ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester, CT

Connecticut nonprofit’s ‘Adopt a Grandparent’ program unites seniors, disabled with helpful volunteers

By Susan Dunne, Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
Hartford Courant
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Unhsf_0jvhMreZ00
A nonprofit in Manchester teams up elderly and disabled folks statewide with volunteers who will help them with chores, with transportation, with yardwork or to ease their loneliness. Pictures is Stella, left, and her volunteer, Gail Peters. Susan Dunne/Hartford Courant/TNS

Stella, 86, lives alone and likes it. Even with recent health issues, “I am a very independent person,” she said. In the house she’s lived in since 1969, Stella can do most things on her own. But sometimes, she needs help.

That’s where Gail Peters comes in. Peters, 70, is a retired nurse. “I like helping people,” she said. A year ago, Peters read in the weekly Manchester Matters community email about UR Community Cares, a nonprofit that pairs elderly and disabled folks with volunteer helpers. She signed up.

“Stella and I hit it off right away. I feel like I’ve known her forever,” Peters said. Now Peters comes every Monday morning to make Stella’s bed and help her with vaccuuming and dusting. Midweek, the women chat on the phone.

“I decided I like her very much,” said Stella, who prefers her last name not be used. In addition to Peters’ help, Stella goes shopping with neighbors. Her son takes her to the doctor and sometimes brings meals. She takes the shuttle bus to the senior center for knitting club, games and to socialize. Friends pick her up on Sunday mornings to take her to church.

UR Community Cares was founded by Michelle Puzzo. Puzzo has been a physical therapist for 20 years, going to patients’ homes. “I saw the struggle my patients went through who were not able to pay for support,” Puzzo said. “They were asking me to change a lightbulb, to do the laundry.”

In 2019, she founded her nonprofit to introduce people in need to people, like Peters, who like to help. She is looking for volunteers year-round, but during the holiday season, she has dubbed her project “Adopt a Grandparent.”

“People now are asking for help decorating for the holidays,” she said. “It’s easy for you or me, challenging for those with physical limitations.”

Currently, Puzzo has about 700 clients who require services, and about 600 volunteers statewide, who work an average of one to two hours a week.

“Some of my volunteers are retired. Some are high school students who want to give back to the community when they have time,” she said. “There is a huge need that people don’t realize. This demographic of people is growing. Every day in the country, 10,000 people turn 65.”

There are four categories of help: transportation (to store, doctor, a business, senior center or rec facility); companion (play games, socialize, teach technology); yardwork (garden, walk pets, mow lawn, take out trash, bring in mail and paper, rake leaves); and housework (dust, laundry, clean rooms, iron, mop floors, clean fridge, make bed, wash dishes, bag garbage).

Clients, when they sign up, indicate what type of help they need. Volunteers willing to give that kind of help are assigned to work with them.

Stella signed up for help with UCC in August. A few months before, she was walking in her Manchester neighborhood. “I was standing up, and the next thing I knew I had fallen,” she said. “Blood was pouring down my face.”

As independent as she was, she refused to go to the hospital. A neighbor walked her home and called her son, who lives in South Windsor. He came and, when his mother started rambling, he made her go to the hospital.

She spent three months in hospitals and a nursing home recovering from a brain hemorrhage. She has not driven since then. After going home, she had an in-home 24/7 assistant. “I didn’t feel independent. I didn’t want someone living in my house,” she said. A few part-time caregivers didn’t take. So she signed up for UR Community Cares.

“Gail is wonderful. She does anything for me that I want,” Stella said.

Her health has been fragile lately, on top of the accident. She is currently undergoing treatment for breast cancer. “It’s been about a month since the surgery. Radiation should start soon,” she said.

In addition to getting help from Peters, she just enjoys Peters’ visits. They have become such good friends that Peters feels free to chide Stella for her independence. “I scold her, why are you going down into the basement?,” Peters said. Stella adds, “I tell her, don’t yell at me.”

Still, their mutual fondness is clear. “She is my sweetheart,” Stella said.

Those who want to volunteer for UR Community Cares can visit urcommunitycares.org .

Susan Dunne can be reached at sdunne@courant.com .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ctexaminer.com

We Aren’t Done Growing

Every year that I’ve written one of these reflections for CT Examiner, I’ve come back to how grateful I am to be working for a paper that is growing instead of cutting back. When I started at CT Examiner two-and-a-half years ago, I was the third reporter working...
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Home heating help available in the new year for Conn. families

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — There is hope for struggling Connecticut families in the new year. Additional money is coming to the state for families who qualify for energy assistance. The big spending package approved by Congress included an extra $20 million dollars in home heating aid. Kristina and Tyrell Walton both work multiple jobs to […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

Inflation causes some families to turn to food pantry for first time

GRANBY, Conn. (WFSB) - Inflation has impacted families across the states. It’s estimated about 500,000 Connecticut residents struggle with hunger. Channel 3 caught up with a family who has never relied on a food pantry before to see how they are coping with rising prices. “It’s been tough. Very,...
GRANBY, CT
iheart.com

Stratford Animal Rescue Society is FULL and Needs Your Help!

