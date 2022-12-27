ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon Ducks Bucky Irving, Mase Funa named players of the game in Holiday Bowl

Oregon’s Bucky Irving and Mase Funa were named the offensive and defensive player of the game for their play in the Holiday Bowl. Irving had 13 carries for a career-high-tying 149 yards and two touchdowns, and Funa had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack to help lead the No. 15 Ducks to a 28-27 comeback win over North Carolina on Wednesday night at Petco Park in San Diego.
Oregon women’s basketball wants to raise defensive intensity in top 20 matchup with UCLA

The resumption of Pac-12 play brings a third straight ranked opponent for Oregon, which is aiming to improve defensively. The No. 17 Ducks (10-2, 1-0 Pac-12) are in the top 20 in a variety of offensive statistics, including scoring, field goal percentage, three-point percentage and assists, but are 295th in turnovers forced per game and ninth in the Pac-12 in scoring defense entering tonight’s matchup (6 p.m., Pac-12 Network) with No. 10 UCLA.
