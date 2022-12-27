Read full article on original website
Related
Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
KKTV
Crews called to a fire near Platte and Boulder in Colorado Springs Thursday
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a fire near a medical marijuana dispensary on Thursday in Colorado Springs. The fire was reported at about 6:40 p.m. in the 300 block of Prairie Rd. in the Knob Hill area north of E. Platte Avenue. KKTV 11 News is waiting to hear from officials at the scene to learn more about the fire.
KKTV
Man arrested after reportedly shooting wife in leg near Pueblo
PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Pueblo County deputies arrested a man Friday night after he reportedly shot his wife in the leg after she honked at him. Deputies said that they responded to a report of a shooting on Vision Lane, just east of Pueblo city limits, just before 10 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 56-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to her leg.
KKTV
Pedestrian reportedly hit by truck in Colorado Springs while standing in the road
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A pedestrian was cited after they were hit by a car on the south side of Colorado Springs Thursday night. Colorado Springs Police are reporting officers were called to Highway 115 and Star Ranch Road just after 6 p.m. after a truck hit a pedestrian.
KKTV
Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies executed a search warrant in eastern El Paso County Thursday morning. Many 11 News viewers to reached out to our newsroom about heavy law enforcement activity near Highway 24 and Space Village. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant, but would not release details of the warrant just yet.
KKTV
At least 19 cats dead after house fire Colorado Springs, more could have perished
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - At least 19 cats were found dead when crews responded to a house fire in north Colorado Springs Friday morning. The Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
KKTV
Crews respond to basement fire in north Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters were on scene at a working fire Friday morning at a home on the north side of Colorado Springs. Colorado Springs Fire Department reported just before 10:45 a.m. that they were responding to a working fire on Sproul Lane, off of Dublin Boulevard near the North Union Boulevard intersection.
KKTV
Deadly fire at a Colorado Springs mobile home park on Thursday
Homicide suspect out of Arapahoe County was taken into custody along I-25. Law enforcement activity on the roads will be increased from Thursday until Monday as officials crack down on impaired driving during the New Year’s Eve holiday.
KKTV
Car hits the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday in the Broadmoor neighborhood
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - An investigation is underway after a car crashed into the front of a Colorado Springs home on Friday. The call came in at about 12:45 p.m. at an address in the 800 block of Skyway Boulevard. When KKTV 11 News arrived at the scene at about 1:30 p.m., a silver SUV was in the front yard of a home and it appeared there was some damage to the front of the house.
KKTV
Armed man arrested after allegedly punching deputy in face following foot chase in Colorado Springs
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - El Paso County deputies arrested a man in Colorado Springs early Friday morning when he reportedly fled a traffic stop in unincorporated part of the county, crashed his vehicle in city limits, ran from the scene on foot, and punched a sergeant in the face when deputies tried to restrain him.
Pueblo Police warn about panhandling scam
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — Pueblo Police Department (PPD) warned on social media about scams that had been playing on people’s sympathies. PPD tweeted a thread and posted to Facebook sharing how a group has been collecting money on the side of the road and in intersections with signs claiming to raise money to benefit a child […]
El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, deputies executed a search warrant in rural El Paso County. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was served in the area of Highway 94 and Highway 24. The sheriff's office said it can't release details of the search warrant at this time. The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24 appeared first on KRDO.
KKTV
Stolen car reportedly spotted by owner at a Colorado Springs King Soopers, police make arrest
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A suspect is in custody after police say someone called them when they spotted their stolen car in the parking lot of a Colorado Springs grocery store. Viewers reached out to KKTV 11 News when they noticed police activity at the King Soopers near Austin...
KKTV
Jackknifed semi causes issues on I-25 north of Colorado Springs Thursday
EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A crash involving multiple vehicles and a jackknifed semi caused issues along I-25 north of Colorado Springs on Thursday. Just before 11 a.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation announced two lanes of southbound I-25 were closed between Baptist and North Gate Boulevard. According to Colorado State Patrol, several vehicles were involved and there were no serious injuries. A Hazmat team was called to the scene for fuel tanks.
Lorson Ranch double murder-suicide victim called EPSO day before murder
(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has confirmed that one of the victims in a double murder-suicide in Lorson Ranch on Dec. 19, called law enforcement for help the day before the murder. According to EPSO, 27-year-old Vanessa Anderson called the EPSO non-emergency line on Dec. 18, and requested […]
KKTV
Cañon City Police looking for robbery suspects
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KKTV) - Cañon City Police are looking for two suspects they say robbed a Walmart on Christmas Eve. The suspects are pictured at the top of this article. Anyone who may have any information on who these people are, are asked to call Cañon City Police at 719-276-5600.
Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide
PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Pueblo District 60 community is mourning the loss of one of their own in, what police said, was a suspected murder/suicide. Thursday, the Pueblo County Coroner released the name of the victim and suspect. According to the Pueblo Police Department, the victim was 26-year-old Tyler West. D60 confirmed with KRDO The post Pueblo South High Instrumental Music Teacher victim in suspected murder-suicide appeared first on KRDO.
Dec. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted
(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Kenny Trujillo, 39, is a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud. His second warrant is […]
KKTV
Deadly overnight crash closes a major downtown Colorado Road
WATCH - Possible explosive device found east of Colorado Springs in unincorporated El Paso County. An investigation was underway Tuesday morning after a possible explosive device was found in unincorporated El Paso County east of Colorado Springs. Updated: 18 hours ago. A teen was killed in Denver. Updated: 18 hours...
Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles
CAÑON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Cañon City Police Department is searching for a man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks and draining the fuel out of vehicles. Police reported the incident at 9:28 a.m. on Thursday. According to police, the suspect was last seen driving a late 2010's Ford F-150 white vehicle. If anyone The post Cañon City Police search for man suspected of drilling holes in gas tanks from vehicles appeared first on KRDO.
Comments / 0