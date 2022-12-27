ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso County, CO

Man arrested for DUI after leading an El Paso County Sheriff Lieutenant on a brief car chase

By KRDO News
KRDO News Channel 13
KRDO News Channel 13
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45RqZA_0jvhMype00

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was taken into custody after briefly leading law enforcement on a chase that ended in a crash east of Cimarron Hills.

On Dec. 26, just after 1 a.m., an on-duty Sheriff's Patrol Division Lieutenant saw a sedan back into a fuel pump at a convenience store in the 7900 block of Silicon Heights.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the driver then sped through the parking lot and turned onto northbound Marksheffel Rd. The Lieutenant began following the sedan, turning on the emergency lights and indicating to the driver to stop. However, the driver continued driving through traffic at a high rate of speed.

The sheriff's office said due to the low severity of the crime, possible private property damage, and careless/reckless driving, the Lieutenant stopped following the sedan.

However, the EPCSO said the driver swerved across the median into oncoming traffic. The driver crashed on the opposite side of the road before coming to a complete stop.

Other deputies arrived at the scene and the driver was taken into custody without further incident. According to the EPCSO, no one was injured in the crash.

The driver, identified as Ernesto Cruz, was arrested for DUI. He was booked into the El Paso County Jail on the felony charge of Eluding, DUI, and Reckless Driving.

Cruz later posted a $2,000 bond and was released.

The post Man arrested for DUI after leading an El Paso County Sheriff Lieutenant on a brief car chase appeared first on KRDO .

Comments / 2

Related
KXRM

Man killed in rollover crash in Pueblo West

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is investigating a rollover crash that killed a 27-year-old man early Saturday morning on Dec. 31. At approximately 1:30 a.m., deputies were called to the 1100 block of S. McCulloch Boulevard in Pueblo West after a passerby reported seeing a rolled-over truck. Upon arrival, deputies learned […]
PUEBLO WEST, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Law enforcement on high alert for drivers in El Paso County ringing in the New Year

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado State Patrol and Colorado Springs Police Department are teaming up beginning New Year's Eve to crack down on drivers for lane violations, speeding, and suspected drivers under the influence when behind the wheel. Both agencies will be monitoring the roads for the following: DUI driversLane violationsSpeedingCareless/reckless driving Law The post Law enforcement on high alert for drivers in El Paso County ringing in the New Year appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) -- Thursday morning, deputies executed a search warrant in rural El Paso County. According to the El Paso County Sheriff's Office, the search warrant was served in the area of Highway 94 and Highway 24. The sheriff's office said it can't release details of the search warrant at this time. The post El Paso County Sheriff’s Office executes search warrant along Hwy. 94 and Hwy. 24 appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Colorado Springs Police Department arrested multiple people including a woman for allegedly driving under the influence, causing a vehicle to fly into a tree. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Fire Department was called to Sturgis Road near North Circle Drive, just after 1 a.m. Crews said the woman was going about 100 The post Multiple arrested on suspicion of DUI after a vehicle struck a tree on Sturgis Road appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KKTV

Deputies execute search warrant in eastern El Paso County

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Deputies executed a search warrant in eastern El Paso County Thursday morning. Many 11 News viewers to reached out to our newsroom about heavy law enforcement activity near Highway 24 and Space Village. The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office says deputies executed a search warrant, but would not release details of the warrant just yet.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

El Paso County ranks top for DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes, Colorado State Patrol reports

COLORADO (KRDO) -- According to Colorado State Patrol, hundreds of Colorado drivers are expected to be on the road for the New Year's celebration this week. Troopers want to remind drivers that the law doesn't care how you "feel," no matter what substance impairs you. This year, drivers should arrange for a sober ride if The post El Paso County ranks top for DUI/DUID fatal and injury crashes, Colorado State Patrol reports appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Dec. 30 Fugitive Finder: Pueblo’s Most Wanted

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Southern Colorado Safe Streets Task Force is attempting to locate two wanted street criminals in this week’s fugitive finder. Kenny Trujillo, 39, is a Hispanic man, 5’08”, 204 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. Trujillo has a no-bond warrant for a Parole Violation which includes Fraud. His second warrant is […]
PUEBLO, CO
KXRM

Lorson Ranch murder-suicide suspect, victims identified

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) has identified the suspect and victims of an apparent Murder-Suicide on Rubicon Drive in the Lorson Ranch Neighborhood in unincorporated El Paso County. On Dec. 19 at around 9:55 a.m. the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office received a call about multiple shots fired […]
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KXRM

Suspect wanted for vehicle gasoline theft in Cañon City

(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect wanted for vehicle gasoline theft. CCPD said the suspect was seen draining gasoline out of vehicles after drilling holes in gas tanks. The suspect was driving a white, late 2010’s Ford F-150, four-door short bed. […]
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In recent months, there have been a string of murder-suicides in Southern Colorado. 13 Investigates has found that domestic violence is prominent in nearly all of them. On August 7, tragedy struck when the El Paso County Sheriff's Office responded to a shots-fired call in Security-Widefield. When they arrived, Alex The post 13 Investigates: Domestic violence linked to four murder-suicides in Southern Colorado since August appeared first on KRDO.
EL PASO COUNTY, CO
KRDO

Canon City Police looking for information on Walmart theft suspects

CANON CITY, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Canon City Police Department is asking for help identifying two suspects accused of stealing from a Walmart. The CCPD posted pictures on their Facebook page of the suspects. The alleged theft occurred on Christmas Eve, December 24, 2022. If you have any information on...
CANON CITY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- A man was found injured after a reported stabbing on South Tejon Street in Colorado Springs. Wednesday, Colorado Springs Police Department received a report of the stabbing in the 1500 block of S. Tejon St., just before 6:25 p.m. At the scene, officers found a man with a stab wound The post Man found injured after reported stabbing on South Tejon St. appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Pueblo DA sued by Sheriff’s deputy for “unlawful dissemination” of credibility letter

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) — In a civil lawsuit filed in Pueblo County on November 8, a current Pueblo County Sheriff's patrol deputy is suing 10th Judicial District Attorney Jeff Chostner for disseminating letters informing judges and defense attorneys of potential untruthfulness issues. Michael Freeman, attorney for Deputy David Morey, alleges in the lawsuit that Chostner The post Pueblo DA sued by Sheriff’s deputy for “unlawful dissemination” of credibility letter appeared first on KRDO.
PUEBLO COUNTY, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Springs, CO
21K+
Followers
6K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Colorado Springs and Pueblo, CO from KRDO News Channel 13, Where the News Comes First.

 https://krdo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy