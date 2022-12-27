ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Scott Van Pelt, Joe Buck Have Awkward Moment After ‘MNF’

By Joseph Salvador
 4 days ago

The ESPN broadcaster didn’t like the fact that he was only asked one question.

In a bizarre moment Monday night, it appeared that two of ESPN’s biggest names were at odds during a live television segment after Monday Night Football .

After the Chargers beat the Colts 20–3, Scott Van Pelt was interviewing broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. In the full segment that can be watched here , Van Pelt can be heard asking Buck the first question of the night pertaining to his assessment of Los Angeles going into the postseason. But that would be the only question asked of Buck during the nearly seven-minute appearance by the duo.

Van Pelt went on to ask Aikman three questions straight to end the segment and Buck did not hide his disappointment, leading to some very awkward back and forth.

“That’s it? I get one question? That’s all? That’s all I get?” Buck asked.

Van Pelt responded with, “I decided tonight, Joe, that I wanted to talk to Troy more.” Buck then pointed out that he had to “awkwardly stand here” as Aikman answered questions. Aikman tried to defuse the situation with some comedy but to no avail.

To try and appease Buck, Van Pelt went on to ask him about the weather and his Christmas before eventually—and mercifully—moving on.

“This is really getting awkward and I’m gonna segue out of it,” Van Pelt said. “Boys, happy new year.”

Buck can be heard getting the last word in, saying, “It’s your show.”

NAMAST3
4d ago

This was DEFINITELY uncomfortable to watch, to say the least, not to mention that Joe Buck was legit PISSED (Albiet acted like a kid who got socks for Xmas instead of a PS5, w/him feeling "left out"). SVP, and Troy, handled it as well as they could (on LIVE TV), but even Van Pelt noted how awkward it was, etc. Nevertheless, I've never been a fan of Buck AND as soon as ESPN, the sinking ship of a network that it is decided to switch up to Buck/Aikman, I knew there'd be MANY, MANY a troubled moment. Although I can't live w/out my NFL, I can't wait for those bozos to be off the air!!

3rd eye not blind
4d ago

Buck can go Buck himself he’s terrible game caller, I either don’t watch or I hit the mute button

Tyrone Flowers
3d ago

Boy, I'm so interested in this click bait crap. In fact, you can clown me for clicking and commenting and I shall have nothing to say.

