Read full article on original website
Related
FOX 28 Spokane
Judge: Voting machine tampering suspect is incompetent
DENVER (AP) — A man accused of tampering with a voting machine during Colorado’s primary election is mentally incompetent and cannot continue with court proceedings, a judge has ruled. At the request of Richard Patton’s lawyer and prosecutors, Judge William Alexander on Thursday also ordered that Patton undergo outpatient mental health treatment in hopes of making him well enough so he can be prosecuted. To be considered legally competent to proceed, people accused of crimes must be deemed able to understand proceedings and help in their own defense by being able to communicate with their lawyers. Tampering with voting equipment is now a felony in Colorado punishable by up to three years in prison.
FOX 28 Spokane
Attorney General, Seattle-area state legislator propose law to crack down on robocalls
OLYMPIA, Wash. – With the Washington State Legislature’s new session starting in January, at least one state legislature and the state’s Attorney General have telecommunications providers who allow illegal robocalls in their sights. Attorney General Bob Ferguson and Representative Mari Leavitt announced on Wednesday they have partnered...
FOX 28 Spokane
AG: Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges in North Carolina
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s attorney general says former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows won’t face voter fraud charges related to his 2020 registration and absentee vote in the state. Attorney General Josh Stein told The Associated Press on Friday that there isn’t sufficient evidence to warrant the prosecution of the former Donald Trump aide or his wife, Debra. At issue is the address that Meadows used in Macon County to register to vote. He later cast a mail-in ballot. Meadows is a former western North Carolina congressman. A memo from state attorneys says factors favoring his residency in Macon County outweighed those against residence.
FOX 28 Spokane
Report: ‘Human error’ helped spur wrong ballots in Nashville
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s elections coordinator has determined that Nashville election officials erroneously updated voter lists for last month’s election and failed to follow steps to ensure the final version was accurate through computer mapping programming. The issue led 437 Tennessee voters to cast ballots in incorrect races. A report Friday by Elections Coordinator Mark Goins cited “human error” by the Davidson County Election Commission in assigning more than 3,000 voters to incorrect state legislative and congressional districts after redistricting. Hundreds cast wrong ballots before the issue was flagged, spurring a lawsuit settlement for provisional ballots for those voters only to be counted in contested elections.
FOX 28 Spokane
EPA investigating Colorado for discriminatory air pollution
DENVER (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is investigating whether Colorado’s regulation of air pollution from industrial facilities discriminates against Hispanic residents and other racial minorities, according to a letter released by the agency Wednesday. Advocates say the Suncor refinery too often malfunctions, spiking emissions. They say Colorado rarely denies permits to polluters, even in areas where harmful ozone already exceeds federal standards. The EPA is making use of the Civil Rights Act for the investigation.
FOX 28 Spokane
Think those bags are recyclable? California says think again
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California in 2014 enacted the nation’s first ban on single-use plastic shopping bags. But state Attorney General Rob Bonta says the thicker, reusable plastic bags that many retailers now use may not be recyclable as required by law. He’s asked six bag manufacturers to back up their claims the bags can be recycled. He’s threatened legal action that could include banning their use or issuing fines. The American Chemistry Council says manufacturers disagree with Bonta’s characterization, and two of the companies told The Associated Press they comply with state law. The other four did not respond to requests for comment.
FOX 28 Spokane
Man faces California hate-crime charge after anti-Asian rant
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Prosecutors have charged a Colorado man with a misdemeanor hate crime offense after he allegedly targeted two young adults of Asian descent with racist and homophobic comments last week as they recorded a TikTok food review video at an In-N-Out Burger restaurant in Northern California. The incident occurred Dec. 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon. The viral video prompted police to open an investigation. Jordan Douglas Krah was arrested Monday, and prosecutors filed charges against him Thursday. Attempts to reach Krah on Friday were not successful. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.
FOX 28 Spokane
Winners selected in annual Aviation Art Contest for Idaho students!
BOISE, Idaho – The Idaho Division of Aeronautics just held their annual Aviation Art Contest, and students across the state really showed off their love of flying and artistic talent!. The contest is open to all Idaho students aged 5-18, separated into age brackets. This year’s theme was “Aviation...
FOX 28 Spokane
California police make hate-crime arrest in anti-Asian rant
SAN RAMON, Calif. (AP) — Police say a Colorado man was arrested for investigation of committing hate crimes in California after two young adults of Asian descent were targeted with racist and homophobic comments as they recorded a TikTok video at an In-N-Out Burger. The incident occurred Dec. 24 in the San Francisco Bay Area city of San Ramon, and the video’s spread online caught the attention of Police Chief Denton Carlson, who put word out on social media seeking the identities of the victims and the suspect. Police say that led to the arrest of 40-year-old Jordan Douglas Krah of Denver on Dec. 26. Krah could not be reached for comment on Wednesday.
FOX 28 Spokane
Official: California deputy killed during traffic stop
JURUPA VALLEY, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a Southern California sheriff’s deputy has been shot and killed during a traffic stop and that a suspect was later killed. The Riverside County Sheriff’s Department says Deputy Isaiah Cordero pulled over a vehicle Thursday in the city of Jurupa Valley. Mayor Chris Barajas said in a Facebook post that the deputy died and the suspect was later killed. Multiple TV news reports showed a driver leading police on a high-speed chase along several freeways. The chase ended when a sheriff’s armored truck rammed the fleeing pickup and pinned it on an embankment. TV reports showed bullet holes in the windshield.
FOX 28 Spokane
Wisconsin radio magnate Duey ‘Duke’ Wright dies age 83
A Green Bay radio magnate who built Midwest Communications into a multistate operation has died. According to an obituary from Lyndahl Funeral Home, Duey “Duke” Wright passed away on Dec. 21 at age 83. He moved to Green Bay in 1976, expanding Midwest Communications to more than 80 radio stations in nine states. Before his death, Wright was inducted into the Wisconsin Broadcasters Hall of Fame for “running a sound business, serving the communities of his radio stations and having fun every step of the way,” according to a video on the Wisconsin Broadcasting Museum’s website.
FOX 28 Spokane
MISSING: Indigenous woman last seen at Tulalip Casino
TULALIP, Wash. – A Missing Indigenous Person alert has been issued by Washington State Police (WSP) on behalf of Colulee Dam Police Department. 25-year-old Raven Rice was last seen at the Tulalip Casino on Dec. 6. There is no clothing description or associated vehicle information. Rice is approximately 5...
Comments / 0