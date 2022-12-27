Read full article on original website
NBC Connecticut
Person Injured in New Haven Shooting
Investigators are looking into what led up to a shooting in the Elm City Friday. It happened on Ferry Street near Chatham Street during the early evening hours. Police said at least one person had been shot and their injuries are considered non-life threatening. No arrests have been made as...
Know Him? Police Issue Alert For Wanted Suspect In Attempted Armed Robbery In Griswold
Connecticut State Police are asking for the public's help in apprehending a suspect in an attempted armed robbery at a liquor store. At around 6:20 p.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in New London County, troopers responded to JC Spirits, located on Main Street, in the borough of Jewett City in the town of Griswold, for a report of an attempted armed robbery.
Eyewitness News
Numerous local businesses, car, struck by gunfire in Ansonia
ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - Ansonia police say they have some strong leads after gunfire struck local businesses and a car Thursday evening. Police responded to Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Their investigation indicates that two people...
Alleged $100,000 fraud prevented by Old Saybrook car dealership, 4 arrests made
OLD SAYBROOK, Conn — Four people have been arrested after a local car dealership apparently prevented a $100,000 fraud attempt in Old Saybrook on Friday, according to police. Police said that the staff at Shoreline Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, on Middlesex Turnpike alerted police of a possible fraudulent transaction taking...
darientimes.com
Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport
BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
Troopers find car parked in travel lane of road, driver arrested for DUI
WINDHAM, Conn. — A Mansfield man is facing DUI charges after police found him sleeping in a car that was parked on a road in Windham overnight Friday, which was discovered to contain a firearm and several empty drink containers. Connecticut State Police troopers were patrolling the area around...
Rollover crash on I-84 in Hartford leaves driver with serious injuries: State police
HARTFORD, Conn. — Most of the lanes on Interstate 84 west in Hartford have been cleared after a rollover crash left a driver with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police. A Ford F-150 was traveling in the left lane of four on I-84 west before Exit 47 on...
Arrest warrant sheds light on alleged drunk-driving crash in Norwalk that killed 19-year-old
Erles Aguilera was arrested Wednesday and arraigned Thursday on charges of manslaughter, assault with a motor vehicle, operating under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, and reckless driving.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting
2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
Eyewitness News
New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
Eyewitness News
New Haven officer accused of chasing trick or treaters, yelling racial slur while off-duty
Canton High School soccer team honors teammate killed in crash Christmas day. Nelson died in a car accident along with his mother on Christmas morning, shocking a team and community that embraced him from the start. Community steps up to help Luigi’s Restaurant in Old Saybrook after flood. Updated:...
Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south
WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
Bristol Press
Police believe couple lied about circumstances of 4-year-old Bristol girl's death
BRISTOL – The arrest warrant for two people charged in the death of a 4-year-old girl indicates the child suffered long-term abuse and that the explanation given by her caregivers for how she suffered the head injury that killed her did not make sense. Police indicate in the 28-page...
Bridgeport Police asking for help identifying 2 after Ulta theft
The Bridgeport Police Department is asking for help identifying a man and a woman who it says are involved in a theft from the Ulta Beauty store located in the Meadowbrook Mall.
2 Teen Girls Busted In Stolen Car At Westfield Trumbull Mall, Police Say
Two young Connecticut girls have been arrested for being inside a stolen vehicle at an area mall. The incident took place in Trumbull around Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 27 at the Westfield Trumbull Mall. Trumbull officers arrested two teenage girls after they were located sitting inside a stolen blue Hyundai...
NBC Connecticut
New Haven Police Officer Arrested in Connection With Halloween Incident in Wallingford
A New Haven police officer has been placed on administrative duty after her arrest in Wallingford, according to New Haven police. Lindsey Nesto was arrested Wednesday in connection with an incident in Wallingford on around 8:40 p.m. on October 31. According to Wallingford police, the incident involved Nesto using "inappropriate...
darientimes.com
Woman assaulted, robbed while pumping gas, Ansonia police say
ANSONIA — A woman pumping gas was injured Tuesday during an armed robbery, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries after the pre-dawn holdup, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive about 4 a.m. The...
Police: Shelton man arrested for assaulting 2 people at a bar
Police say they were called to My Bar & Grille in Milford for a reported fight on Tuesday.
33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash
Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
NBC Connecticut
Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford
A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
