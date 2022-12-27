COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday. The call came in at about 12:45 p.m. at an address in the 800 block of Skyway Boulevard. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., a silver SUV was in the front yard of a home and it appeared there was some damage to the front of the house.

