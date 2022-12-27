ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Derby, CT

NBC Connecticut

Person Injured in New Haven Shooting

Investigators are looking into what led up to a shooting in the Elm City Friday. It happened on Ferry Street near Chatham Street during the early evening hours. Police said at least one person had been shot and their injuries are considered non-life threatening. No arrests have been made as...
NEW HAVEN, CT
Eyewitness News

Numerous local businesses, car, struck by gunfire in Ansonia

ANSONIA, Conn. (WFSB) - Ansonia police say they have some strong leads after gunfire struck local businesses and a car Thursday evening. Police responded to Bridge Street between West Main Street and Main Street at around 3:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired. Their investigation indicates that two people...
ANSONIA, CT
darientimes.com

Police: Man shot on Deacon Street in Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT — A 51-year-old city man was shot in the leg during an armed robbery attempt Thursday night, according to police. About 11:30 p.m. cops received reports of a person shot near the intersection of Seaview Avenue and Deacon Street, Emergency Management Director Scott Appleby said in a prepared statement.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
DoingItLocal

Bridgeport News: Overnight Shooting

2022-12-30@11:23pm–#Bridgeport CT– A person was reported shot on Deacon Street and moments later police received a call from Bridgeport Hospital that a person with a gunshot wound arrived. The person received a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the leg. Detectives are investigating. If anyone has info on this police are asking you to contact their tip line at: BPD 203-576-TIPS.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Eyewitness News

New Haven Police investigate shooting on Ferry Street

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - New Haven Police say they are responding to Ferry Street and Chatham Street for a report of a person shot. The extent of the victims injuries are unknown. This story is developing, stay with Channel 3 for updates.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford man arrested for DUI, driving the wrong-way on I-91 south

WINDSOR LOCKS, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was arrested after driving the wrong-way while under the influence on I-91 southbound in Windsor Locks on Saturday. According to state police, a man was driving northbound in the southbound side on I-91 ahead of Exit 40 when it crashed into another car while speeding around 5:38 […]
HARTFORD, CT
darientimes.com

Woman assaulted, robbed while pumping gas, Ansonia police say

ANSONIA — A woman pumping gas was injured Tuesday during an armed robbery, police said. The victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries after the pre-dawn holdup, police said in a Facebook post Wednesday. It happened at the Cumberland Farms on Pershing Drive about 4 a.m. The...
ANSONIA, CT
Daily Voice

33-Year-Old Killed In Overnight Mount Sinai Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight crash near an intersection in a residential Long Island neighborhood. It happened just before 1:30 a.m. Friday, Dec. 30 in Mount Sinai. A 33-year-old man was driving a 2007 Mazda pickup truck westbound on Canal Road when the vehicle left the roadway at Griffin...
MOUNT SINAI, NY
NBC Connecticut

Man Seriously Injured in Rollover Crash on I-84 West in Hartford

A man has serious injuries after a rollover crash on Interstate 84 west in Hartford on Saturday morning. State police said a 21-year-old Manchester man was traveling in the left lane of four when he lost control while negotiating a right curve. After he lost control, troopers said the man's...
HARTFORD, CT
