I came to Big Sky in 1999 via my good friend Warren Miller. While working in Colorado, Warren enticed me to fly to Bozeman where he and his dog Bueller met me at the small regional airport. After navigating dirt roads to what is now the Yellowstone Club followed by a day of skiing with YC founder Tim Blixseth, Stein Eriksen and Warren, I came to grasp the vision of building the new ski club and the vast potential of the Big Sky area. Warren convinced me to move to Montana when he said, “Eric, never again in your life are you going to see and be part of a ski town being built from ground up.” We couldn’t have imagined the breakneck speed and impact of the billions of dollars spent in development over the past 23 years. Big Sky has become a household name, a plot contributor of the show “Yellowstone”and regularly featured in national news and notable publications.

BIG SKY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO