburg Fair Raceway sets 2023 schedule in motion - USAC All-Pro SpeedSTRs will headline division line-up
The Bloomsburg Fair Raceway has just put the finishing touches on the 2023 schedule of events that will be run at the 3/8-mile dirt oval located inside the Bloomsburg Fairgrounds with a dozen race dates slated that will all be held on Thursday evenings throughout the season. The action will...
Visit ASA STARS National Tour Booth at CARS Racing Show May Events at Hickory Motor & North Wilkesboro Speedways To Be Highlighted
The CARS Racing Show in North Carolina has become a winter tradition for racers and fans surrounding the Tar Heel State. This year attendees can visit the ASA National Tour booth to receive more information regarding its national pavement Super Late Model Series in 2023. The CARS Racing Show will...
DIRTcar Pro, 602 Late Models Get New Qualifying Procedure at Volusia’s Sunshine Nationals
This January, the biggest dirt Late Model event in Florida is undergoing the biggest change since its inception with a new format for two divisions. The fourth annual DIRTcar Sunshine Nationals at Volusia Speedway Park, Jan. 18-21, puts the World of Outlaws CASE Construction Equipment Late Model Series, the DIRTcar Pro Late Models and the 602 Late Models on the same stage for a true Late Model Palooza.
