Suspect in Deaths of Idaho Students Arrested in Pennsylvania

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A suspect in the killings of four slain Idaho students has been arrested in eastern Pennsylvania, a law enforcement official said Friday. Arrest paperwork filed in Monroe County Court says 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger was being held for extradition to Idaho on a warrant for first degree murder.
Search for missing duck hunter underway in Colorado

A search mission is underway for a duck hunter that has been missing in Colorado for over a week, according to officials from the Delta County Sheriff's Office. The hunter, 51-year-old Wayne Phillips, was first reported missing by a family member after he failed to return home on the evening of December 21. He was last known to be hunting in the Gunnison Gorge National Conservation Area near Cool Rock Trail.
Pueblo band teacher victim in murder-suicide case, suspect from Wyoming

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A band teacher in Pueblo was reportedly the victim in a murder-suicide case in Pueblo. Police started investigating on Dec. 22 when they were called to a business in the 4100 block of N. Elizabeth Street for reports of shots being fired. The area is on the north side of the city. When officers arrived, they found the bodies of two men and believe one man shot and killed the other before taking his own life.
Bill Would Allow Wyoming Communities To Establish Airport Taxing Districts

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A bill that will be considered with the Wyoming Legislature convenes next month would allow communities to establish airport districts with the power to tax. House Bill 40 would allow counties, if they choose, to ask voters to establish airport districts,...
Fire Destroys Home in Green River; Occupant Seriously Injured

A Green River resident was seriously injured after their mobile home exploded about midnight Thursday, according to a news release from the Green River Fire Department. The fire department and other agencies responded to the report of the explosion near East Fourth Street South where they found the mobile home fully engulfed in fire and the resident outside with multiple life-threatening injuries.
After Feds Provide $24 Million For EV Charging Stations In Wyo, They’ll Only Support Them For 5 Years

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. The federal government is providing about $24 million to the state of Wyoming to build electric vehicle (EV) charging stations along Wyoming’s three interstates. Jesse Kirchmeier, special projects officer with the Wyoming Department of Transportation, said that if the state’s...
The Horse palace rings in the New Year

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - If you are the type that likes to take risks, gamble on your future and get big money, the horse palace is the place for you, especially this new year’s eve. Across all Wyoming horse palace locations, the new year will be rung...
In New Book, Former Gov. Freudenthal Says Wyoming Individualism Is ‘Fiction’

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Dave Freudenthal, a Democrat who served as governor of Wyoming from 2003-2011, released his new book last week, “The Paradox of Plenty.”. The book explores Wyoming’s close-knit dependence on mineral revenues and how this relationship has affected its economy through...
The Tri-Territory Site, a Sweetwater County historical monument

December 30 – A remote, seldom-visited historical site in Sweetwater County, Wyoming, is the subject of a new article at WyoHistory.org. – “The Tri-Territory Site: Outpost of Invisible Empires,” by Dick Blust of the Sweetwater County Historical Museum in Green River. The site marks the spot...
