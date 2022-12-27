Read full article on original website
cowboystatedaily.com
‘Hasn’t Set In Yet,’ Says Widow Of Wyoming EMT Killed Last Week While On Duty
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Ashley Harris sent a text to her husband the morning Dec. 21 wishing him good morning and asking him how he was doing. She never received a response. “Obviously, a couple hours later (I) figured out why,” she said. Her...
Texas’ Most Wanted Murderer Captured in Sabine County
Recently, we discussed a man on Texas Most Wanted list, Matthew Hoy Edgar. He was the only male on the on the list wanted for murder. He had been on the run Texas law for a elongated period of time. Since January 27th, 2022, law enforcement had been looking for...
cowboystatedaily.com
Five Men Who Poached In Wyoming Now Banned From Hunting Nearly Everywhere Else In U.S.
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. As five men recently learned the hard way that Wyoming takes wildlife poaching seriously, including the potential to be banned from hunting about anywhere else in the United States. Wyoming is a member of the 48-state Interstate Wildlife Violator Compact, said...
Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
cowboystatedaily.com
Realtor Claims ‘Corner-Crossers’ Devalued Private Property By Millions In Court Filing
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Allowing “corner-crossings” in areas where private and public land are checkerboard could devalue private land, a Wyoming Realtor claims in court documents filed in connection with a Wyoming case that’s drawn national attention. Meanwhile, state Sen. Brian Boner,...
Wyoming Highway Patrol Shares Beautiful Snow Video…Before Responding to Several Slide-Offs
It was a tale of two cities for the Wyoming Highway Patrol on Saturday. Early Saturday morning, the WHP posted a beautiful video of a New Year's Eve snowfall. It was calm, it was bright, and it was gorgeous. Just a few hours later, that snow resulted in a bevvy...
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado
A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
KKTV
Pueblo band teacher victim in murder-suicide case, suspect from Wyoming
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo. Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.
cowboystatedaily.com
Wyoming Drivers Can Bypass Closed Road Gates, But Only With Special Authorization Code
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. While it’s never a good idea to ignore signs and gates indicating closed roads during winter in Wyoming, the state Department of Transportation does have a program that allows limited travel past closed gates in select cases. The program began...
cowboystatedaily.com
Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
cowboystatedaily.com
3 Wyoming County Responder Groups Launch Massive Search Effort After False Alarm From Snowmobiler’s Phone
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. After a spill set off a snowmobiler’s iPhone emergency alert, search and rescue squads in two counties, along with a chopper crew from a third county, were scrambled for what turned out to be a fruitless three-hour search. The snowmobiler,...
New Mexico AG: 15-year-old’s death involving APD was avoidable
NM AG Hector Balderas looked into a situation from July 6, 2022, where law enforcement is accused of being involved in the death of Brett Rosenau.
Fire Destroys Home in Green River; Occupant Seriously Injured
A Green River resident was seriously injured after their mobile home exploded about midnight Thursday, according to a news release from the Green River Fire Department. The fire department and other agencies responded to the report of the explosion near East Fourth Street South where they found the mobile home fully engulfed in fire and the resident outside with multiple life-threatening injuries.
cowboystatedaily.com
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
Layton mother reunites with Utah AMBER Alert victim in Nebraska
A 13-year-old boy who was the focus of an AMBER Alert in Utah on Tuesday is safe this evening, with the suspect in custody.
wyomingnewsnow.tv
The Horse palace rings in the New Year
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
cowboystatedaily.com
In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, “The Paradox of Plenty.”. The book explores Wyoming’s close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
Wyoming Boulevard Closed to Light, High Profile Vehicles
If you've lived in Wyoming for, let's say, about a week, you know that one of its biggest ailments is the wind. Chicago may be called 'The Windy City,' but it doesn't have anything on Wyoming, which just might be 'The Windy State.'. For example, WY Highway 258 (otherwise known...
wyo4news.com
The Tri-Territory Site, a Sweetwater County historical monument
December 30 – A remote, seldom-visited historical site in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, is the subject of a new article at WyoHistory.org. – “The Tri-Territory Site: Outpost of Invisible Empires,” by Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. The site marks the spot...
These new laws go into effect in Utah on Jan. 1, 2023
About a dozen new laws will go into effect in Utah as we cross into the new year, including a new consumer privacy act, property tax changes, and crime victim protections.