Please share and help spread the word! The shelter is full. Adoption policy and application information are here. Adoption fees are waived to qualified candidates. The shelter is adopting animals via appointment only. Please view the animals available for adoption and fill out an application. Please review the terms and conditions for the adoption policy and fees. Applications will be reviewed and if we feel you may be the best match for the animal we will call you for a meet and greet. Meet & Greets are scheduled 7 days per week.
STRATFORD, CT
Transportation Today News

Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project

The Connecticut Department of Transportation (CTDOT) recently awarded a four-year contract for management of the Hartford, New Haven, and Stamford divisions of CTtransit to RATP Dev USA, a company that operates and maintains urban and intercity transportation systems on four continents. Under the contract, RATP Dev USA will be responsible for the day-to-day operations of […] The post Connecticut awards contract for CTtransit project appeared first on Transportation Today.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Counties with the longest life expectancy in Connecticut

(STACKER) – Life expectancy in the United States has generally been on the rise, with rare exceptions for certain segments of the population. Between 1960 and 2019, the life expectancy of Americans rose by roughly a decade to the age of 79. Greater longevity can be attributed to improved health care such as diagnostic and […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
darientimes.com

Two Hartford-area women defrauded food assistance program, state officials say

HARTFORD — Two Connecticut women independently stole a combined $8,458 from a federal food assistance program financed by the state Department of Social Services, according to the Connecticut Division of Criminal Justice. Christina Burgos, 36, of Hartford, and Emily Guzman, 29, of Bloomfield, were arrested Wednesday and charged with...
HARTFORD, CT
FOX 61

New Haven hosts drive-thru COVID test kit distribution

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The City of New Haven and the city's fire department held a drive-thru distribution of 10,000 COVID-19 rapid test kits on Saturday morning. The distribution took at the New Haven Regional Fire Training Academy on 230 Ella Grasso Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

CDC lists four Conn. counties as high COVID-19 levels

Conn. (WTNH) — Four Connecticut counties were listed with high COVID-19 levels, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The COVID-19 Community Levels Map, which launched earlier this year, shows that Fairfield, Litchfield, Middlesex, and New Haven counties were listed in the high/orange category, while Hartford, New London, Tolland, and Windham […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

North Haven Schools Will Be Closed for Funeral of Firefighter

North Haven schools will be closed Tuesday for the funeral of Matthias Wirtz, a 46-year-old North Haven firefighter who died Monday while battling a fire at a home on Quinnipiac Avenue. Wirtz was a 22-year veteran of the North Haven Fire Department. The medical examiner’s office said the cause of...
NORTH HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Ralph Nader announces new local newspaper in Connecticut

WINSTED, Conn. (WTNH)- Just as other newspapers have abandoned local coverage, longtime consumer advocate and Winsted native Ralph Nader has plans for a new weekly newspaper that will serve Winsted and nearby Farmington Valley communities. “It’s what used to be your local weekly newspaper-plus a little more,” said Andy Thibault, a veteran journalist who will […]
WINSTED, CT
WTNH.com

Abate’s Apizza & Seafood Restaurant: A Sweet Family Tradition

New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – CT Style is ringing in the New Year with a delicious treat from Abate’s restaurant. CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio kitchen by owners Louis and Loretta Abate, who have been running the restaurant for many, many, years, after taking it over from Louis’ father.
NEW HAVEN, CT
zip06.com

A New Gathering Place

I recently read an article in the New Haven Register by Mark Zaretsky about The Q River Grill, 3-5 Clifton Street, New Haven. It’s not only drawing customers from the Fair Haven neighborhood, where it’s located, it’s also pulling people in from across New Haven and also the ‘burbs from as far away as Branford. Wings, grilled pizzas, bugers, salads, and drinks are on the menu at the Q River, which has a family feel and has turned into something of a gathering place. One of the owners claims their wings are the best in Connecticut, and I, for one, am looking forward to trying them.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Hartford Courant

Hartford Courant

Hartford, CT
16K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hartford Courant is the largest daily newspaper in the U.S. state of Connecticut, and is generally understood to be the oldest continuously published newspaper in the United States. A morning newspaper serving most of the state north of New Haven and east of Waterbury,.

 https://www.courant.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy