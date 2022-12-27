Read full article on original website
What Mack Brown, Drake Maye said after North Carolina lost to Oregon in Holiday Bowl
North Carolina lost to No. 15 Oregon 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. Tar Heels coach Mack Brown and quarterback Drake Maye recapped UNC’s fourth straight loss. Below is a transcript of UNC’s postgame press conference. MACK BROWN: It was an outstanding trip for...
What they’re saying nationally, in Chapel Hill after Oregon Ducks beat North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
No. 15 Oregon defeated North Carolina 28-27 in the Holiday Bowl Wednesday night at Petco Park. The Ducks (10-3) rallied from down 10 with 9:13 to go and took the lead with 19 seconds left to complete a 10-win season. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in...
Bucky Irving tops 1,000 yards rushing for Oregon Ducks against North Carolina in Holiday Bowl
Bucky Irving joined the 1,000-yard club at Oregon. The Ducks running back topped the season milestone on a 66-yard touchdown run with 9:13 to go in the second quarter of the Holiday Bowl win over North Carolina Wednesday night at Petco Park. The score gave the No. 15 Ducks a...
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Popo Aumavae to return in 2023 for seventh season
Oregon Ducks nose tackle Popo Aumavae will return in 2023 for his seventh season. Aumavae, who suffered a season-ending right foot injury late in fall camp and had surgery during the first week of September, was granted an additional year of eligibility by the NCAA and announced he will utilize it.
Former Troy receiver Tez Johnson, Bo Nix’s adopted brother, commits to transfer to Oregon Ducks
The Nix family’s presence in Eugene is growing. Tez Johnson, Troy’s leading receiver this season and the younger adopted brother of Oregon quarterback Bo Nix, committed to transfer to the Ducks on Thursday. Johnson, who has two seasons of eligibility remaining, led the Trojans with 56 catches for...
Bo Nix calls game-winning touchdown to Chase Cota for Oregon Ducks to complete comeback in Holiday Bowl
Bo Nix has a variety of name, image and likeness deals and another one might need to be in the works after Oregon’s quarterback worked some voodoo magic to rally the Ducks from a 10-point deficit with 9:13 to go in the Holiday Bowl. With the two-touchdown favorite Ducks...
Bill Oram: Chase Cota’s winning touchdown in Holiday Bowl a storybook ending for a famed Oregon Ducks family
Maybe it hadn’t sunk in yet. Maybe Chase Cota’s media training has just been that good. But when the Oregon Ducks wide receiver was approached by a reporter moments after catching the winning touchdown with 19 seconds left in the Holiday Bowl, Cota stood up straight and focused on the team rather than himself.
Oregon Ducks outside linebacker Mase Funa returning in 2023
Oregon will have its most experienced edge defender back in 2023. Mase Funa, who was named defensive player of the game in the Holiday Bowl, announced he would be returning to UO for his final year of eligibility. “I’m running it back,” Funa said after he helped the No. 15...
Oregon Ducks Bucky Irving, Mase Funa named players of the game in Holiday Bowl
Oregon’s Bucky Irving and Mase Funa were named the offensive and defensive player of the game for their play in the Holiday Bowl. Irving had 13 carries for a career-high-tying 149 yards and two touchdowns, and Funa had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack to help lead the No. 15 Ducks to a 28-27 comeback win over North Carolina on Wednesday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough returning to Texas Tech in 2023; Red Raiders play Ducks in Week 2
Oregon will face its former starting quarterback in 2023. Tyler Shough, who started for UO in 2020 and has spent the past two seasons at Texas Tech, announced he’ll be returning to the Red Raiders for his senior season. Texas Tech hosts Oregon on Sept. 9. “Based on where...
Oregon women’s basketball wants to raise defensive intensity in top 20 matchup with UCLA
The resumption of Pac-12 play brings a third straight ranked opponent for Oregon, which is aiming to improve defensively. The No. 17 Ducks (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) are in the top 20 in a variety of offensive statistics, including scoring, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and assists, but are 295th in turnovers forced per game and ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense entering tonight’s matchup (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) with No. 10 UCLA.
What Dan Lanning, Bo Nix said after Oregon Ducks won Holiday Bowl
The Oregon Ducks won the Holiday Bowl 28-27 against North Carolina Wednesday night at Petco Park. Dan Lanning, Bo Nix, Bucky Irving, Mase Funa and Chase Cota spoke after the game, which gave No. 15 Oregon a 10-win season. Below is a transcript of Oregon’s postgame press conference. DAN...
What TV channel is NC State vs Maryland football today? Free live stream, Duke’s Mayo Bowl Game odds, time (12/30/2022)
Two exciting teams that play high-scoring football are set to meet in the 2022 Duke’s Mayo Bowl when the No. 25 NC State Wolfpack take on the Maryland Terrapins in a college football showdown kicking off today on Friday, December 30 at 9 a.m. PT/12 p.m. ET (11 a.m. CT) with a live TV broadcast on ESPN.
