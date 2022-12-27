LuAnn de Lesseps could not contain her joy after finding out Andy Cohen and Jeff Lewis called out Bethenny Frankel for her "ReWives" podcast. During one of The Real Housewives of New York City alum's recent cabaret tour stops, she was asked by a fan what her reaction was to the ambush on her former costar during the Wednesday, December 7, episode of Watch What Happens Live.While clarifying that she had yet to see the explosive confrontation, de Lesseps said, “Stop it! Oh my God! So they took care of it for me, yes! Love it, I love it! Wait...

18 DAYS AGO