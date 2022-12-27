Read full article on original website
Top Speed
TopSpeed's Best Electric Car Of 2022: Kia EV6
2022 was a big year for EVs. After Covid-19 dampened things everywhere, with debuts getting pushed, production getting delayed, and basically everything being affected, things seem to have gotten on track this year. This led to the launch of all EVs that were supposed to arrive, along with everything that got pushed in the last two years, except, well… cough… Cybertruck… cough... This even includes a luxury sedan from Rolls-Royce and an SUV from Lotus, called the Spectre and Eletre, respectively. Despite that, there’s one car that we just couldn’t strike off, and it didn’t get lost in the flurry of EVs. And, that, ladies and gentlemen, is the Kia EV6, which is TopSpeed’s Electric Car Of The Year!
Top Speed
The New Nio EC7 Wins The EV SUV Range Title With Up To 582 Miles On A Single Charge
Chinese automaker Nio is aiming to take the title of electric SUV with the longest range with its new EC7. Regarded as company’s flagship coupe SUV, it strives to be the leader of the segment and outshining counterparts like the Tesla Model X and Audi Q8 e-Tron. The EC7 definitely has the performance, design, and range to do so. The model has now been updated, and with it's second-gen platform it offers a 75 kWh, 100 kWh and a 150 kWh battery packs with a range up to 305 miles, 395 miles and 584 miles.
Top Speed
Range Rover V-8 vs. Land Rover Defender V-8: A Battle Of Off-Roading Luxury SUVs
Widely known for their off-roading capabilities, the Range Rover V-8 and the Land Rover Defender V-8 were recently pitted in a head-to-head, off-road showdown across the countryside. Although the capable Range Rover is widely known as the luxury end of Land Rover, seeing the two throw down is fun to watch. Mat Watson and the testers at carwow, released an interesting video comparing the off-road royalty to see which reigns supreme off the beaten path.
Autoblog
If you buy an electric vehicle by March, you'll have a better chance of getting the maximum $7,500 tax credit
If you're looking to buy an electric vehicle — and take advantage of new tax credits — you might want to make it a New Year's resolution, thanks to a recent delay of one of the rules to qualify. President Joe Biden's Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), passed in...
fordauthority.com
2023 Ford Ranger XL Pickups Get New Depopulated Key
While the all-new, next-generation Ford Ranger has launched in certain global markets already, the U.S. will soldier on for one more model year before the redesigned pickup launches there. However, that doesn’t mean the 2023 Ford Ranger hasn’t received a few minor updates for the last model year of this current generation. That list has now grown to include a new depopulated key for the 2023 Ford Ranger XL, specifically, sources familiar with the matter have told Ford Authority.
Top Speed
2022 Lexus RC 350 F-Sport Review: The Blue Collar Family's GT Car
The Lexus RC has been around since 2014 and is modeled as a GT car for families in the "working/middle class." Over the past eight years, the Lexus RC has sold just over 50,000 units in the US. As for the F-Sport trim, 2020 was the first year that it was offered as one out of two options.
MotorAuthority
Nissan Z SUV, Nio ES8, Cadillac Goddess: The Week In Reverse
Nissan showed a student-built Z SUV, Nio revealed its redesigned ES8, and Cadillac confirmed the return of its Goddess logo. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority. In what was a quiet week, Nissan showed a one-off design blending elements from the latest Z sports car with...
Autoblog
VW Group CEO Oliver Blume says design and quality initiatives underway
Because of Porsche's IPO earlier in September, the Volkswagen Group needed to convene an extraordinary general meeting to approve a special investor dividend. VW Group and Porsche CEO Oliver Blume used the meeting to discuss what he and his teams have been working on during his first 100 days in charge, and his plans for getting the conglomerate going in a more profitable direction. That profit isn't simply about money, either — he wants to maximize the power of the group brands as part of increasing revenue and profit. "Nothing and no one is more important than the brands. People buy brands," he said. "They are one of the most important criteria for our customers. That is why we will position our brands even more effectively and sharpen their profile even further."
Autoblog
Mitsubishi Mirage retiring from the Japanese market in current form
The city-friendly sixth-generation Mitsubishi Mirage has reached the end of its career on the Japanese market. The company's consumer website notes that production has ended, and the news fuels speculation that the hatchback will soon retire from the American market. "Due to the end of production of the Mirage, we...
Autoblog
A concept car caught on fire in its 2022 Guangzhou Motor Show booth
The 2022 Guangzhou Motor Show is going down in China now, and it got off to a rather explosive start with a big fire at one of the manufacturer’s booths. As reported by Jiemian, a Chinese news website, a concept car from Chinese auto company IAT Automobile is the vehicle that caught fire.
