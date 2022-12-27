Oregon’s Bucky Irving and Mase Funa were named the offensive and defensive player of the game for their play in the Holiday Bowl. Irving had 13 carries for a career-high-tying 149 yards and two touchdowns, and Funa had seven tackles, two tackles for loss and a sack to help lead the No. 15 Ducks to a 28-27 comeback win over North Carolina on Wednesday night at Petco Park in San Diego.

EUGENE, OR ・ 1 DAY AGO