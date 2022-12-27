Read full article on original website
Raffle Drawing raises funds for Camp Courageous' 50th Anniversary
Monticello — Saturday afternoon, Camp Courageous held a raffle drawing for the winner of a 1971 Volkswagen Bus at the camp's Durgin Pavilion. The raffle drawing was part of the camp's 50th Anniversary celebration. The raffle raised funds for Camp Courageous and public awareness of the camp's mission to...
Iowa City reminds residents how to properly dispose of Christmas trees
IOWA CITY, Iowa — It's the week after Christmas, which means the festive decorations start coming down. If you bought a natural tree this year to decorate for the holiday, it's important to know what to do with it once all the lights, ornaments and garland get retired for the year.
Crews battle fire on East Road in Cedar Rapids
Cedar Rapids crews were on scene of a fire Friday morning at 5211 East Road. Fire crews from both Mount Vernon and Ely assisted in the fire. Tommy Whitehead is the stepfather of the homeowner. He tells our photographer on the scene he got a call this morning from his stepdaughter. She told him the house is "pretty well destroyed."
Unidentified body recovered from Cedar River
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 12:57 pm, Cedar Rapids Police responded to a report of found human remains. Emergency crews were dispatched to an area of the Cedar River near Bertram, where hunters reported finding the body. A rescue/recovery team located and retrieved the remains. Identification of the...
Bargain Outlet Will Open First Iowa Location In The Corridor
Residents of Iowa, more specifically the Corridor, are about to experience their first trip to Ollie's!. Ollie's Bargain Outlet is about to open its first Iowa location! According to an announcement on the Iowa City Marketplace Facebook page, Ollie's will open in Iowa City sometime in 2023. For those wondering where the Iowa City Marketplace is located, the address is 1660 Sycamore Street and features stores like JoAnn, Dollar Tree, Planet Fitness, and Panera Bread. Soon, you'll see a picture of Ollie and all his bargains too!
Popular Eastern Iowa Restaurant To Close For Good This Week
There are many people who are looking forward to what the new year has to offer. Many would like to forget what has been a tough 2022, including many in the restaurant industry. Another popular Eastern Iowa eatery announced that it will be closing their door for good at the end of this week.
Hunters report finding human remains on the Cedar River
Cedar Rapids Police and Fire department were called to the Cedar River just below the water treatment facility near Bertram after hunters reported finding human remains on Friday. The call came in at 12:57pm. A water-rescue/recovery team from the Fire Department located and recovered the remains. Positive identification is pending.
Fire destroys animal rescue in Linn County
LINN COUNTY, Iowa — A farm animal rescue in Linn County is trying to figure out what's next after a fire destroyed their farmhouse. Hercules Haven, which houses abandoned and abused animals, says rebuilding will start Tuesday. Director Alison Stone was sleeping in the home Friday night when an...
Cedar Falls Police to start enforcing 48-hour parking ordinance for snow removal
Cedar Falls — Cedar Falls police plan to start issuing parking tickets at 8 a.m. Thursday for vehicles violating the city's 48-hour parking ordinance after a heavy snowfall event. Any vehicles not moved within 24 hours after being ticketed will be towed at the owner's expense. Snow plows and...
The City in Iowa Where the Most Guns Are Linked to Crime
The United States is the only country in the world with more civilian-owned firearms than people. While most of the nearly 400 million firearms in the U.S. belong to law-abiding citizens, some portion of them inevitably end up in the wrong hands. Every year, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms,...
One person, three dogs dead in North Liberty fire
NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KCRG) - Firefighters said one person and three dogs are dead after a fire at a mobile home park in North Liberty. It happened at 95 Golf View Court at 10:02 pm on Tuesday. A police officer was first to arrive on the scene to find flames...
MercyOne seeking Heroes Among Us nominations
WATERLOO, Iowa — MercyOne Waterloo and Cedar Falls Foundations are looking for nominations for Heroes Among Us. The campaign recognizes people in the community who have gone above and beyond to ensure the well-being of others or shown great compassion and courage. Heroes can be nominated from anywhere in...
Suspect in Cedar Rapids officer-involved shooting motions to change trial venue
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The individual involved with the shooting that took place in the 2200 block of Glass Road NE with Cedar Rapids Police back in July has filed a motion to change the venue of his upcoming trial. On July 30th, Cedar Rapids Police officers attempted to...
Linn County swears in newly elected county officials Thursday
Three newly elected Linn County officials and their deputies took their ceremonial oaths of office Thursday. A couple familiar faces took the oath at the Jean Oxley Center, including Ben Rogers after his re-election for the Board of Supervisor's 2nd District, and Linn County Recorder Carolyn Siebrecht. Another face you...
Ottumwa man arrested for destroying restaurant
RIVERSIDE, Iowa — An Ottumwa man has been arrested in connection with a July burglary that forced a restaurant to close its doors to the public. Travis David Lennox, 35, of Ottumwa, was arrested by the Ottumwa Police Department on December 23, 2022, in connection with a July 17, 2022, burglary of La Chiva Loka, a restaurant in Riverside, Iowa.
Mobile home fire in North Liberty results in fatality
A Golf View Trailer Park resident perished when their mobile home caught fire Tuesday night. The Gazette reports that North Liberty Fire Department crews were dispatched in the 10pm hour to the trailer. A police officer was first on scene and saw flames at the front door and at a back window.
Two Injured in Fayette Co. Crash
Two people were injured after an accident last night in Fayette County. Just after 7pm, a vehicle driven by 92 year old Eldon Knipper of Arlington was traveling southbound on Hwy 150 when it crossed the center line and hit another vehicle driven by 64 year old Debra Husted of Oelwein.
Iowa Trooper says Driver Ticketed Going 117 mph on I-80 Christmas Day
(West Branch, IA) -- On Christmas Day, just one day after Blizzard Warnings were dropped, a trooper pulled a driver he says was going 117 miles an hour on I-80 near West Branch. There were still dozens of cars and semis in the ditches and medians in that stretch of...
2022 Financial Report shows Linn County residents how taxpayer dollars are being used
Linn County — Thursday afternoon, Linn County released its fiscal year 2022 Popular Annual Financial Report (PAFR). The report is part of Linn County’s effort to inform residents how taxpayer dollars are being used to fund programs and services. This year's topics highlighted in the report include:. County...
Letter from Joe Bolkcom: Reynolds not keeping Iowans safe
The toxic fire, explosion and the hospitalization of 10-15 workers at 6C-Zero in Marengo was a completely preventable disaster. That is if Governor Reynolds were not calling all the shots on how and when to regulate unsafe, polluting businesses in our state. The safety of the 30 workers, dozens of...
