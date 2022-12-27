Scott Van Pelt, Joe Buck Have Awkward Moment After ‘MNF’

The ESPN broadcaster didn’t like the fact that he was only asked one question.

In a bizarre moment Monday night, it appeared that two of ESPN’s biggest names were at odds during a live television segment after Monday Night Football .

After the Chargers beat the Colts 20–3, Scott Van Pelt was interviewing broadcasters Joe Buck and Troy Aikman. In the full segment that can be watched here , Van Pelt can be heard asking Buck the first question of the night pertaining to his assessment of Los Angeles going into the postseason. But that would be the only question asked of Buck during the nearly seven-minute appearance by the duo.

Van Pelt went on to ask Aikman three questions straight to end the segment and Buck did not hide his disappointment, leading to some very awkward back and forth.

“That’s it? I get one question? That’s all? That’s all I get?” Buck asked.

Van Pelt responded with, “I decided tonight, Joe, that I wanted to talk to Troy more.” Buck then pointed out that he had to “awkwardly stand here” as Aikman answered questions. Aikman tried to defuse the situation with some comedy but to no avail.

To try and appease Buck, Van Pelt went on to ask him about the weather and his Christmas before eventually—and mercifully—moving on.

“This is really getting awkward and I’m gonna segue out of it,” Van Pelt said. “Boys, happy new year.”

Buck can be heard getting the last word in, saying, “It’s your show.”