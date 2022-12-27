Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Great News For The Passenger Train Coming Back to Montana
I want this plan to become a reality because it's affordable travel but a safer way to travel during the winter. The Big Sky Passenger Rail Authority has been hard at work making moves in progress for the revival of the southern passenger train route in Montana. This passenger train would go through Southern Montana and cities like Bozeman, Butte, and Missoula.
ypradio.org
Park County community report pins housing as a looming worry
A recent survey of residents in one of central Montana’s most in-demand regions found affordability and growth among the biggest concerns. The report shows the majority of respondents worry about a shortage of housing in Park County and the inability to afford the housing that is available. More than...
4 Amazing Burger Places in Montana
Photo byPhoto by Louis Hansel on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Montana and you like trying new restaurants from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger spots that are known for preparing absolutely delicious burgers, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely give them a try.
explorebigsky.com
Letter from the Publisher: Shaping the future of Big Sky
I came to Big Sky in 1999 via my good friend Warren Miller. While working in Colorado, Warren enticed me to fly to Bozeman where he and his dog Bueller met me at the small regional airport. After navigating dirt roads to what is now the Yellowstone Club followed by a day of skiing with YC founder Tim Blixseth, Stein Eriksen and Warren, I came to grasp the vision of building the new ski club and the vast potential of the Big Sky area. Warren convinced me to move to Montana when he said, “Eric, never again in your life are you going to see and be part of a ski town being built from ground up.” We couldn’t have imagined the breakneck speed and impact of the billions of dollars spent in development over the past 23 years. Big Sky has become a household name, a plot contributor of the show “Yellowstone”and regularly featured in national news and notable publications.
Bozeman Record Shop Will Open New Location in 2023
A local record store in Bozeman is celebrating the new year with a new location downtown. The Wax Museum, an independent record store in Bozeman, first opened in April 2020 off of N. Rouse Ave. The small shop contains a treasure trove of new and used records and is owned and operated by longtime Bozeman resident, Kels Koch.
Fairfield Sun Times
Snowmobiler injured on Buck Ridge Trail Monday
BOZEMAN, Mont. - A snowmobiler was injured Monday afternoon on Buck Ridge Trail. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue crews were called out along with the Big Sky Fire Department. A search and rescue team snowmobiled out to the patient's location with an ambulance sled and took the patient to...
bozemancvb.com
Bozeman's Coziest Hangouts
During the dark days of winter, it’s easy to want to curl up in a blanket at home and stay snuggled up in your warm retreat. But it’s also a good idea to get out of the house and be social during these chilly months, so we’ve gathered a list of some of Bozeman’s coziest hangouts that will recreate that feeling in the outside world.
explorebigsky.com
Bitterroot Capital Advisors, LLC
BOZEMAN—From the second floor of the Cooper Block building in downtown Bozeman, you can hear the sound of midday traffic on Main Street from the office of Bitterroot Capital Advisors. Built in 1872, it’s the oldest surviving business building in Bozeman and was designed by Fred F. Willson, the local architect who designed much of the town’s skyline.
NBCMontana
Bozeman Fire Dept. responds to late night structure fire
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a commercial structure fire late Saturday night. Officials say the fire occurred around 11:45 p.m. near East Olive Street and South Church Avenue in Bozeman and kept crews busy overnight. NBC Montana will update this article with the latest information.
On, Off, Auto. It’s Simple, But Some Montanans Clearly Struggle.
I struggle daily as I drive through Bozeman and see this. In fact, it baffles me so much, I have come to write about it. To say I have never been in a town with this problem would be a lie, but to say I have never seen it happen so often would be accurate. Now, are they tourists or locals? Who knows.
Southwest passenger in Bozeman talks about travel 'nightmare'
Toni DeMatteis arrived at the airport in Orange County, California on Thursday, expecting easy travel when she found out her Southwest flight to Bozeman was canceled.
healthcaredesignmagazine.com
Montana Psychiatry & Brain Health Center, Turnwell Mental Health Network Expand Montana Footprint
Psychiatric services provider Montana Psychiatry & Brain Health Center (Billings, Mont.) and Turnwell Mental Health Network (Dallas) an integrated mental health group, opened Bozeman Montana Psychiatry in Bozeman, Mont. Bozeman Montana Psychiatry offers a variety of outpatient mental health treatment and interventions including pharmacotherapy, transcranial magnetic stimulation, and psychotherapy.
New sheriff takes over in Broadwater County
At the end of this week, there will be a new top law enforcement officer in Broadwater County. Sheriff Wynn Meehan is retiring. He’ll be replaced by Nick Rauser, who was elected in November.
NBCMontana
Man wrongfully convicted of killing gets $5M settlement
BOZEMAN, Mont. — A former western Montana man who was wrongfully convicted of killing his best friend in 1997 and spent 18 years in prison has reached a $5 million settlement with the state and Sanders County, a Bozeman law firm announced. Richard Raugust has said that on the...
NBCMontana
Roof collapse in Bozeman
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Bozeman Fire Department responded to a structural roof collapse in Bozeman on the morning of Dec. 24. The collapse happened at the 1600 block of West College. It is unknown if anyone was injured at this time. The Bozeman Fire Department announced the following:
Insanely Cold Temperatures Set New Records in Montana
Frigid sub-zero temperatures Wednesday and Thursday broke several records across the state of Montana. When I checked my weather app at around 8:00 a.m. Thursday morning, it said it was -39 in Manhattan, but with the wind chill, it felt like -55. Montanans are accustomed to cold weather, but for some, the cold temperatures this week were the coldest they've experienced in their lifetime. There have been several reports of people waking up to dead batteries in their vehicles.
KULR8
Montana State's Isaiah Ifanse enters transfer portal
BOZEMAN, Mont. - Montana State running back, Isaiah Ifanse, has entered the transfer portal for his final year of eligibility. Ifanse announced his move on Twitter Thursday, thanking his teammates and BobcatNation for their support. The following is a statement from Ifanse shared to his Twitter:. “I'd like to thank...
Opinions Differ As An All-Time Favorite Leaves Montana State
Technology is something else. In a matter of seconds, we can find information on almost anything we would ever want or care to know. In that same amount of time, we can use that same technology to voice our opinions on subjects in which we may or may not be experts.
yourbigsky.com
Three people found dead near Reed Point
The Sweet Grass County Coroner’s Office is investigating the deaths of three people after a call to the dispatch center on December 24th. The unidentified caller said there was a person in medical distress but when emergency responders arrived, they found three people unresponsive. They were all found in...
Comments / 0