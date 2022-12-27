ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

KXRM

Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KKTV

Man arrested after reportedly shooting wife in leg near Pueblo

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County deputies arrested a man Friday night after he reportedly shot his wife in the leg after she honked at him. Deputies said that they responded to a report of a shooting on Vision Lane, just east of Pueblo city limits, just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies executed a search warrant in eastern El Paso County Thursday morning. Many 11 News viewers to reached out to our newsroom about heavy law enforcement activity near Highway 24 and Space Village. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant, but would not release details of the warrant just yet.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene at a working fire Friday morning at a home on the north side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Car hits the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday in the Broadmoor neighborhood

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday. The call came in at about 12:45 p.m. at an address in the 800 block of Skyway Boulevard. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., a silver SUV was in the front yard of a home and it appeared there was some damage to the front of the house.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KXRM

Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
PUEBLO, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, deputies executed a search warrant in rural El Paso County. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was served in the area of Highway 94 and Highway 24. The sheriff's office said it can't release details of the search warrant at this time. The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24 appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KKTV

Jackknifed semi causes issues on I-25 north of Colorado Springs Thursday

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles and a jackknifed semi caused issues along I-25 north of Colorado Springs on Thursday. Just before 11 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced two lanes of southbound I-25 were closed between Baptist and North Gate Boulevard. According to Colorado State Patrol, several vehicles were involved and there were no serious injuries. A Hazmat team was called to the scene for fuel tanks.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Cañon City Police looking for robbery suspects

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Cañon City Police are looking for two suspects they say robbed a Walmart on Christmas Eve. The suspects are pictured at the top of this article. Anyone who may have any information on who these people are, are asked to call Cañon City Police at 719-276-5600.
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide. Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West. D60 confirmed with KRDO The post Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Dec. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Kenny Trujillo, 39, is a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud. His second warrant is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KKTV

Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road

WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 18 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 18 hours...
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles

CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) --  Cañon City Police Department is searching for a man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks and draining the fuel out of vehicles. Police reported the incident at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, the suspect was last seen driving a late 2010's Ford F-150 white vehicle. If anyone The post Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles appeared first on KRDO.
CANON CITY, CO

